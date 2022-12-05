Read full article on original website
Related
KELOLAND TV
Hearing from newly-elected South Dakota lawmakers
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The 2023 legislative session is set to get underway in just under a month, and there will be quite a few new faces in Pierre that were just elected in November. South Dakota has 105 total legislators across the house and the senate —...
KELOLAND TV
Debra Anderson, 73, made S.D. legislative history
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The flags outside South Dakota’s Capitol will fly at half-staff on Saturday in remembrance of a former lawmaker from Minnehaha County who made history in her home state and went on to serve in the nation’s White House as an aide to a U.S. president.
KELOLAND TV
Giving back with South Dakota Parks & Wildlife Foundation
The honest truth about living in South Dakota is that the occasional harshness of our weather is greatly offset by the beauty of our surroundings. Step outside any door, wherever you are in the state, and you are instantly welcomed into an outdoor playground that lies ripe for lifetime memories in the making. Our next guests understand the appeal of all that surrounds us here and they are working to make sure that it’s all protected and preserved for not only this generation, but also future generations. We were joined by the South Dakota Parks & Wildlife Foundation Executive Director, Kristina Coby, and board member, Kathy Anderson, to tell us more about how the South Dakota Parks & Wildlife Foundation is working toward that mission and how you can help them achieve those goals.
KELOLAND TV
The week ahead in SD state government
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a first look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, and meetings of the Legislature, that are open to the public, starting Monday, December 12, 2022. Click on the name for meeting details. Please note that any could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation.
KELOLAND TV
Two flu deaths, 1,783 new cases in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – More than 1,700 new flu cases have been confirmed by the South Dakota Department of Health the past week. The DOH says influenza activity is now considered “widespread” in South Dakota with 1,783 new confirmed flu cases in the week ending Dec. 3. There were 80 new flu-related hospitalizations and 179 hospitalizations through the 2022-23 flu season.
KELOLAND TV
Arizona Gov. Ducey stacks containers on border at term’s end
SAN RAFAEL VALLEY, Arizona (AP) — Work crews have steadily erected hundreds of double-stacked shipping containers topped by razor wire along Arizona’s remote eastern boundary with Mexico in a bold show of border enforcement by Republican Gov. Doug Ducey even as he prepares to leave office. Until protesters...
KELOLAND TV
Big storm coming for the work week
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A strong storm system will enter the plains from the southwest. This will tap into plenty of gulf moisture and bring increasing chances for rain and snow to much of the central and northern plains. In KELOLAND, we’ll have periods of drizzle and freezing...
KELOLAND TV
Dakota 38 + 2 to host final ride beginning Saturday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This year will be the final 38 + 2 Memorial Ride. The 330 mile horseback ride from Lower Brule, South Dakota to Mankato, Minnesota honors the 40 Dakota warriors who were hung after the Dakota War. The memorial ride will start on December 10th...
KELOLAND TV
Federal data: Kansas oil spill biggest in Keystone history
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Federal data shows a spill from the Keystone pipeline this week dumped enough oil to fill an Olympic-sized swimming pool into a northeastern Kansas creek. The data shows it’s the largest for an onshore crude pipeline in nine years, and the biggest in the system’s...
KELOLAND TV
Newcomer wins seat on Louisiana Public Service Commission
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Newcomer Davante Lewis, a Democrat backed by an environmental political action committee, easily won Saturday’s runoff for a seat on Louisiana’s Public Service Commission — an obscure regulatory body that has received national attention from media, celebrities, climate change activists and major public utility companies.
KELOLAND TV
Missouri man seeks exoneration in murder; 2 others confessed
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A hearing begins Monday in a case that will decide if the conviction should be overturned for a Missouri man who has spent nearly three decades in prison for a murder that two other people later confessed to committing. Lamar Johnson has long maintained his...
KELOLAND TV
PHOTOS: Overnight snow fall covers eastern KELOLAND
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s a winter wonderland for parts of KELOLAND this morning. Thursday, snow began to fall throughout the eastern part of South Dakota with some parts of the state receiving as much as 10 inches. Here are some photos viewers have already started to...
KELOLAND TV
New ticket system coming for SD video lottery
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Technology that would allow players to insert tickets in addition to cash into video lottery terminals is coming together, according to the South Dakota Lottery’s executive director. The latest timeline points toward June 1, 2023, for when the new ticket-in / ticket-out system should...
KELOLAND TV
Quiet Weekend; Stormy Next Week
Now that the snow is done for southeast KELOLAND, it’s time to concentrate on the next one for next week…. But in the meantime, the rest of today and the weekend will be quiet with dry skies and temperatures in the 30s. Now, on to next week…. A strong...
KELOLAND TV
How you can harvest your own Christmas tree in the Black Hills
BLACK HILLS, S.D. (KELO) — With 15 days left till Christmas there is still time to harvest your own Christmas tree in the Black Hills this holiday season. Christmas tree permits are available for $10 on recreation.gov from your local Forest Service office or from private vendors throughout the Black Hills.
Comments / 0