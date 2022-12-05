The honest truth about living in South Dakota is that the occasional harshness of our weather is greatly offset by the beauty of our surroundings. Step outside any door, wherever you are in the state, and you are instantly welcomed into an outdoor playground that lies ripe for lifetime memories in the making. Our next guests understand the appeal of all that surrounds us here and they are working to make sure that it’s all protected and preserved for not only this generation, but also future generations. We were joined by the South Dakota Parks & Wildlife Foundation Executive Director, Kristina Coby, and board member, Kathy Anderson, to tell us more about how the South Dakota Parks & Wildlife Foundation is working toward that mission and how you can help them achieve those goals.

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO