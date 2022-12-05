Read full article on original website
Tether launches offshore yuan-pegged stablecoin on Tron
Tether, the world’s largest stablecoin provider, will add the offshore yuan-pegged stablecoin CNHT to Tron, the blockchain network founded by Justin Sun. Paolo Ardoino, Tether’s chief technology officer, said that “at a time when the crypto market is experiencing immense turmoil, we believe that the best way forward is to keep building,” and gave assurance that “things are business as usual at Tether” amid crypto market turmoil.
Markets: Bitcoin, Ether weaken; Dogecoin leads slump across top 10 cryptos
Bitcoin and Ether fell in Asian trading on Wednesday afternoon, with Dogecoin leading declines across top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin dropped 1.41% over the past 24 hours and was trading at US$16,780 by 4:30 p.m. in Hong Kong, and Ether decreased 2.68% to US$1,228, according to CoinMarketCap. Dogecoin slumped 5.47%...
Markets: Bitcoin, Ether prices rise as gains in U.S. equities help cryptocurrencies bounce back
Bitcoin rose back above the US$17,000 mark in Friday morning trading in Asia, helped by gains in U.S. equities overnight. Ether rose the most among the top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. All on the top 10 list rose. Fast facts. Bitcoin rose 2.29% to US$17,232 in the 24...
Mark Karpeles on SBF
Welcome to The Daily Forkast – December 8, 2022 – presented by Joel Flynn. Estimates show that more than a million people may have lost money with FTX. Despite the interviews SBF has done with media outlets and social media personalities, some still don’t believe he is being honest about what happened.
AAX’s future in doubt amid staff exodus and FTX contagion
It’s said the night is darkest just before the dawn. That’s what many in the cryptocurrency community are doubtless hoping as they witness collapse after collapse involving companies in the space. In just the past several days, we’ve seen Hong Kong-headquartered Atom Asset Exchange (AAX) looking as though...
Hong Kong’s virtual asset licensing regime to take effect next June
Hong Kong’s Legislative Council passed the amendment to the bill that includes a licensing regime for virtual asset service providers (VASP) on Wednesday, which will come into effect on June 1, 2023, three months later than initially planned. Fast facts. The transition period is intended to give sufficient time...
SEC advises public firms to disclose crypto risks
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has advised publicly-listed firms to disclose their exposure to the cryptocurrency market, in light of the fallout of the FTX collapse. Fast facts. The SEC said in a notice released on Thursday that companies should evaluate their disclosures about their situation in relation...
Trader loses 70 ETH over bug in NFT marketplace Blur
A bug in the new bidding system of non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace Blur caused a user to lose 70 ETH by accidentally overbidding on an Art Gobbler NFT. “I lost 70 ETH when I was using the new bidding system of @blur_io,” tweeted pseudonymous NFT trader Keungz, who is also the creator of the Keungz Genesis NFT collection.
S.Korea court dismisses Wemade’s injunction, local exchanges to delist WEMIX
South Korea’s Seoul Central District Court has dismissed the injunction filed by local blockchain game company Wemade Co. Ltd. to stop four local digital asset exchanges from delisting the company’s native WEMIX cryptocurrency, according to Money Today News. Fast facts. The verdict follows the Seoul court’s hearing on...
Judge approves subpoenas for 3AC cofounders
A federal judge in the Southern district of New York overseeing the bankruptcy proceedings of Singapore-based crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC) has approved the delivery of subpoenas to 3AC’s cofounders, Su Zhu and Kyle Davies. Fast facts. The subpoenas will require Zhu and Davies to reveal account...
Salary in stablecoins?
Welcome to The Daily Forkast – December 7, 2022 – presented by Joel Flynn. The Covid-19 pandemic may have normalized remote working, but crypto also has a role in driving adoption of the idea. Using stablecoins to pay employees across borders can be cheaper and quicker than traditional...
Markets: Bitcoin rises, Ether is biggest gainer in top 10 cryptos
Bitcoin and Ether gained in Asian trading on Friday afternoon, with Ether leading the rally across all the top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies after it shared a tentative deadline for technology upgrades in 2023. Fast facts. Bitcoin rose 2.27% to US$17,211 in the 24 hours to 4:30 p.m. in Hong Kong,...
Some 97% of Binance’s liabilities collateralized by Bitcoin, wrapped Bitcoin: Mazars
Some 97% of Binance’s scrutinized crypto liabilities are collateralized by Bitcoin and Wrapped Bitcoin, according to a report by auditing firm Mazars about Binance’s proof of reserves. Fast facts. The scope of scrutinized assets covers Bitcoin and two wrapped Bitcoins (BBTC and BTCB) on the blockchains of Bitcoin,...
