Tether, the world’s largest stablecoin provider, will add the offshore yuan-pegged stablecoin CNHT to Tron, the blockchain network founded by Justin Sun. Paolo Ardoino, Tether’s chief technology officer, said that “at a time when the crypto market is experiencing immense turmoil, we believe that the best way forward is to keep building,” and gave assurance that “things are business as usual at Tether” amid crypto market turmoil.

2 DAYS AGO