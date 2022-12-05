ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgefield, SC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRDW-TV

Christmas parades canceled throughout Aiken County

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Christmas parades in North Augusta and Aiken that were originally scheduled for Sunday afternoon have been canceled. Both parades were canceled due to the threat of severe weather Sunday afternoon. The North Augusta Lions Club, the organization hosting their made a post on their...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

‘Senn’sational Christmas lights on display in Aiken County

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’re looking for somewhere to take the family this weekend, there’s a Christmas light drive-thru display in Aiken. It’s put on by a family determined to make people happy. Over 50,000 lights and over 100 blowups. You might think you just drove...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

AU Healthy Grandparents program hosts Christmas party

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Healthy Grandparents program came together for the first Christmas party in person since 2019. It’s hosted by Augusta University’s College of Nursing and provides support to grandparents raising their grandchildren. Three of John and Lilly Kiep’s grandchildren live with them. Life is never...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Local children get ‘A Place to Dream’ from YMCA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Family YMCA of Greater Augusta held its biggest ‘A Place to Dream’ volunteer program on Saturday since before the pandemic. 47 beds were sent to 17 families on Saturday, giving children their own place to dream. Shanice Williams’ children were four of the...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Children’s hospital in store for truckload of Christmas presents

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The spirit of giving continues as some neighbors and the Aiken Tech community stop by the campus to drop off toys. They could bring a new toy or stuffed animal to put into a Gold Cross ambulance. One student from the EMS Association says being in...
AIKEN, SC
WRDW-TV

United Way is finding the greatest need this holiday season

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - United Way is a local nonprofit that looks to see where the biggest need is and figure out a way to help. In just the last year and a half, they’ve helped roughly 8,000 to 9,000 people here at home. We talked with one family who says they don’t know how they will make ends meet, but at least their daughters will have a Christmas.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Augusta Training Shop allows workers to spread holiday cheer

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Local artisans and crafters at the Augusta Training Shop are hard at work this holiday season making snowflakes and ornaments. It’s all handmade by artists like Trenton Martin, who has worked at the shop for nearly seven years. “It’s a blessing because this shows how...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF.com

A horse and woman hit in Aiken on Gayle Storey Road

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF)- Aiken is Thoroughbred Country, but some who live there say their horses it’s important to be mindful when you’re on the road. Drivers everywhere have to look out for several things on the road. In Aiken, more than anywhere else in our area, that includes...
AIKEN, SC
WRDW-TV

Aiken drive-by shooting kills 43-year-old man

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An investigation is underway after a drive-by shooting killed one person Friday night in Aiken. The Aiken County Coroner’s Office, Aiken Department of Public Safety and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating the deadly incident in the 1400 block of Redd Street Northwest. Aiken...
AIKEN, SC
coladaily.com

Bradford Pear Bounty coming Saturday to Lexington

Bradford pears may look pretty when they bloom in the Spring, but the tree can be quite a nuisance to other plants. Many cities are on a mission to get rid of the tree species, and the ‘Bradford Pear Bounty’ is helping with the initiative. The Lexington Soil...
LEXINGTON, SC
WRDW-TV

Richmond County virtual students get chance to be hands-on

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County’s eSchool offered students some face-to-face fun for its ‘in-person’ STEAM day. STEAM stands for science, technology, engineering, art, and math. The virtual school is teaching 6th through 12th grade online. They had learning experiments, including building bottle rockets, towers, bridges, and...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Orangeburg 5-year-old found safe; dad faces charges

ORANGEBURG, S.C. - Authorities in Orangeburg said a missing 5-year-old girl was found alive and well in Virginia and that her father is in custody. Aspen Jeter had not been seen since her mother Crystal Jumper’s body was discovered in Orangeburg County on Thanksgiving Day. The sheriff said at...
ORANGEBURG, SC
coladaily.com

Former student arrested for disturbing school

Lexington police officers arrested a former River Bluff High School student for disturbing school after he was found on the school's campus Thursday. According to Lexington Police Chief Terrence Green, multiple students told school resource officers that Dylan Silber, 23, of Columbia, approached them asking about a student who attended the school and talked to some students about drugs.
LEXINGTON, SC
eastcoasttraveller.com

The Best Thrift Stores in South Carolina

Where are The Best Thrift and Vintage Shops in South Carolina?. If you are looking for an excellent place to buy secondhand goods in Graniteville, South Carolina, 2nd Acts is a great option. This resale store is at 50 Canal St. You can call the store to learn more about hours and pricing.
GRANITEVILLE, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy