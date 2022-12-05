Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three Cities in Georgia Were Named the Most “Sinful Cities in America”Kennardo G. JamesGeorgia State
Meet the assistant coach who led Augusta to victorypress reportAugusta, GA
Div II NCAA Finalist Augusta Univ. win 70-54press reportAugusta, GA
Olive Garden Restaurant to Replace Golden CorralJoel EisenbergAiken, SC
This Huge Antique Mall in South Carolina is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensNorth Augusta, SC
Related
WRDW-TV
Christmas parades canceled throughout Aiken County
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Christmas parades in North Augusta and Aiken that were originally scheduled for Sunday afternoon have been canceled. Both parades were canceled due to the threat of severe weather Sunday afternoon. The North Augusta Lions Club, the organization hosting their made a post on their...
WRDW-TV
‘Senn’sational Christmas lights on display in Aiken County
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’re looking for somewhere to take the family this weekend, there’s a Christmas light drive-thru display in Aiken. It’s put on by a family determined to make people happy. Over 50,000 lights and over 100 blowups. You might think you just drove...
WRDW-TV
AU Healthy Grandparents program hosts Christmas party
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Healthy Grandparents program came together for the first Christmas party in person since 2019. It’s hosted by Augusta University’s College of Nursing and provides support to grandparents raising their grandchildren. Three of John and Lilly Kiep’s grandchildren live with them. Life is never...
WRDW-TV
Local children get ‘A Place to Dream’ from YMCA
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Family YMCA of Greater Augusta held its biggest ‘A Place to Dream’ volunteer program on Saturday since before the pandemic. 47 beds were sent to 17 families on Saturday, giving children their own place to dream. Shanice Williams’ children were four of the...
WRDW-TV
Children’s hospital in store for truckload of Christmas presents
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The spirit of giving continues as some neighbors and the Aiken Tech community stop by the campus to drop off toys. They could bring a new toy or stuffed animal to put into a Gold Cross ambulance. One student from the EMS Association says being in...
WRDW-TV
United Way is finding the greatest need this holiday season
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - United Way is a local nonprofit that looks to see where the biggest need is and figure out a way to help. In just the last year and a half, they’ve helped roughly 8,000 to 9,000 people here at home. We talked with one family who says they don’t know how they will make ends meet, but at least their daughters will have a Christmas.
WRDW-TV
Augusta Training Shop allows workers to spread holiday cheer
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Local artisans and crafters at the Augusta Training Shop are hard at work this holiday season making snowflakes and ornaments. It’s all handmade by artists like Trenton Martin, who has worked at the shop for nearly seven years. “It’s a blessing because this shows how...
Nearly 100 SC schools serving locally grown food thanks to $3M grant
LEXINGTON, S.C. — At Batesburg-Leesville Elementary School, broccoli and collard greens are a staple on student's plates. "They taste really good and they’re healthier, too," said fourth grade student Izzy Belasquez. The greens come locally from WP Rawl in Lexington County. Lexington School District Three Director of Child...
WJBF.com
A horse and woman hit in Aiken on Gayle Storey Road
AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF)- Aiken is Thoroughbred Country, but some who live there say their horses it’s important to be mindful when you’re on the road. Drivers everywhere have to look out for several things on the road. In Aiken, more than anywhere else in our area, that includes...
WRDW-TV
Aiken drive-by shooting kills 43-year-old man
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An investigation is underway after a drive-by shooting killed one person Friday night in Aiken. The Aiken County Coroner’s Office, Aiken Department of Public Safety and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating the deadly incident in the 1400 block of Redd Street Northwest. Aiken...
coladaily.com
Bradford Pear Bounty coming Saturday to Lexington
Bradford pears may look pretty when they bloom in the Spring, but the tree can be quite a nuisance to other plants. Many cities are on a mission to get rid of the tree species, and the ‘Bradford Pear Bounty’ is helping with the initiative. The Lexington Soil...
WRDW-TV
Richmond County virtual students get chance to be hands-on
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County’s eSchool offered students some face-to-face fun for its ‘in-person’ STEAM day. STEAM stands for science, technology, engineering, art, and math. The virtual school is teaching 6th through 12th grade online. They had learning experiments, including building bottle rockets, towers, bridges, and...
WRDW-TV
Orangeburg 5-year-old found safe; dad faces charges
ORANGEBURG, S.C. - Authorities in Orangeburg said a missing 5-year-old girl was found alive and well in Virginia and that her father is in custody. Aspen Jeter had not been seen since her mother Crystal Jumper’s body was discovered in Orangeburg County on Thanksgiving Day. The sheriff said at...
WRDW-TV
‘Something that I would never forget’: One year after shootout in North Augusta
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re hearing about the terrifying moments of a North Augusta Public Safety officer shot in the middle of a downtown shootout. Friday marked the first anniversary of a shootout between officers and a suspect in the middle of Georgia Avenue. All of this happened...
WJCL
Sheriff: Cameras show woman breaking into South Carolina churches, taking cross, ornaments
A South Carolina woman is accused of signing her child out of school and then breaking into four churches with the child. Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said Leslie Reese, 42, broke into four churches. “After reviewing security cam footage at Gilbert United Methodist Church, property crimes investigators confirmed Reese...
"Highways Or Die-Ways?" Four fatal crashes in Upstate over the weekend
It was another weekend that saw fatal crashes around the Upstate. One of those wrecks happened in Union County and another in Laurens County.
coladaily.com
Former student arrested for disturbing school
Lexington police officers arrested a former River Bluff High School student for disturbing school after he was found on the school's campus Thursday. According to Lexington Police Chief Terrence Green, multiple students told school resource officers that Dylan Silber, 23, of Columbia, approached them asking about a student who attended the school and talked to some students about drugs.
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Best Thrift Stores in South Carolina
Where are The Best Thrift and Vintage Shops in South Carolina?. If you are looking for an excellent place to buy secondhand goods in Graniteville, South Carolina, 2nd Acts is a great option. This resale store is at 50 Canal St. You can call the store to learn more about hours and pricing.
WYFF4.com
SC troopers investigating deadly head-on crash in Newberry County
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — South Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver is dead after a head-on crash in Newberry County. Troopers say it happened Friday night just after 8:30 p. on SC-39 near Brannon Road. They say a pickup was traveling north, crossed the center line and hit a...
WRDW-TV
SC’s recidivism rate is the country’s lowest, but it’s even lower for inmate graduates of this program
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - During a ceremony at Kirkland Correctional Institution in Columbia on Friday, a group of four inmates harmonized a hymn with the repeated line, “I can’t even walk without you holding my hand.”. That afternoon, 14 of those inmates took their next steps on the...
Comments / 1