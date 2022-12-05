It's been a long time since Daniel Radcliffe donned the lightning bolt scar and a pair of Hogwarts robes — the final film, "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2," was released in 2011, over 10 years ago. After Radcliffe said goodbye to the character he'd played since 2001, he found himself with a collection of roles that were all far from his stint as the boy wizard. With appearances in the 2016 heist thriller "Now You See Me 2," on TBS' "Miracle Workers," and as Weird Al Yankovic in "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story," Radcliffe has proven he's more than Harry Potter, even if that's what most people will remember him for.

1 DAY AGO