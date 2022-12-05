Read full article on original website
James Cameron Says His Avatar Sequels Are Sure To Fail Without An Impossible-To-Describe Element
James Cameron has a very specific requirement for his slew of "Avatar" sequels. The maverick writer and director has been helming blockbusters for four decades, treating audiences to visual spectacles with projects like "Terminator" and "Titanic," but those cinematic accomplishments aren't enough. Now, after 13 excruciating years, the Canadian auteur is on track to finally deliver "The Way of Water, the long-awaited sequel to his 2009 behemoth "Avatar," which holds the coveted title of being the highest-grossing film of all time (via The Numbers). What took Cameron over a decade?
When It Comes To Harry Potter Performances, Daniel Radcliffe Is His Own Worst Critic
It's been a long time since Daniel Radcliffe donned the lightning bolt scar and a pair of Hogwarts robes — the final film, "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2," was released in 2011, over 10 years ago. After Radcliffe said goodbye to the character he'd played since 2001, he found himself with a collection of roles that were all far from his stint as the boy wizard. With appearances in the 2016 heist thriller "Now You See Me 2," on TBS' "Miracle Workers," and as Weird Al Yankovic in "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story," Radcliffe has proven he's more than Harry Potter, even if that's what most people will remember him for.
The Entire Men In Black Timeline Explained
The first film in the "Men in Black" franchise hit cinemas in 1997, and it has gone on to become one of the most successful comic book to big-screen adaptations in Hollywood history. The original trilogy consists of "Men in Black," "Men in Black II" (2002), and "Men in Black III" (2012) and stars Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones who play Agents J and K respectively, two secret agents working for the fictional, top-secret "Division Six" of the federal government that deals with extraterrestrial life.
The Nixed Michael Keaton Batman Movie Would Reportedly Have Rekindled Bruce Wayne And Catwoman's Romance
Fans can now add a potential Michael Keaton "Batman" movie to the growing list of would-be films that appear to have been stopped in their tracks at DC Studios. "Wonder Woman 3," "Batgirl," and a potential "Man of Steel" sequel have made headlines recently due to alleged scrapped plans or sudden halts in production.
James Cameron Claims That Thanos' VFX Doesn't Even Come Close To The Na'vi In Avatar
With "Avatar: The Way of Water" on its way, director James Cameron has been hard at work promoting his upcoming big budget blockbuster in advance of its premiere. Unsurprisingly, Cameron is plenty confident about his "Avatar" sequel, appearing to believe wholeheartedly in his latest directorial endeavor. Cameron at one point...
Everything Everywhere All At Once Star Jamie Lee Curtis Explains The Reasoning Behind The Movie's Chaos
"Everything Everywhere All at Once" took everyone by surprise when the film — directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert — became A24's first movie to make more than $100 million at the worldwide box office, as reported by Variety. The black comedy about an aging Chinese immigrant, Evelyn Wang (played by Michelle Yeoh), who becomes swept up in a multiverse adventure and pursued by a malevolent order, brought in approximately $70 million in the United States alone (via Box Office Mojo) and will likely be a contender this awards season (via IndieWire).
Kristian Nairn Had Hodor's Game Of Thrones Fate Spoiled For Him By Finn Jones
"Game of Thrones" was an absolute powerhouse of a series for HBO. Though it has now been several years since the dark fantasy series aired its contentious final season, the show remains one of the most popular franchises that the network has ever seen (via Variety). Now, with its prequel series "House of the Dragon" also pulling in impressive viewership numbers (via Parrot Analytics), it looks like HBO won't be done with adapting the works of George R.R. Martin for some time.
Rupert Grint Got Some Excellent Career Advice From Alan Rickman While Making Harry Potter
Rupert Grint made a name for himself in his role as the occasionally brave, occasionally, but hilariously, cowardly Ron Weasley, one of the seven children born to Molly (Julie Walters) and Arthur Weasley (Mark Williams) and the ever-loyal best friend to Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe). He played the role from the very young age of 11 to his early twenties so, naturally, the decade-long experience proved to be paramount to Grint's development as an actor.
Why Game Of Thrones Star Sean Bean Only Read The First Book In The Series
Although he was in it for only a season, the lingering presence of Ned Stark (Sean Bean) on "Game of Thrones" was undeniable. Long after his head was chopped off at Joffrey's (Jack Gleeson) orders, the Lord of Winterfell's durable mark endured the passing of seasons and lasted in the other characters' memories and fans' hearts. This wouldn't be so had not Sean Bean portrayed the Warden of the North so soulfully and with such dedication. He was not only an honorable man but also a caring father of five children (plus a paternal figure to Jon Snow, played by Kit Harington).
What Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Thinks Of Game Of Thrones' Legacy
Over the past several decades, HBO has unveiled a number of hit series that have become ingrained in popular culture. For example, it's been 15 years since the Holsten's outing of Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini) cut to black, and fans are still contemplating his fate. Another conclusion that incited some...
Sophie Turner Doesn't Know Whether To Be Proud Or Offended By Praise For Her Do Revenge Cameo
"Do Revenge" is the latest in a long string of successful and iconic coming-of-age stories as told through the eyes of high-school girls. "Do Revenge" now joins the ranks of movies like "Heathers," "Clueless," "She's All That," and "Mean Girls." The Netflix comedy-drama follows in the history of these generational watermarks even as it lampoons them ceaselessly across its runtime.
Wes Bentley Developed An Interest In Law From Playing Jamie On Yellowstone
"Yellowstone" has cleared an absolute path to success over the course of its five seasons. Not only has the demand for Taylor Sheridan's series remained strong since it premiered back in 2018 (via Parrot Analytics), but the show's success has also paved the way for several spin-offs, such as "1883," with more to come down the line.
Daniel Radcliffe Uses Star Wars As A Template For A Potential Return To Harry Potter
Revivals and reboots are commonplace nowadays, meaning that any popular movie series or TV show is eligible to be revisited, as long as a sturdy new storyline exists, the funding makes itself available, and there's interest from the fan base. Of course, there are plenty of sequels and reboots out there that nobody asked for, but as long as creators believe a concept has the potential to make money, it has a fair shot.
Why Man Of Steel 2 Has Apparently Failed To Take Flight
For those who have held onto the hope of seeing a sequel to 2013's "Man of Steel," it may be time to let that hope go. Nearly a decade after Henry Cavill first put on Superman's spandex, Warner's DC Films division has floundered in its attempts to craft a shared superhero universe able to rival Disney's Marvel Cinematic Universe. Though Cavill appeared as the last son of Krypton in "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" and both versions of "Justice League," a second solo Superman movie has failed to materialize. Now, amid multiple shakeups at the studio, the reasons for that failure to launch are being put into focus.
James Cameron Claims His Avatar 4 Script Was Met With No Notes From Studio Execs
When "Avatar" premiered on cinema screens across the world in late 2009, it was hard to imagine the records the film would go on to break. Most impressively, the motion-capture extravaganza went on to become the highest-grossing movie of all time. Cameron simply swapped out movies to see one of his directed efforts maintain the title of top-earning North American box office gross as the feature replaced 1997's "Titanic" (per IGN). Although the domestic record would be broken, the director of "The Terminator," "Aliens," and "The Abyss" established himself as a studio titan with indie film sensibilities. "Avatar" is more than just a mindless sci-fi epic; the movie is filled with important themes concerning our own relationship with the natural world.
