ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

RI fire marshal gives tips for preventing fires this winter

By Matt Paddock, Allison Shinskey
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EuZAV_0jYOOcaM00

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Over the past month, Southern New England has seen some serious fires which made homes unlivable, reduced businesses to rubble, and in some cases even turned deadly.

“When you go to a fire and the fire department pulls up and there’s a house fully engulfed in flames, it’s devastating,” Rhode Island State Fire Marshal Timothy McLaughlin said Monday.

Fires like the one that killed two people in Providence and another that destroyed a furniture store in Lincoln can happen to anyone in just a matter of moments, according to McLaughlin.

He said building fires become more common as the weather gets colder.

“We’re fortunate we haven’t hit that cold stretch, but it’s coming,” McLaughlin added.

RELATED: 2nd man dies after Providence house fire

To help prevent these fires, McLaughlin warned people to use caution when heating their homes this winter, especially when using external sources like space heaters. He said they should be placed on a noncombustible floor, with at least three feet of space in each direction, and plugged directly into a wall socket.

“A regular household extension cord – that’s where the fires start,” the fire marshal said.

Christmas trees can also be potential hazards, McLaughlin said. Nearly 200 fires are caused by Christmas trees each year nationwide, and half of those are due to malfunctioning lights or overloaded electrical circuits.

“Just make sure you water it and keep it away from any heat source that can start it up,” McLaughlin said.

RELATED: 2 dozen displaced in New Bedford apartment fire

People are also reminded to make sure their fire alarms are fully operational and have working batteries.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPRI 12 News

Southern New Englanders prepare for snow

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory Sunday for Kent and Providence Counties.  Accumulations were expected to range from 2-4″ in Kent and Providence Counties.  12 News spoke with people preparing for the snowfall including Doug Metz and his son, Gavin.  “I don’t like snow, for real, it’s […]
PROVIDENCE COUNTY, RI
WPRI 12 News

Local singer suffers fractured skull in late-night crash

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Local entertainer, Ron Giorgio, is in stable condition after suffering a fractured skull in a late-night crash, according to a family member.  According to Rhode Island State Police, the crash happened Saturday night on South Water Street near Route 195. According to the singer’s Facebook page, Giorgio was performing at […]
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

Crane worker dies at Conley Terminal in South Boston

BOSTON, Mass. (WPRI) — A crane maintenance worker died after collapsing while on a job site in South Boston.  According to Massachusetts State Police the man collapsed due to a medical emergency and fell from a platform that was 150 feet high, but his jacket was caught on the edge on the platform. His two co-workers were […]
BOSTON, MA
WPRI 12 News

Providence holiday market continues

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The holiday market at Farm Fresh in Providence is still running and this weekend over 75 local vendors were selling their work.  “Great variety, it’s run really well. Customers are great, vendors are great. It’s kind of like a little family,” said local business owner, Cathy Clough.  There is only one […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

Elderly woman killed in Foxboro crash

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — An elderly woman was killed in a head-on crash Saturday night in Foxboro. According to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office, 88-year-old Olga Perry, was driving near the 200 block of Main Street, when she crossed the median, hitting another vehicle. Perry, who police say was not wearing a seat-belt at the […]
FOXBOROUGH, MA
WPRI 12 News

LIST: Local toy drives to help families in need this holiday season

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Efforts are underway across Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts to ensure every child has a happy holiday. Below are some toy drives being held around Southern New England. Skip ahead to Massachusetts » RHODE ISLAND Middletown Holiday Toy Drive: Through Dec. 20 The Middletown Police Department is seeking new, unwrapped […]
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WPRI 12 News

4 college students killed in Maine crash

CASTINE, Maine (WPRI) — Four college students from Maine Maritime Academy were killed in a car crash early this weekend. Two of those victims were from Massachusetts. Police say the accident happened early Saturday after the last day of classes for the semester. Authorities say a total of seven students were in the car, when […]
CASTINE, ME
WPRI 12 News

Fall River man charged with breaking into cars

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A Fall River man was arrested for allegedly breaking into multiple cars. Wilson Colon-Tirado, 30, was taken into custody Friday on several charges including breaking and entering into a vehicle in the nighttime with intent to commit a felony and vandalism. According to police, two vehicles were broken into near […]
FALL RIVER, MA
WPRI 12 News

Missing North Kingstown man found dead

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — North Kingstown police say a missing man has been found dead. Russell Greene, 86, was last seen at his home on Essex Road just before midnight. He was found unconscious in East Greenwich early Thursday morning. Officials attempted life-saving measures but police say he did not survive. Police do not […]
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

21K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy