WRDW-TV
South Carolina receives nearly $6 million in ‘Internet for All’ grant funding
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration said South Carolina is receiving nearly $6 million in grant funding. The money comes as part of the state’s first “Internet for All” grants to deploy high-speed internet networks and digital training. In total the state...
WRDW-TV
Christmas parades canceled throughout Aiken County
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Christmas parades in North Augusta and Aiken that were originally scheduled for Sunday afternoon have been canceled. Both parades were canceled due to the threat of severe weather Sunday afternoon. The North Augusta Lions Club, the organization hosting their made a post on their...
WRDW-TV
SC’s recidivism rate is the country’s lowest, but it’s even lower for inmate graduates of this program
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - During a ceremony at Kirkland Correctional Institution in Columbia on Friday, a group of four inmates harmonized a hymn with the repeated line, “I can’t even walk without you holding my hand.”. That afternoon, 14 of those inmates took their next steps on the...
WRDW-TV
Richmond County virtual students get chance to be hands-on
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County’s eSchool offered students some face-to-face fun for its ‘in-person’ STEAM day. STEAM stands for science, technology, engineering, art, and math. The virtual school is teaching 6th through 12th grade online. They had learning experiments, including building bottle rockets, towers, bridges, and...
WRDW-TV
Orangeburg 5-year-old found safe; dad faces charges
ORANGEBURG, S.C. - Authorities in Orangeburg said a missing 5-year-old girl was found alive and well in Virginia and that her father is in custody. Aspen Jeter had not been seen since her mother Crystal Jumper’s body was discovered in Orangeburg County on Thanksgiving Day. The sheriff said at...
WRDW-TV
Crash leads to lane closure on Washington Road
MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A vehicle crash on Washington Road at Columbia Road caused one westbound lane to close Friday morning. According to dispatch, the call came in at 6:15 a.m. Minor injuries were reported. As of 8:21 a.m., lanes have been cleared, according to Georgia Department of Transportation.
WRDW-TV
‘Something that I would never forget’: One year after shootout in North Augusta
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re hearing about the terrifying moments of a North Augusta Public Safety officer shot in the middle of a downtown shootout. Friday marked the first anniversary of a shootout between officers and a suspect in the middle of Georgia Avenue. All of this happened...
WRDW-TV
‘Senn’sational Christmas lights on display in Aiken County
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’re looking for somewhere to take the family this weekend, there’s a Christmas light drive-thru display in Aiken. It’s put on by a family determined to make people happy. Over 50,000 lights and over 100 blowups. You might think you just drove...
WRDW-TV
Aiken drive-by shooting kills 43-year-old man
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An investigation is underway after a drive-by shooting killed one person Friday night in Aiken. The Aiken County Coroner’s Office, Aiken Department of Public Safety and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating the deadly incident in the 1400 block of Redd Street Northwest. Aiken...
WRDW-TV
Augusta Training Shop allows workers to spread holiday cheer
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Local artisans and crafters at the Augusta Training Shop are hard at work this holiday season making snowflakes and ornaments. It’s all handmade by artists like Trenton Martin, who has worked at the shop for nearly seven years. “It’s a blessing because this shows how...
WRDW-TV
Vehicle fatally hits pedestrian in Orangeburg County
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WRDW/WAGT) - A person was fatally hit on South Carolina Highway 4 near Zeigler street this weekend. On Sunday at 5:55 p.m., a 1998 Toyota Camry was traveling east and hit a pedestrian laying on the side of South Carolina Highway 4, who was laying on the road from a previous accident, according to Master Trooper Brandon Bolt with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
WRDW-TV
Shooter gets life without parole in Augusta road-rage killing
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man was convicted this week of a 2019 deadly road-rage shooting on Meadowbrook Drive, according to prosecutors. A Richmond County jury on Thursday found Kwadere Barno guilty of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and three separate firearm possession charges. He was sentenced to life...
WRDW-TV
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Light rain and drizzle will continue Sunday night, gradually tapering off during the overnight hours. Overnight lows Sunday night into Monday morning will again be in the upper 40s to lower 50s with winds from the northeast at 3 to 5 mph. Monday will get off...
WRDW-TV
United Way is finding the greatest need this holiday season
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - United Way is a local nonprofit that looks to see where the biggest need is and figure out a way to help. In just the last year and a half, they’ve helped roughly 8,000 to 9,000 people here at home. We talked with one family who says they don’t know how they will make ends meet, but at least their daughters will have a Christmas.
WRDW-TV
Children’s hospital in store for truckload of Christmas presents
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The spirit of giving continues as some neighbors and the Aiken Tech community stop by the campus to drop off toys. They could bring a new toy or stuffed animal to put into a Gold Cross ambulance. One student from the EMS Association says being in...
WRDW-TV
Downtown Augusta rolls out Christmas parade, store decorations
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - You can get in the holiday spirit at the Augusta Christmas parade this weekend to help families of critically ill and injured children. The 2022 parade’s proceeds and donations go directly to help families in need at the Ronald McDonald House in Augusta. The donations will help the families stay in the house during the holiday season while household members are being treated.
WRDW-TV
81-year-old dead after house fire in Hancock County
SPARTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced Friday morning that an 81-year-old victim is dead after a home fire in Sparta. At the request of the Hancock County Fire Department, Georgia Fire Marshal’s Office investigators responded to a home fire on Barnes Road.
WRDW-TV
2 suspects arrested after 24-year-old found dead at lake
CLARKS HILL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two men are in the Richmond County jail in connection to the death of a man found at Strom Thurmond Lake. Thomas Arthur Berry, 24, of Grovetown, was found dead in a car at the lake on Aug. 31. Flomo Gbelewala, 32, was arrested on...
WRDW-TV
‘It doesn’t feel real’: Fans celebrate Thomson football state title
THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The last time the Thomson Bulldogs won a state championship, none of the players were even born. But Friday, they were born champions. The entire community came together as one Thomson. Stephanie Turman is a football mom. She said, “We are one Thomson. We are a...
