Jill Biden privately told the French president that she and Joe Biden were ready for his re-election campaign: NYT
Joe Biden, who at 80 is the oldest US president in history, has not publicly announced whether he will seek reelection in 2024.
Fox host won’t let Trump walk back his call to terminate Constitution: “The damage has been done”
Donald Trump arrives at a rally on April 2 near Washington, Michigan. ( Scott Olson/Getty Images) Fox Business host Stuart Varney used his monologue on Tuesday to lash out at former President Donald Trump's desire to terminate parts of the U.S. Constitution over his 2020 presidential election loss. Over the...
Biden White House warns against 'disastrous consequences' as Congress barrels toward government funding deadline
President Joe Biden speaks after touring the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company facility in Phoenix, on December 6, 2022. Ross D. Franklin/AP. President Joe Biden speaks after touring the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company facility in Phoenix, on December 6, 2022. Ross D. Franklin/AP.
Hear what Dr. Fauci thinks about the Trump White House
As he prepares to leave the National Institutes of Health after 54 years of public service as the nation's top doctor of infectious disease, Dr. Fauci reflected on the ups and downs throughout his career. Watch 'Who's Talking to Chris Wallace' Sunday 7 PM ET on CNN.
“This reporting is stunning”: Experts say newly found secret Trump docs could trigger new FBI search
Legal experts were stunned after former President Donald Trump's lawyers found more documents marked classified in his Florida storage facility months after the Justice Department launched its criminal investigation into national security documents Trump kept after leaving the White House. Lawyers for Trump in recent weeks found at least two...
Democrats break with tradition by passing over 89-year-old Dianne Feinstein to elect Patty Murray 3rd in line to the presidency
Senators have long picked their longest-serving member to be third in line to the presidency. But Feinstein declined it.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Biden Should Be Impeached for Bringing Brittney Griner Home
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene called for President Joe Biden to be impeached following WNBA star Brittany Griner’s release from Russia in exchange for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout. “Another reason to impeach Biden,” the Georgia congresswoman tweeted. “The President of the United States traded Russian terrorist arms dealer, Viktor Bout, left a U.S. Marine in Russian jail, and brought home a professional basketball player.” Bout, nicknamed the “Merchant of Death,” is a former Soviet officer who was convicted in 2011 on several charges including conspiracy to provide material support or resources to a designated foreign terrorist organization, conspiracy to kill Americans,...
Kyrsten Sinema Tries To Win Back Democrats With Re-Election on the Line
The Arizona senator has angered party colleagues by blocking several Biden proposals. But she now appears to be reaching out to the base with moves on marriage equality and immigration.
SCOTUS whistleblower admits incident in his book 'possibly' did not happen, then Jordan proves it didn't
Rev. Robert Schenck, who told Chief Justice John Roberts that a 2014 decision by Justice Samuel Alito leaked in advance, admitted that a story from his book may not be true.
MSNBC
Trump's classified materials scandal appears to get worse
It was exactly four months ago tomorrow when FBI agents executed a court-approved search warrant at Mar-a-Lago, retrieving classified materials that Donald Trump took and refused to give back. But while the criminal investigation into the former president continues, an important question has lingered in the background: Are there still documents in the Republican’s possession that need to be returned?
MSNBC
Charlie Sykes: Trump walking back call to terminate Constitution ‘is a classic case of gaslighting’
Former President Trump is backtracking after facing bipartisan backlash for suggesting the U.S. Constitution could be terminated over supposed voter fraud. Washington Post Senior National Political Correspondent Ashley Parker and Editor-at-large of the Bulwark Charlie Sykes join Andrea Mitchell to discuss. “Donald Trump is lying. He's lying about lying. What you see there is a classic case of gaslighting,” says Sykes.Dec. 6, 2022.
Family of Paul Whelan, American imprisoned in Russia, says they were warned about Brittney Griner's release
The family of Paul Whelan, a businessman and former Marine imprisoned in Russia on suspicion of spying, said they were told by the Biden administration in advance that he would not be part of the prisoner swap Thursday that allowed the release of American basketball star Brittney Griner. Whelan's brother,...
MSNBC
WaPo: DOJ asks judge to hold Trump team in contempt
Former U.S. attorney Barbara McQuade and former FBI counterintelligence agent Peter Strzok react to reporting in the Washington Post that Justice Department prosecutors have urged a federal judge to hold Trump’s team in contempt over the Mar-a-Lago documents caseDec. 8, 2022.
MSNBC
John Heilemann: Trump's support nationally keeps going down, but he's also the frontrunner
Several members of GOP leadership have stepped up to defend the Constitution, but most are still unwilling to criticize former President Trump's remarks about terminating the document. John Heilemann and Donny Deutsch discuss.Dec. 6, 2022.
MSNBC
Thompson says Jan. 6 committee has made decision on criminal referrals
Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., has told reporters that the January 6 committee has made a decision on making criminal referrals to the Department of Justice as part of their investigation. NBC's Garrett Haake reports from Capitol Hill.Dec. 6, 2022.
MSNBC
Maddow: Voters teach GOP the lessons they won't learn on their own
Rachel Maddow points out that regardless of whether the Republican Party draws the correct lessons from their midterm losses, voters will continue to force the matter. Dec. 7, 2022.
MSNBC
Trump legal problems stack up
A New York jury finds the Trump Organization guilty of tax fraud. Special Counsel Jack Smith subpoenas election officials in Arizona, Wisconsin and Michigan. And the January 6th committee chair says the panel expects to make criminal referrals to the Justice Department. Veteran federal prosecutor Barbara McQuade breaks down Trump’s tough day.Dec. 7, 2022.
MSNBC
Rev. Al: Warnock's win in the Senate will have a policy impact
Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock defeated Republican football star Herschel Walker on Tuesday in Georgia’s Senate runoff election, NBC News projects, handing President Joe Biden and his party a key win. Warnock’s victory will give Democrats an outright majority in the Senate after two years under a 50-50 divide. The Rev. Al Sharpton and Jen Psaki discuss the legislative impact this will have for Democrats.Dec. 7, 2022.
MSNBC
Jury finds Trump Organization guilty of tax fraud
As if Donald Trump weren’t already struggling with an avalanche of legal troubles, the former president has also had to contend with criminal trial into his family business in New York. Today, a jury found the Trump Organization guilty on all charges. This is a breaking news report that...
MSNBC
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema leaving the Democratic Party
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., is changing her party affiliation to Independent, according to a new interview in Politico. The Morning Joe panel discusses Sen. Sinema's post-midterms announcement.Dec. 9, 2022.
