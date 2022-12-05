ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNN

Hear what Dr. Fauci thinks about the Trump White House

As he prepares to leave the National Institutes of Health after 54 years of public service as the nation's top doctor of infectious disease, Dr. Fauci reflected on the ups and downs throughout his career. Watch 'Who's Talking to Chris Wallace' Sunday 7 PM ET on CNN.
Rolling Stone

Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Biden Should Be Impeached for Bringing Brittney Griner Home

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene called for President Joe Biden to be impeached following WNBA star Brittany Griner’s release from Russia in exchange for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout.  “Another reason to impeach Biden,” the Georgia congresswoman tweeted. “The President of the United States traded Russian terrorist arms dealer, Viktor Bout, left a U.S. Marine in Russian jail, and brought home a professional basketball player.”  Bout, nicknamed the “Merchant of Death,” is a former Soviet officer who was convicted in 2011 on several charges including conspiracy to provide material support or resources to a designated foreign terrorist organization, conspiracy to kill Americans,...
GEORGIA STATE
MSNBC

Trump's classified materials scandal appears to get worse

It was exactly four months ago tomorrow when FBI agents executed a court-approved search warrant at Mar-a-Lago, retrieving classified materials that Donald Trump took and refused to give back. But while the criminal investigation into the former president continues, an important question has lingered in the background: Are there still documents in the Republican’s possession that need to be returned?
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
MSNBC

Charlie Sykes: Trump walking back call to terminate Constitution ‘is a classic case of gaslighting’

Former President Trump is backtracking after facing bipartisan backlash for suggesting the U.S. Constitution could be terminated over supposed voter fraud. Washington Post Senior National Political Correspondent Ashley Parker and Editor-at-large of the Bulwark Charlie Sykes join Andrea Mitchell to discuss. “Donald Trump is lying. He's lying about lying. What you see there is a classic case of gaslighting,” says Sykes.Dec. 6, 2022.
WASHINGTON STATE
MSNBC

WaPo: DOJ asks judge to hold Trump team in contempt

Former U.S. attorney Barbara McQuade and former FBI counterintelligence agent Peter Strzok react to reporting in the Washington Post that Justice Department prosecutors have urged a federal judge to hold Trump’s team in contempt over the Mar-a-Lago documents caseDec. 8, 2022.
WASHINGTON STATE
MSNBC

Trump legal problems stack up

A New York jury finds the Trump Organization guilty of tax fraud. Special Counsel Jack Smith subpoenas election officials in Arizona, Wisconsin and Michigan. And the January 6th committee chair says the panel expects to make criminal referrals to the Justice Department. Veteran federal prosecutor Barbara McQuade breaks down Trump’s tough day.Dec. 7, 2022.
WISCONSIN STATE
MSNBC

Rev. Al: Warnock's win in the Senate will have a policy impact

Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock defeated Republican football star Herschel Walker on Tuesday in Georgia’s Senate runoff election, NBC News projects, handing President Joe Biden and his party a key win. Warnock’s victory will give Democrats an outright majority in the Senate after two years under a 50-50 divide. The Rev. Al Sharpton and Jen Psaki discuss the legislative impact this will have for Democrats.Dec. 7, 2022.
GEORGIA STATE
MSNBC

Jury finds Trump Organization guilty of tax fraud

As if Donald Trump weren’t already struggling with an avalanche of legal troubles, the former president has also had to contend with criminal trial into his family business in New York. Today, a jury found the Trump Organization guilty on all charges. This is a breaking news report that...
NEW YORK STATE
MSNBC

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema leaving the Democratic Party

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., is changing her party affiliation to Independent, according to a new interview in Politico. The Morning Joe panel discusses Sen. Sinema's post-midterms announcement.Dec. 9, 2022.

