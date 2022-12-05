Read full article on original website
WJFW-TV
Sokaogon Chippewa Community reveals new dual-language highway sign
MOLE LAKE, Wis. (WJFW) - A ceremony was held in Mole Lake on Friday to unveil the first dual-language highway sign in the native language of the Sokaogon Chippewa Community. "I feel wonderful, I feel great it’s very positive, its heartwarming to see these dual-language signs come to life," said Robert VanZille. A process that began in January with the Wisconsin DOT. Secretary Craig Thompson says it was a lot of hard work to make it happen. “We worked with our partners with the federal administration finally got approval for it and we are happy that we are going to be working with our fourth tribal nation today to do that”
WJFW-TV
Hometown Christmas celebrates holidays with live mannequins
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - As the holiday's inch closer, a local event comes to downtown Tomahawk tonight. Hometown Christmas on Main Street is welcoming hundreds of people along North 4th Street. In its fourth year, its a community celebration with one main attraction, live human mannequins sitting in the windowsills of businesses.
WJFW-TV
Santa makes a trip to the Arbor Vitae Fire Department
ARBOR VITAE, Wis. (WJFW) - The second annual "Santa Is Coming to the Arbor Vitae Fire Department" took place on Saturday. There was numerous activities around the fire department for families to be apart of. With Santa being the star of the show, Captain of Training, Mike Sipin says Santa arriving on a fire truck will be something kids and parents will enjoy. "The biggest thing you will see here in a little bit is when the fire truck parade rolls up with Santa, and their cheering and the excitement you see in the kids faces even the parents faces, its really a neat thing to see," said Mike Spin.
WJFW-TV
Lamers shines as Rhinelander takes down Northland Pines at home
RHINELANDER, Wisc. (WJFW)- Rhinelander hosted Northland Pines tonight in girls basketball. The Hodags came into the game 3-3, while Pines was 1-4. Rhinelander used their home court advantage and played great offensively. The Hodags were leading in the half by more than 20 points over Pines. The hawks were struggling to find opening with Rhinelander's defense forcing turnovers and scoring.
