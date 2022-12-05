ARBOR VITAE, Wis. (WJFW) - The second annual "Santa Is Coming to the Arbor Vitae Fire Department" took place on Saturday. There was numerous activities around the fire department for families to be apart of. With Santa being the star of the show, Captain of Training, Mike Sipin says Santa arriving on a fire truck will be something kids and parents will enjoy. "The biggest thing you will see here in a little bit is when the fire truck parade rolls up with Santa, and their cheering and the excitement you see in the kids faces even the parents faces, its really a neat thing to see," said Mike Spin.

