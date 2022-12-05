ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers get great news on market price for Cam Reddish

The Los Angeles Lakers are going to try and improve in some way this season. A Russell Westbrook trade might not end up happening but the team has other options and assets that they can move to make an improvement. There have been some interesting names connected to the Lakers...
LeBron James’ decline on full display in Lakers’ loss to 76ers

Remember when the Los Angeles Lakers had two sets of three-game winning streaks that extended to eight out of ten wins? Well, life comes at you hard in the NBA, as the Lake Show took their talents to Philadelphia to face the 76ers and their superstar Joel Embiid. It hasn’t been the best of weeks for the purple and gold, starting with Anthony Davis catching flu-like symptoms that kept him out all but eight minutes in a loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Lakers outlast Pistons despite Austin Reaves mismanagement

The Los Angeles Lakers found themselves sliding down the standings with a three-game losing streak going into a Sunday matinee with the Detroit Pistons. It seems that the Lake Show Life website hit a nerve with Lakers Nation with our critical analysis of LeBron James this week over his subpar play. Here’s what was learned…
