Georgia State

AceBaker
6d ago

So the author is saying the "college students" don't have the intelligence necessary to understand state election laws?

5
Lynn Bruce
5d ago

The media is constantly attacking Georgia for our voting laws but are laws are less stricter than many other states. Yet total silence on those states why is that

3
Kevin Brockschmitt
5d ago

out of state students need to vote in their own state via absentee if need be. They are only here for their education and most likely leave

2
atlantanewsfirst.com

Kemp extends gas tax suspension through holiday season

SAVANNAH, Georgia (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is extending the suspension of the state’s motor fuel tax for another month to help families offset the cost of holiday spending. The Republican made the announcement Thursday at the state Capitol with fellow GOP leaders. The tax of 29.1...
GEORGIA STATE
The Comeback

Herschel Walker “absolutely shocked” by election result

The votes have been cast and Herschel Walker, the Republican candidate for Senate in Georgia, lost to Democratic incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock in their head-to-head runoff election. Still, there’s an aspect of the way the voting shook out that Walker can’t quite believe. Walker’s campaign was a disaster full of lies, controversies, scandals, and just Read more... The post Herschel Walker “absolutely shocked” by election result appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GEORGIA STATE
wrganews.com

Georgia Senate Runoff Election Results

Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock has won the December 6th Georgia runoff giving U.S. Senate Democrats a 51-seat majority next year. The Georgia Senate runoff election results were reported by the Georgia Secretary of state’s Office early Wednesday morning at 12:54 AM and showed that Raphael Warnock received 51.28% of the total vote with 1,804,189 votes. Republican challenger Herschel Walker received 48.72% of the total vote with 1,714,055 votes. The state of Georgia saw a 50.24% voter turnout with 3,520,912 voters who cast their ballots.
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

Medical experts warn of new tripledemic surge ahead of the holidays

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - As many families in metro Atlanta continue gathering and planning for the holidays, medical experts are urging people to be vigilant in the face of an ongoing “tripledemic” with a rise of cases of RSV, the flu, and COVID-19. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky spends part of her Sunday volunteering at the Atlanta Community Food Bank while also urging Americans to remain vigilant about a trio of respiratory viruses sweeping the country.
ATLANTA, GA
eastcoasttraveller.com

What is the State Bird of Georgia?

Georgia is located in the southern U.S. It has diverse landscapes, ranging from coastal beaches to farmland. The state's capitol, Atlanta, is home to the Georgia Aquarium and the Martin Luther King Jr. National Historic Site, dedicated to the African-American leader's life. The brown thrasher is a shy bird that...
GEORGIA STATE
WJBF

These counties will decide who wins the Georgia Senate runoff

Georgia voters are heading to the polls one more time to weigh in on the consequential election between Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) and Republican Herschel Walker, and all eyes are on key counties in the Peach State to see how they perform. Warnock outperformed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams in predominately Democratic counties like DeKalb, […]
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

New playground installed at Salem Park in Stonecrest

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held for the installation of a new playground at Salem Park in Stonecrest on Friday. It is a welcomed sight for nearby residents and students who go to Salem Middle School across the street. “We have been working all year...
atlantanewsfirst.com

What to do if your land is needed by GDOT for new interchange

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Some people living in metro Atlanta could be asked to move. The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) is preparing to buy more than 25 acres of land. It needs the space to build a new interchange where I-285 and I-20 meet in Cobb, Douglas and Fulton counties.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
CBS Sports

WATCH: Blown touchdown call helps Georgia high school win state championship

Sandy Creek won the Georgia Class 3A high school football championship over Cedar Grove on Saturday after the referees made what appeared to be an egregiously poor ruling, as Sandy Creek scored a go-ahead touchdown in the final minute of the game despite the ball carrier being well short of the goal line. Sandy Creek prevailed 21-17, giving them their fourth state title in the past 15 years and their first since 2012.
ELLENWOOD, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Holiday lights contest winner in metro Atlanta to receive $1K

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - ‘Tis the season for Cindy Gebhardt to set up the holiday lights, and for her, the more the merrier. “I don’t know how many lights, but it takes me about four days probably,” Gebhardt said. She started the tradition about two...
DUNWOODY, GA
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Stevie Wonder plays last-minute virtual concert for Sen. Warnock before Georgia’s Dec. 6 runoff

Sen. Raphael Warnock’s campaign sent out a press release Saturday announcing Stevie Wonder would perform a concert online Sunday for phone bank volunteers heading into Tuesday’s runoff election against challenger Herschel Walker. The casual gig was part of Warnock's weekend blitz of canvassing and supporter appreciation gatherings before...
GEORGIA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely put them on your list and pay them a visit soon.
GEORGIA STATE
wfxl.com

Winning Mega Millions ticket purchased in Thomasville

One Georgia customer is richer after playing the lottery. The Georgia Lottery Corporation posted to their social media account that Thomasville is on the map after the latest win. According to the post, the $10,000 winning Mega Millions ticket was purchased in Thomasville on December 2.
THOMASVILLE, GA
R.A. Heim

Payment up to $500 coming from the state of Georgia

money in handPhoto byPhoto by Frederick Warren (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. If you haven't looked over your bank statements really closely, it might be a good idea to do that right now. You should have received a nice surprise in your bank account over the last month or so, courtesy of the state of Georgia. Last spring, Governor Brian Kemp signed House Bill 1302, which gives Georgia taxpayers a refund of some or all of the 2020 income taxes due. In most cases, you should have received this money by now, unless a mistake or error took place.
GEORGIA STATE

