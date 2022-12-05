ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Carscoops

2024 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Spied Inside And Out, Facelifted Model Set For An Evolutionary Update

Work continues on the facelifted Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door as spy photographers have snapped a prototype in Northern Sweden. While there isn’t much to see, the front end is heavily camouflaged and this suggests the car has been equipped with a new front bumper. That remains to be seen, but the vertical supports in the lower intake appear more prominent than those found on the current model. The front splitter also looks more pronounced, although it’s hard to be certain at this point.
Carscoops

2024 Mercedes-Benz CLE Coupe Spied With Plug-In Hybrid Power

The redesigned Mercedes C-Class sedan burst onto the scene nearly two years ago and it will soon be followed by a coupe. Set to adopt the CLE moniker, the model is rumored to replace the current C- and E-Class coupes and convertibles as Mercedes streamlines their lineup. While spy photographers...
CNET

2023 Mercedes-AMG S63 E Performance Tops 1,000 Pound-Feet of Torque

Mercedes on Monday unveiled the 2023 Mercedes-AMG S63 E Performance. Its powertrain combines a 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V8 gas engine and an electric motor on the rear axle to generate a net 791 horsepower and 1,055 pound-feet of torque. All that thrust leads to a 0- to 60-mph time of just...
Top Speed

2022 Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid: Performance, Price, And Photos

The Porsche Cayenne was one of the early adopters to jump on the Sport SUV bandwagon around the turn of the century. The German automaker truly took this recipe mainstream, and there was no looking back. So here we are in 2022, and you can choose from 19 different flavors of the third-generation Cayenne, and sitting right at the top of the hill (almost) is the Turbo S E-Hybrid.
MotorAuthority

Mercedes-Benz AMG unleashes GT2 race car

The Mercedes-Benz AMG GT is soon to be redesigned, but the current generation of the V-8 sports car still has plenty of life left in it. AMG on Thursday revealed a new GT2 racing version of the GT that will be made available to customer teams in time for the 2023 motorsports season.
MotorAuthority

2024 Mercedes-Benz V-Class spy shots

Mercedes-Benz is working on an update for its V-Class, the premium version of the Metris van sold in the U.S. Prototypes spotted in the wild hint at mild styling tweaks for the mid-size van, which is expected to be launched in updated form in the second half of 2023. The...

