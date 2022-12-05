Read full article on original website
Carscoops
2024 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Spied Inside And Out, Facelifted Model Set For An Evolutionary Update
Work continues on the facelifted Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door as spy photographers have snapped a prototype in Northern Sweden. While there isn’t much to see, the front end is heavily camouflaged and this suggests the car has been equipped with a new front bumper. That remains to be seen, but the vertical supports in the lower intake appear more prominent than those found on the current model. The front splitter also looks more pronounced, although it’s hard to be certain at this point.
Carscoops
2024 Mercedes-Benz CLE Coupe Spied With Plug-In Hybrid Power
The redesigned Mercedes C-Class sedan burst onto the scene nearly two years ago and it will soon be followed by a coupe. Set to adopt the CLE moniker, the model is rumored to replace the current C- and E-Class coupes and convertibles as Mercedes streamlines their lineup. While spy photographers...
CNET
2023 Mercedes-AMG S63 E Performance Tops 1,000 Pound-Feet of Torque
Mercedes on Monday unveiled the 2023 Mercedes-AMG S63 E Performance. Its powertrain combines a 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V8 gas engine and an electric motor on the rear axle to generate a net 791 horsepower and 1,055 pound-feet of torque. All that thrust leads to a 0- to 60-mph time of just...
Top Speed
2022 Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid: Performance, Price, And Photos
The Porsche Cayenne was one of the early adopters to jump on the Sport SUV bandwagon around the turn of the century. The German automaker truly took this recipe mainstream, and there was no looking back. So here we are in 2022, and you can choose from 19 different flavors of the third-generation Cayenne, and sitting right at the top of the hill (almost) is the Turbo S E-Hybrid.
MotorAuthority
Mercedes-Benz AMG unleashes GT2 race car
The Mercedes-Benz AMG GT is soon to be redesigned, but the current generation of the V-8 sports car still has plenty of life left in it. AMG on Thursday revealed a new GT2 racing version of the GT that will be made available to customer teams in time for the 2023 motorsports season.
MotorAuthority
2024 Mercedes-Benz V-Class spy shots
Mercedes-Benz is working on an update for its V-Class, the premium version of the Metris van sold in the U.S. Prototypes spotted in the wild hint at mild styling tweaks for the mid-size van, which is expected to be launched in updated form in the second half of 2023. The...
4 Advantages the 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E Has Over the 2023 Kia Niro EV
For electric vehicle (EV) shoppers, here are four reasons to consider the 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E instead of the 2023 Kia Niro EV. The post 4 Advantages the 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E Has Over the 2023 Kia Niro EV appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Worst Years For the Ford 6.7-Liter Power Stroke Diesel
We take a look at some of the problems that affect Ford's 6.7-liter Power Stroke diesel. The post Worst Years For the Ford 6.7-Liter Power Stroke Diesel appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
