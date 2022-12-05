Read full article on original website
Related
740thefan.com
Advocates lobby for part of Minnesota’s $17.6B surplus
MINNEAPOLIS (KFGO) – With Minnesota’s $17.6 billion surplus, many advocates are making their case for where some of those funds should go. Using part of the surplus to lower business taxes is not top-of-list for the Minnesota Business Partnership, which represents larger corporations in the state. Executive Director...
Massive Winter Storm Heading to Minnesota, Iowa, South Dakota
A large, foreboding, winter storm will be making its way into the Midwest beginning Monday and could last several days, spanning a number of states. This storm is expected to impact a giant region, affecting travel for anyone planning on commuting in the next few days. This winter storm is...
Kari Lake files lawsuit seeking to overturn results of Arizona election
Kari Lake, the controversial Republican candidate who lost her race for governor of Arizona, filed a lawsuit on Friday seeking to overturn the results of the election.
740thefan.com
Minnesota animal health experts urge caution as dog influenza case rise across the country
MINNEAPOLIS – A highly contagious strain of dog influenza spreading across Texas and other parts of the United States is a reminder for pet owners in Minnesota to keep an eye on their four-legged friends this winter. The symptoms of dog influenza are similar to symptoms humans develop when...
Urgent Need to Help 190 Adults and Kids in SE Minnesota
As kids excitedly await for Santa to show up and parents are trying to figure out where exactly they stashed all of those gifts that last few weeks, some families are struggling with a bigger battle. During the holiday seasons, as some families are celebrating, others are checking visiting hours.
With Minnesota's $17B surplus, could "Walz checks" get passed at the legislature?
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Minnesota's staggering $17 billion surplus has some wondering - will the governor's proposal of rebate checks still be on the table?One "Walz check" proposal was for $1,000 to go to single people earning less than $164,000 and $2,000 for couples earning less than $273,000. Walz said that with the forecasted surplus, he will propose the checks again."Get money back in the form of rebates that people can be able to use as they see fit," he said.Walz suggested that income guidelines could change, but he said he was "willing to work to see about maybe what some...
Former Willmar attorney sentenced for bankruptcy fraud
ST. PAUL, Minn – Gregory Anderson, a former attorney from Willmar, has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for helping a client appear unable to repay his creditors, says United States Attorney Andrew Luger. According to Luger's announcement, Anderson filed a voluntary bankruptcy petition on behalf of his client, James Rothers, on Nov. 3, 2015. Anderson created fake liabilities to make it seem like Rothers was insolvent, when, in fact, he could've repaid his creditors with ease.Rothers had over $1 million dollars in assets including gold coins, separate bank accounts, and uncashed checks. Rothers even paid part of Anderson's legal fees using a concealed bank account that Anderson helped set up.An investigation conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation revealed that Anderson knew about Rothers' assets, and conspired to make him appear unable to repay his debt.Anderson pleaded guilty to one count of fraudulent concealment of bankruptcy assets early August. He was sentenced Wednesday to 18 months in prison followed by one year of supervised release. Anderson will also be required to pay a $20,000 fine.Rothers pleaded guilty to one count of fraudulent concealment of bankruptcy assets in November of 2019, and will be sentenced Tuesday.
740thefan.com
South Dakota GFP Commission Holds December Meeting
PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) Commission held their meeting at Pierre’s Red Rossa meeting center on Dec. 8-9. PARKS PROPOSALS AND FINALIZATIONS. PARKS FINALIZATIONS. Allowance of Pets. The Commission finalized a rule change allowing people staying in a cabin, lodge, or suite...
Three Minnesota men have all gone missing around Halloween in Minnesota, here are their stories
With the most recent disappearance of 23-year-old Bryce Borca from Eagan, Minnesota, on October 30th, there have now been three separate men who have gone missing across the state of Minnesota around Halloween over the last 20 years; Jeremy Jourdain - 17-years old of Bemidji, Minnesota, Chris Jenkins - 21-years old of Eden Prairie, Minnesota, and now Bryce Borca - 23-years old of Eagan, Minnesota.
740thefan.com
Housing advocates push for surplus funding
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Advocates are asking for $2 billion from the state’s budget surplus to address what they say is an affordable housing shortage across the state. Anne Mavity with the Minnesota Housing Partnership said there’s a workforce housing shortage in all corners of the state, especially rural communities in Greater Minnesota and the biggest squeeze is on lowest-income families.
Minnesota Says “NO MORE” To Gummy Bears Edibles That Kill
Whatever happened to the days when Gummy Bears were strictly considered candy?. Remember when that was? Seems like yesterday when they were passed around at school - if you have never seen or had one, let me describe them. According to walmart.com "Gummy bears are made by boiling sugar, citric acid, corn syrup, gelatin, flavoring, and food coloring..." Simple, easy, all kids seem to love them ( adults too ). Then, of course, people get creative and add alcohol with them to provide Gummy Shots. Now in today's world THC is added into the mix and is actually killing people, and Minnesota has had enough.
Heavy snow brings multiple crashes to southern Minnesota roads
Heavy snow has impacted roads in southern Minnesota Friday morning, causing multiple vehicle spinouts, crashes and jackknifed semis. A snowstorm passed through the state Thursday night into Friday morning, with totals coming in higher than expected. While some parts near the Iowa border were expected to see a maximum of 6 inches, there are localized reports of 8 inches and more in some areas.
BUSTED! MN Driver Was Going 107 MPH, Another Driver Wearing 2 ‘Right’ Shoes
'Tis the season for sober driving! The Minnesota State Patrol has been Tweeting this month almost nightly about recent arrests or citations of Minnesota drivers. Some of the Tweets are really crazy to read, like the person in Northern Minnesota who was going more than 100 miles an hour in a 60-mile-an-hour zone! This is the time of year to slow down, get to your holiday party, and get together safely!
Top 15 Vehicles Targeted For Catalytic Converter Thefts in Minnesota
People have guts - stealing catalytic converters in broad daylight. If you missed it, that actually happened in Rochester, Minnesota last week. Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin are all experiencing these thefts and below are the top 15 vehicles that seem to be targeted for catalytic converter thefts. 15 Vehicles...
Detroit News
Ex-candidate for Michigan governor seeks time to mull any plea deals
Allendale — A lawyer for a former Republican candidate for Michigan governor said Tuesday they want more time to consider possible plea deals in a case related to the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Gary Springstead made the request on behalf of Ryan Kelley, asking a...
FOX 21 Online
Wanted DOC Fugitive Arrested In Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth Police say a wanted fugitive with a long violent criminal history was arrested Thursday just after 3 p.m. Duluth Police Officers, members of the Tactical Response Team, and Deputies from the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office all went to the 4700 block of Decker Road to arrest the 29-year-old Department of Corrections Fugitive.
Minnesota Town Featured on the Hallmark Channel ‘Christmas Cams’
I'm not sure if this is something the Hallmark Channel does every year but this year I've taken notice of it because a Minnesota town is featured! On the Hallmark Channel website, they have this thing called 'Christmas Cams'. It's a live feed of a few towns around the US that are like real-life Hallmark movie sets.
Latest on the 2 snowstorms set to impact Minnesota
There are two significant storms to discuss and both will bring impacts to Minnesota. The first arrives Thursday night and is out of the area by midday Friday, though the Interstate 90 corridor and points south appear to be in line for the most snow. The second storm arrives next week and could bring beastly impacts to a very large area, though the storm track remains a wild card.
valleynewslive.com
‘It’s a ghost town:’ THC retailers struggling with less customers after MN Board of Pharmacy lawsuit
MOORHEAD, MN (Valley News Live) - One simplicity of life is that there is cause and effect. However, sometimes the effects fall on those who had no cause of their own. The effects from the lawsuit from the Minnesota Board of Pharmacies and Northland Vapors is not just limitted to those two parties. As businesses in Moorhead say it’s had a drastic effect on them in recent days.
$1 million Powerball prize won in Twin Cities
The gigantic Powerball jackpot of November has been and gone, but a Minnesotan has still found themselves much richer on Thursday morning. The Minnesota Lottery has confirmed Thursday that a $1 million ticket for Wednesday's Powerball draw was sold in Chanhassen. The ticket was bought for the Cub Foods at...
Comments / 7