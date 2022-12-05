VIBORG, Denmark--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 12, 2022-- At least 70 cities in Europe can now prevent huge amounts of waste from ending up in the sea. This has been demonstrated in the city of Aarhus in Denmark, where the robot SeaProtectorOne, made by All In On Green, collected over 100,000 pieces of waste from the city’s river in just 20 months. The technology thus shows how much pollution the city is otherwise sending into the marine environment. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221211005006/en/ Many tonnes of waste flow into the sea from the world’s rivers: A Danish robot minimises this pollution (Photo: Business Wire)

