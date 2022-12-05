Read full article on original website
Related
China retires major Covid tracking app as virus rules ease
China said Monday it would retire an app used to track travel to areas with Covid-19 cases, a milestone in the country's rapid turn away from its zero-tolerance coronavirus strategy. China reported 8,626 domestic Covid cases Monday, but with testing no longer mandatory for much of the population the numbers are believed to be much higher. tjx/oho/ssy
China scraps tracking app amid widespread dismantling of zero-Covid policy
China announced plans to scrap its primary Covid tracking app in the latest rollback of pandemic control measures, just days after abruptly abandoning its long-running zero-Covid policy. It came as health authorities warned of widespread infections on the horizon, and redeployed hundreds of thousands of doctors and nurses to intensive...
Asian markets extend Wall St losses; China COVID cases rise
Shares have fallen in Asia after last week's decline on Wall Street
All In On Green: Many Tonnes of Waste Flow Into the Sea From the World’s Rivers: a Danish Robot Minimises This Pollution
VIBORG, Denmark--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 12, 2022-- At least 70 cities in Europe can now prevent huge amounts of waste from ending up in the sea. This has been demonstrated in the city of Aarhus in Denmark, where the robot SeaProtectorOne, made by All In On Green, collected over 100,000 pieces of waste from the city’s river in just 20 months. The technology thus shows how much pollution the city is otherwise sending into the marine environment. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221211005006/en/ Many tonnes of waste flow into the sea from the world’s rivers: A Danish robot minimises this pollution (Photo: Business Wire)
English is picking up brilliant new words from around the world – and that’s a gift
Who owns the English language? The answer to this question is no longer as straightforward as “the English”. According to the latest figures from the British Council, English is “spoken at a useful level” by about 1.75 billion people. Counted among this vast anglophone population are not only the hundreds of millions who speak English as a first language, but also the hundreds of millions more who speak it as a second or foreign language in different parts of the world.
Comments / 0