Denver to vote on three affordable housing projectsDavid HeitzDenver, CO
2 Towns in Colorado Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensColorado State
Reconsider winter encampment sweeps, doctors and public health groups tell Denver councilDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Ways to help Denver homeless families at the holidaysDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Delays expected on Plaza Drive due to pipe repairNatasha LovatoHighlands Ranch, CO
NBC Bay Area
49ers' Kyle Shanahan on Tom Brady: ‘What the Hell Was Anyone Ever Thinking?'
SANTA CLARA — The 49ers were coming off a near-miss in the Super Bowl in Jimmy Garoppolo’s first full season as an NFL starter. Tom Brady, playing his final season with the New England Patriots, was coming off his worst season. The next season, he would be 43...
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
NFL Starting Quarterback Taken To Hospital After Game
Jets quarterback Mike White took an absolute beating in Sunday's 20-12 loss to the Bills. So much so that he reportedly had to be taken to the hospital after the game. White was forced to leave the field twice after taking some brutal hits. But to his credit, he fought his way back and put New York in position to score on a pair of drives at the end.
Peyton Manning Is Impressed with You Know Who
Whenever Peyton Manning talks, especially about football, folks listen. He retired with every significant passing record and was an elite player for more than a decade. What makes his words even more noteworthy is that he didn’t possess any outstanding physical tools but was always the smartest player on the field.
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs’ Travis Kelce achieves 2 notable career milestones on same play vs. Broncos
DENVER -- Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce continues to go where no other Kansas City pass catcher has gone before. And in the process, cemented himself as one of the NFL all-time greats. In the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos, Kelce recorded a 38-yard catch, moving...
iheart.com
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
The 5 Ugliest Divorces in NFL History
Here's a look five notable contenders for the most publicized and ugliest divorces and settlements involving current or retired NFL stars.
SB Nation
Would the Broncos seriously consider moving out of Denver?
Taxpayer funding for stadiums is a scam. This isn’t a new revelation, and it’s something we’ve talked about extensively in the past. Owning a sports team is an incredible racket that allows for billionaires to buy extremely profitable businesses, regardless of in-game success, then use threats of relocation to reduce their facility overheard to almost nothing — acquiring the stadium outright in the process.
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs beat Broncos ... barely. They’ll need to be better to heed this Andy Reid call
This offseason, following an AFC Championship Game loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid created an unofficial rallying cry for this year’s team. The word is one of the last things the Chiefs players see when they run up the stairs from the locker room to Arrowhead Stadium.
How Much Money Stefon Diggs + Josh Allen Make in Buffalo Endorsements
How much money do Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen make from endorsements? Whether they represent national or local brands, there is a rigorous vetting process that both go through. Diggs and Allen make sure that they are partnering with brands that align with their values. Here is how much money...
Former Broncos players to donate their brains to CTE research
Last month, the National Institutes of Health acknowledged for the first time a causal link between repeated blows to the head and CTE.
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys & Dak Make 2 ‘Promises’ About NFL Playoffs
The Dallas Cowboys beat the Houston Texans on Sunday with an unlikely 27-23, final-minute, come-from-behind win at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. ... and did so with two different "promises.''. One, from Dak Prescott, who led Dallas to a 10-3 record with his last-minute heroics .. overcoming his turnover woes. Said...
What do only Justin Herbert and HOFer Dan Marino have in common?
With the Chargers holding a slim 3-0 lead with 9:49 left in the first half, Herbert led a five-play, 43-yard scoring drive capped off by a 10-yard touchdown pass to Mike Williams to equal Marino's mark. Facing a second and eight from the Dolphins' 10-yard line, Herbert scrambled to his...
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys Survive Houston’s ‘Ugly Sweater’ Scare: Top 10 Whitty Observations
'Tis the season for ugly sweaters. Why not a hideous survival?. Avoiding a monumental upset loss to the 1-win Houston Texans that would've dampened their Christmas spirit and damaged their NFC East title hopes, the Dallas Cowboys got a crucial goal-line stand in the fourth quarter, Ezekiel Elliott's touchdown run in the final minute and Israel Mukuamu's interception on the final play to survive, 27-23.
Wichita Eagle
Five things that stood out about the Chiefs’ win in Denver. It was a win, right?
A game with drama worthy of primetime, wouldn’t you say?. The NFL removed the Chiefs-Broncos game from Sunday Night Football, probably fearful of a blowout, but the league apparently forgot one thing: The Chiefs’ defense isn’t good enough to blow much of anyone out. That’s a problem,...
Wichita Eagle
Steelers Replace Kenny Pickett With Mitch Trubisky
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have made a change at quarterback, shutting down Kenny Pickett and replacing him with backup Mitch Trubisky. Pickett was evaluated for a concussion after the first drive of the game following a vicious hit from Baltimore Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith. He was cleared to return and played the next drive but has since been placed by Trubisky.
Wichita Eagle
WATCH: Jaycee Horn Picks Off Geno Smith on First Play
What a start it has been for the Carolina Panthers in Seattle as they lead 10-0 midway through the first quarter. After a long, 13-play drive that resulted in a 47-yard field goal by Eddy Pineiro, Panthers CB Jaycee Horn picked off Geno Smith and returned it to the Seattle 15-yard line.
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs report card: On the way to making honor roll, KC fooled around and barely passed
Through most of the first half, the idea to flex the Chiefs-Broncos game from prime-time to the afternoon made sense. Then tension entered the game and the Chiefs had to hold on to a 34-28 victory at Empower Field at Mile High. Here’s how we graded the Chiefs after they...
Wichita Eagle
Browns DE Myles Garrett Shuts Down Idea of Him Resting Shoulder With Playoffs out of Reach
With the Cleveland Browns having lost their eighth game of the season, the playoffs appear to be out of site. After falling to the Cincinnati Bengals and that becoming a reality, players like Myles Garrett vow to keep fighting. When asked if he would potentially rest the bum shoulder and...
Wichita Eagle
Four Takeaways From the Chiefs’ 34-28 Win Over the Broncos
The Kansas City Chiefs came into their Week 14 outing against the Denver Broncos having won 13 consecutive games against their AFC West rivals. Needing the victory in order to keep pace with the Buffalo Bills in the conference standings and also have a chance to clinch the division title by the end of the night, Andy Reid's group ended up being in for more than many expected.
