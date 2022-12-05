ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

NFL Starting Quarterback Taken To Hospital After Game

Jets quarterback Mike White took an absolute beating in Sunday's 20-12 loss to the Bills. So much so that he reportedly had to be taken to the hospital after the game. White was forced to leave the field twice after taking some brutal hits. But to his credit, he fought his way back and put New York in position to score on a pair of drives at the end.
NEW YORK STATE
VikingsTerritory

Peyton Manning Is Impressed with You Know Who

Whenever Peyton Manning talks, especially about football, folks listen. He retired with every significant passing record and was an elite player for more than a decade. What makes his words even more noteworthy is that he didn’t possess any outstanding physical tools but was always the smartest player on the field.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
iheart.com

Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
SB Nation

Would the Broncos seriously consider moving out of Denver?

Taxpayer funding for stadiums is a scam. This isn’t a new revelation, and it’s something we’ve talked about extensively in the past. Owning a sports team is an incredible racket that allows for billionaires to buy extremely profitable businesses, regardless of in-game success, then use threats of relocation to reduce their facility overheard to almost nothing — acquiring the stadium outright in the process.
DENVER, CO
Wichita Eagle

Cowboys & Dak Make 2 ‘Promises’ About NFL Playoffs

The Dallas Cowboys beat the Houston Texans on Sunday with an unlikely 27-23, final-minute, come-from-behind win at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. ... and did so with two different "promises.''. One, from Dak Prescott, who led Dallas to a 10-3 record with his last-minute heroics .. overcoming his turnover woes. Said...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

What do only Justin Herbert and HOFer Dan Marino have in common?

With the Chargers holding a slim 3-0 lead with 9:49 left in the first half, Herbert led a five-play, 43-yard scoring drive capped off by a 10-yard touchdown pass to Mike Williams to equal Marino's mark. Facing a second and eight from the Dolphins' 10-yard line, Herbert scrambled to his...
Wichita Eagle

Cowboys Survive Houston’s ‘Ugly Sweater’ Scare: Top 10 Whitty Observations

'Tis the season for ugly sweaters. Why not a hideous survival?. Avoiding a monumental upset loss to the 1-win Houston Texans that would've dampened their Christmas spirit and damaged their NFC East title hopes, the Dallas Cowboys got a crucial goal-line stand in the fourth quarter, Ezekiel Elliott's touchdown run in the final minute and Israel Mukuamu's interception on the final play to survive, 27-23.
HOUSTON, TX
Wichita Eagle

Steelers Replace Kenny Pickett With Mitch Trubisky

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have made a change at quarterback, shutting down Kenny Pickett and replacing him with backup Mitch Trubisky. Pickett was evaluated for a concussion after the first drive of the game following a vicious hit from Baltimore Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith. He was cleared to return and played the next drive but has since been placed by Trubisky.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wichita Eagle

WATCH: Jaycee Horn Picks Off Geno Smith on First Play

What a start it has been for the Carolina Panthers in Seattle as they lead 10-0 midway through the first quarter. After a long, 13-play drive that resulted in a 47-yard field goal by Eddy Pineiro, Panthers CB Jaycee Horn picked off Geno Smith and returned it to the Seattle 15-yard line.
SEATTLE, WA
Wichita Eagle

Four Takeaways From the Chiefs’ 34-28 Win Over the Broncos

The Kansas City Chiefs came into their Week 14 outing against the Denver Broncos having won 13 consecutive games against their AFC West rivals. Needing the victory in order to keep pace with the Buffalo Bills in the conference standings and also have a chance to clinch the division title by the end of the night, Andy Reid's group ended up being in for more than many expected.
KANSAS CITY, MO

