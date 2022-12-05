Read full article on original website
ACLU, DOJ turn to the public in probe of Louisiana State Police abuses
NEW ORLEANS – In the summer of 2017, Zachary Terrell was exhausted from a long day of work and ready to have a few drinks with friends in the French Quarter. Then Louisiana State Police troopers changed his life forever. Terrell, a Black man, and his friend, “a white male,” according to court records, were […] The post ACLU, DOJ turn to the public in probe of Louisiana State Police abuses appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Two Louisiana Co-Conspirators Sentenced for Crimes Involving Cocaine, Heroin, Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, and Firearms Charges
Two Louisiana Co-Conspirators Sentenced for Crimes Involving Cocaine, Heroin, Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, and Firearms Charges. New Orleans, Louisiana – On Wednesday, December 7, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans that Raydell Scott, age 46, a resident of Mount Airy, Louisiana, and Morgan Burl, III, age 43, a resident of Houma, Louisiana, were sentenced in the United States District Court in connection with their pleas of guilty.
WDSU
New Orleans hotel owner at center of Magnolia Mansion raid federally charged
A well-known political campaign contributor and owner of a historic New Orleans hotel has been charged by federal prosecutors. Fouad Zeton was charged in an indictment Thursday on charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, according to his legal team led by David Courcelle and Stansbury. This comes just over...
Authorities in Louisiana Searching for Convicted Murderer Mistakenly Released
Authorities in Louisiana Searching for Convicted Murderer Mistakenly Released. Louisiana – Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre reported on December 6, 2022, that investigators with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office are aggressively looking for Michael Leblanc, 41, who was convicted of 2nd Degree Murder in relation to the death of Adoriji Wilson of Donaldsonville, Louisiana in 2014, but has recently been mistakenly released from jail. Leblanc was arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail, where he remained until 2017 when he was released with a detainer to the sheriff’s office in a nearby parish.
NOLA.com
District Attorney Jason Williams fights payouts for wrongfully convicted defendants
Two lawsuits filed by wrongfully convicted men against the Orleans Parish District Attorney's Office in the last year are forcing District Attorney Jason Williams to confront the potential financial risks of his push to right past wrongs. Kuantay Reeder and Kaliegh Smith, who served a combined 42 years in prison...
NOLA.com
Barred from teaching in Florida, an instructor was hired by two New Orleans schools
A woman barred from teaching in Florida because she had an inappropriate relationship with a student was hired by two New Orleans charter schools this year, exposing a flaw in the hiring system at a time when many schools have been scrambling to fill empty positions amid a national teacher shortage.
WWL-TV
Judge issues warrant after New Orleans investigator skips murder trial
NEW ORLEANS — A Baton Rouge Judge issued an arrest warrant for a New Orleans investigator after she failed to show up to testify for a Baton Rouge murder trial, according to our partners at WBRZ. It's day two of Meshell Hale's trial for first-degree murder. Hale is accused...
brproud.com
Arrest warrant possible for New Orleans forensic pathologist accused of being no-show at Baton Rouge court
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — An arrest warrant could be issued for a New Orleans coroner’s office investigator after being a no-show to testify in a Baton Rouge court. 55-year-old Samantha Huber was called to testify in a Baton Rouge woman’s trial about her alleged involvement in her boyfriend’s death in 2015. Huber was called to testify since she is the coroner’s office employee who conducted the autopsy for Arthur Noflin, the husband of the woman on trial.
20-Year-Old Jackson State University Student Accused Of Killing Flynn Brown Denied Bond
The 20-year-old Jackson State University student accused of killing 22-year-old Flynn Brown will not receive bond, according to WAPT News. Brown was found dead inside a vehicle on campus in Jackson, MS. on Dec. 2. Randall Smith of New Orleans was arrested in connection with Brown’s death. The freshman at...
Louisiana Man Pleads Guilty to Drug Charges and Faces Up to Life in Prison and a $10 Million Fine
Louisiana Man Pleads Guilty to Drug Charges and Faces Up to Life in Prison and a $10 Million Fine. Louisiana – On Monday, December 5, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Eric Rodriguez, 41, pled guilty on November 30, 2022, to conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, in violation of Title 21 United States Code, Sections 846, 841(a)(1), and 841(b)(1)(A).
fox8live.com
Housing Authority of New Orleans asking for second removal of board member Sharon Jasper
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Leadership of the Housing Authority of New Orleans (HANO) announced Thursday (Dec. 8) that they are once again pushing to remove a board member who they say is inciting aggression toward other board members and staffers. The first effort to remove Sharon Jasper, a longtime public...
Two women plead guilty to trafficking fentanyl in Louisiana
Two women have pled guilty to trafficking fentanyl in Louisiana.
New Orleans police superintendent retires amid controversy in America's murder capital
New Orleans Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson is retiring after city overtakes St. Louis as the murder capital of America.
WALA-TV FOX10
Police: 4 shot at Dollar Tree in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/Gray News) - Gun violence in New Orleans that began Wednesday afternoon continued through the night and into Thursday afternoon, wounding seven people and killing three. Police responded to a quadruple shooting on Thursday around 12:30 p.m. at a Dollar Tree in the 4200 block of Chef Menteur...
WAFB.com
Convicted killer free in Ascension Parish after 6-year sentencing delay
3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed while changing tire along interstate, officials say. A Baton Rouge convenience store clerk is accused of stabbing a customer after a fight over a cigarette purchase. Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash in Natchitoches...
fox8live.com
ZURIK: Internal NOPD report released on former lieutenant now under federal investigation
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The City of New Orleans has released an internal report on a former New Orleans police captain who was the subject of a series of Fox 8 investigations into potential double-dipping and payroll discrepancies. Sabrina Richardson was suspended based on the findings that raise more questions...
Violent night in New Orleans
Cops say bullets hit five people in New Orleans in about seven hours Wednesday. 3 of them died. Love ones say a 16-year-old girl was one of two people shot at a Gentilly Walgreens. She died on the scene. The victims were found in the parking lot
WDSU
Jefferson Parish sheriff investigating after woman stabbed to death in car
HARVEY, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly stabbing that happened Thursday night. A woman was stabbed in the parking lot of a hotel in the 2200 block of the Westbank Expressway, according to the sheriff. The woman was found in a car at...
Dept. Homeland Security extends deadline for obtaining REAL ID
The department says this will give states more time to ensure residents have the correct documents to meet security standards set by the REAL ID Act.
JP Morrell speaks out on political move by Chief’s retirement
Shaun Ferguson’s last day on the job at NOPD is December 22nd. This gives Mayor LaToya Cantrell nine days to appoint a new chief from within the department and completely circumvent the confirmation process voted on and approved back in October.
