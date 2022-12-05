Read full article on original website
Wichita Eagle
Toyota Halts Car’s Sales and Production for US
Toyota is known for a lot of different things, mainly automobiles, but the company also makes sewing machines, forklifts, robotics, boats and even houses. Of course, the main line of business Toyota handles is automobiles. While being a true leader in the automobile industry, Toyota has dealt with its own...
Paul Stuart’s New CEO on His Game Plan for Growth
Trevor Shimpfky is the nervous sort. Despite a résumé that includes Ermenegildo Zegna, Hugo Boss and Robert Talbott, he admits that meeting Paulette Garafalo, president and chief executive officer of Paul Stuart, for the first time was a bit nerve wracking. “I knew of Paulette through my career...
Asian markets extend Wall St losses; China COVID cases rise
BANGKOK (AP) — Shares slipped in Asia on Monday after last week’s decline on Wall Street, while signs of a surge in coronavirus infections in China suggested progress may be bumpy as it rolls back its “zero-COVID” pandemic restrictions. Attention was turning to an update on U.S. consumer prices and the Federal Reserve’s last meeting of the year. The last big piece of data on inflation before the Fed’s next decision is due Tuesday, when economists expect the consumer price index to show inflation slowed to 7.3% last month from 7.7% in October. Meetings of major central banks including the Fed mean “there is potential for a whole load of volatility in markets; especially given the palpable tensions between inflation risks and fears of policy-induced recession,” analysts at Mizuho Bank said in a commentary.
US vegetable prices soar nearly 40% as water cuts crush supply
Prices for vegetables have almost doubled since last year after the states that grow fresh produce for the U.S. winter saw water cuts and storms that decimated supply. Vegetable prices saw a 38% jump in November from the prior month, according to the Labor Department’s latest producer price index data. On a year-over-year basis, the surge was more than 80%. The figures come as food costs have been rising at unprecedented levels, cutting into consumer wallets as families recover from the global pandemic.
