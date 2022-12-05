ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Wichita Eagle

Cowboys & Dak Make 2 ‘Promises’ About NFL Playoffs

The Dallas Cowboys beat the Houston Texans on Sunday with an unlikely 27-23, final-minute, come-from-behind win at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. ... and did so with two different "promises.''. One, from Dak Prescott, who led Dallas to a 10-3 record with his last-minute heroics .. overcoming his turnover woes. Said...
DALLAS, TX
Wichita Eagle

Steelers Replace Kenny Pickett With Mitch Trubisky

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have made a change at quarterback, shutting down Kenny Pickett and replacing him with backup Mitch Trubisky. Pickett was evaluated for a concussion after the first drive of the game following a vicious hit from Baltimore Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith. He was cleared to return and played the next drive but has since been placed by Trubisky.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wichita Eagle

WATCH: Jaycee Horn Picks Off Geno Smith on First Play

What a start it has been for the Carolina Panthers in Seattle as they lead 10-0 midway through the first quarter. After a long, 13-play drive that resulted in a 47-yard field goal by Eddy Pineiro, Panthers CB Jaycee Horn picked off Geno Smith and returned it to the Seattle 15-yard line.
SEATTLE, WA
Wichita Eagle

Cowboys Survive Houston’s ‘Ugly Sweater’ Scare: Top 10 Whitty Observations

'Tis the season for ugly sweaters. Why not a hideous survival?. Avoiding a monumental upset loss to the 1-win Houston Texans that would've dampened their Christmas spirit and damaged their NFC East title hopes, the Dallas Cowboys got a crucial goal-line stand in the fourth quarter, Ezekiel Elliott's touchdown run in the final minute and Israel Mukuamu's interception on the final play to survive, 27-23.
HOUSTON, TX
Wichita Eagle

Ravens Get Back to Basics in Victory Over Steelers

The Ravens were dealt with a seemingly overwhelming amount of adversity in their matchup against the Steelers. They were forced to play their third-string, undrafted rookie quarterback Anthony Brown after Tyler Huntley was knocked out of the game with a concussion. The Ravens were already without starter Lamar Jackson, who is sidelined with a knee injury.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wichita Eagle

Four Takeaways From the Chiefs’ 34-28 Win Over the Broncos

The Kansas City Chiefs came into their Week 14 outing against the Denver Broncos having won 13 consecutive games against their AFC West rivals. Needing the victory in order to keep pace with the Buffalo Bills in the conference standings and also have a chance to clinch the division title by the end of the night, Andy Reid's group ended up being in for more than many expected.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wichita Eagle

Kenny Pickett Injured as Steelers Drop Defensive Battle to Ravens

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers lost their starting quarterback and lost a key divisional game to the Baltimore Ravens. Mitch Trubisky had to enter for the injured Kenny Pickett and he couldn't create enough offense to earn a victory. He threw three interceptions all at crucial points in the game and the strong running game that had fueled a balanced attack over the past few weeks didn't materialize as the Steelers fell 16-14 at Acrisure Stadium.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wichita Eagle

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. San Francisco 49ers: Week 14 LIVE Updates

As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the San Francisco 49ers much of the stories are going to center around quarterback Tom Brady's homecoming to the west coast. Brady grew up a fan of the 49ers and quarterback Joe Montana. Wanted to be drafted by San Francisco. Was almost traded...
TAMPA, FL
Wichita Eagle

Week 14 Cheat Sheet: Feeding D’Onta Foreman

I don't consider myself a conspiratorial person—especially in today's politically charged public discourse. Admitting you believe in any conspiracy theory carries with it a plethora of baggage. But after watching Baker Mayfield get picked up from the airport, come off the bench and lead a 98-yard scoring drive for the win against the Raiders Thursday night, it's just one of things that make you go "hmmm!”
KANSAS CITY, MO

