Positive News: Honest Home Depot Employee in Nashville Finds Envelope of Cash Filled with Hundreds & Returns it to OwnerZack LoveNashville, TN
Nashville ranks No. 1 for the worst potholes in the USPolarbearNashville, TN
At Your Pace Kidney Race This Saturday, Dec. 10Carlos HernandezNashville, TN
Famed Musician and Country Music Writer DiesNews Breaking LIVENashville, TN
Candidates Interview for Sumner County Law DirectorAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys & Dak Make 2 ‘Promises’ About NFL Playoffs
The Dallas Cowboys beat the Houston Texans on Sunday with an unlikely 27-23, final-minute, come-from-behind win at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. ... and did so with two different "promises.''. One, from Dak Prescott, who led Dallas to a 10-3 record with his last-minute heroics .. overcoming his turnover woes. Said...
Steelers need to clean house among the coaches after the season
At this point, the Pittsburgh Steelers are going to play the last four games of the season in an unusual position. It hasn’t been often Pittsburgh has a month of football left and nothing to play for. This season has been a lesson in transition after the retirement of...
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs’ Travis Kelce achieves 2 notable career milestones on same play vs. Broncos
DENVER -- Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce continues to go where no other Kansas City pass catcher has gone before. And in the process, cemented himself as one of the NFL all-time greats. In the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos, Kelce recorded a 38-yard catch, moving...
Wichita Eagle
Steelers Replace Kenny Pickett With Mitch Trubisky
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have made a change at quarterback, shutting down Kenny Pickett and replacing him with backup Mitch Trubisky. Pickett was evaluated for a concussion after the first drive of the game following a vicious hit from Baltimore Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith. He was cleared to return and played the next drive but has since been placed by Trubisky.
Former Broncos players to donate their brains to CTE research
Last month, the National Institutes of Health acknowledged for the first time a causal link between repeated blows to the head and CTE.
Wichita Eagle
WATCH: Jaycee Horn Picks Off Geno Smith on First Play
What a start it has been for the Carolina Panthers in Seattle as they lead 10-0 midway through the first quarter. After a long, 13-play drive that resulted in a 47-yard field goal by Eddy Pineiro, Panthers CB Jaycee Horn picked off Geno Smith and returned it to the Seattle 15-yard line.
Wichita Eagle
What we can take from Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ adventurous day, strange win in Denver
As Patrick Mahomes stepped to the podium after the Chiefs’ exasperating 34-28 victory over Denver on Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High, he cleared his throat. And he either sighed or exhaled, depending on your interpretation. Either way, that spoke eloquently to their pratfalls along the way after...
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys Survive Houston’s ‘Ugly Sweater’ Scare: Top 10 Whitty Observations
'Tis the season for ugly sweaters. Why not a hideous survival?. Avoiding a monumental upset loss to the 1-win Houston Texans that would've dampened their Christmas spirit and damaged their NFC East title hopes, the Dallas Cowboys got a crucial goal-line stand in the fourth quarter, Ezekiel Elliott's touchdown run in the final minute and Israel Mukuamu's interception on the final play to survive, 27-23.
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs had a sack party in win over Broncos, but 2 of them stand out as game-changers
The Chiefs came away with a 34-28 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High. But that outcome was not easily attained. The Chiefs jumped out to a 27-0 lead, and then suddenly found themselves locked in a tight 27-21 tight game in the third quarter.
Wichita Eagle
Ravens Get Back to Basics in Victory Over Steelers
The Ravens were dealt with a seemingly overwhelming amount of adversity in their matchup against the Steelers. They were forced to play their third-string, undrafted rookie quarterback Anthony Brown after Tyler Huntley was knocked out of the game with a concussion. The Ravens were already without starter Lamar Jackson, who is sidelined with a knee injury.
What’s Bugging Andy? Bowl game nonsense.
In this week’s “What’s Bugging Andy?”, Andy Fales says the majority of bowl games are somehow now even less important. And that’s saying something.
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs starting left guard Thuney is active vs. Broncos today. Here’s who won’t play
DENVER - The Chiefs will have a starting offensive lineman who’s missed a couple of games available for Sunday’s AFC West clash against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Left guard Joe Thuney (ankle) is active for the first time since Week 12. Thuney entered...
Wichita Eagle
Four Takeaways From the Chiefs’ 34-28 Win Over the Broncos
The Kansas City Chiefs came into their Week 14 outing against the Denver Broncos having won 13 consecutive games against their AFC West rivals. Needing the victory in order to keep pace with the Buffalo Bills in the conference standings and also have a chance to clinch the division title by the end of the night, Andy Reid's group ended up being in for more than many expected.
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs report card: On the way to making honor roll, KC fooled around and barely passed
Through most of the first half, the idea to flex the Chiefs-Broncos game from prime-time to the afternoon made sense. Then tension entered the game and the Chiefs had to hold on to a 34-28 victory at Empower Field at Mile High. Here’s how we graded the Chiefs after they...
Wichita Eagle
Kenny Pickett Injured as Steelers Drop Defensive Battle to Ravens
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers lost their starting quarterback and lost a key divisional game to the Baltimore Ravens. Mitch Trubisky had to enter for the injured Kenny Pickett and he couldn't create enough offense to earn a victory. He threw three interceptions all at crucial points in the game and the strong running game that had fueled a balanced attack over the past few weeks didn't materialize as the Steelers fell 16-14 at Acrisure Stadium.
Wichita Eagle
What new Chiefs addition — a Missouri native — hopes to bring to KC’s defensive line
Kansas City Chiefs addition Brandon Williams has reason to feel at ease in his new surroundings. That’s because Williams — a 6-foot-1, 335-pound defensive tackle that KC signed last week — has spent more than half his career with Chiefs assistant coaches. During his first two years...
Wichita Eagle
The Chiefs say they’ve ‘forgotten’ about the Bengals. Here’s why it’s not that easy
The news conference had run a handful of minutes, long enough to incorporate four questions about the Cincinnati Bengals, when Chiefs coach Andy Reid tried to ensure there would not be a fifth. “Listen, we’re past the Bengals. I’m way past that,” he said, adding, “You’re asking me questions about...
Wichita Eagle
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. San Francisco 49ers: Week 14 LIVE Updates
As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the San Francisco 49ers much of the stories are going to center around quarterback Tom Brady's homecoming to the west coast. Brady grew up a fan of the 49ers and quarterback Joe Montana. Wanted to be drafted by San Francisco. Was almost traded...
Wichita Eagle
Week 14 Cheat Sheet: Feeding D’Onta Foreman
I don't consider myself a conspiratorial person—especially in today's politically charged public discourse. Admitting you believe in any conspiracy theory carries with it a plethora of baggage. But after watching Baker Mayfield get picked up from the airport, come off the bench and lead a 98-yard scoring drive for the win against the Raiders Thursday night, it's just one of things that make you go "hmmm!”
Wichita Eagle
NFL Draft Profile: Alex Jensen, Offensive Tackle, South Dakota Coyotes
