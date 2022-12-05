England’s World Cup-winning fly-half Jonny Wilkinson retired from international rugby on this day in 2011.Wilkinson will always be remembered for his drop goal which secured victory in the final seconds of the 2003 World Cup final against Australia.Just 17 seconds from the end of extra time, his kick broke Australian hearts in Sydney and handed England their first Webb Ellis trophy.The Surrey-born player won 91 England caps, plus six for the British and Irish Lions, scoring 1,246 Test points. He boasts the most points accumulated by a player at World Cups with 277, playing in four editions.He suffered a number...

28 MINUTES AGO