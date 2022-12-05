Read full article on original website
Wichita Eagle
With a Spirited Tiger Woods and a Sharp Justin Thomas, This Match Was a Smash
Lights. Camera. Camaraderie? From the nerd-party awkwardness of its 2018 debut to a Saturday night speakeasy featuring four of the world’s most popular tour pros, the latest version of "The Match" finally produced the loose, natural vibe essential to making made-for-TV golf watchable. Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas, a formidable Ryder/Presidents Cup partnership built on blazing intensity, showed us their lighter side in steamrolling Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, 3 and 2, a triumph significant only in that Spieth-Thomas won the battle of wits in equally convincing fashion.
Wichita Eagle
Nelly Korda shows off her short game, Jason Day and Billy Horschel go low among takeaways from Saturday at the QBE Shootout
NAPLES, Fla. — There was plenty of movement on the leaderboard during Saturday’s second round at the 2022 QBE Shootout. Teams jockeyed for position to put themselves in contention ahead of Sunday’s final round, but one thing remains the same Saturday night as it was Friday: the names at the top.
On This Day in 2011: Jonny Wilkinson calls time on international career
England’s World Cup-winning fly-half Jonny Wilkinson retired from international rugby on this day in 2011.Wilkinson will always be remembered for his drop goal which secured victory in the final seconds of the 2003 World Cup final against Australia.Just 17 seconds from the end of extra time, his kick broke Australian hearts in Sydney and handed England their first Webb Ellis trophy.The Surrey-born player won 91 England caps, plus six for the British and Irish Lions, scoring 1,246 Test points. He boasts the most points accumulated by a player at World Cups with 277, playing in four editions.He suffered a number...
Wichita Eagle
Patchy Mix says he undoubtedly is bantamweight grand prix final’s favorite after Bellator 289
UNCASVILLE, Conn. – After he became the first fighter to finish Magomed Magomedov, Patchy Mix thinks he should be the one everyone’s talking about at bantamweight. Mix (17-1 MMA, 6-1 BMMA) choked out Magomedov (19-3 MMA, 3-2 BMMA) in the first of two bantamweight grand prix semifinals on the Bellator 289 main card at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. Magomedov was a slight favorite in the fight.
Wichita Eagle
Gio Reyna’s ‘Lack of Effort’ Contributed to USMNT World Cup Benching
View the original article to see embedded media. As the United States reached the round of 16 in its first World Cup appearance since 2014, one of its stars was absent. Highly touted attacking midfielder Gio Reyna started just one game, against Iran, and came on as a substitute against England and the Netherlands.
Wichita Eagle
The Golden State Warriors Give NBA Great Bill Russell Same Treatment As Michael Jordan in Miami
NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan now has company. For the longest, Jordan was the only player to have his jersey hanging in the rafters at another team's arena. Now, legend Bill Russell has the distinction. On Saturday, the Golden State Warriors held a ceremony before their game against the...
