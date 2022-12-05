ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Wichita Eagle

With a Spirited Tiger Woods and a Sharp Justin Thomas, This Match Was a Smash

Lights. Camera. Camaraderie? From the nerd-party awkwardness of its 2018 debut to a Saturday night speakeasy featuring four of the world’s most popular tour pros, the latest version of "The Match" finally produced the loose, natural vibe essential to making made-for-TV golf watchable. Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas, a formidable Ryder/Presidents Cup partnership built on blazing intensity, showed us their lighter side in steamrolling Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, 3 and 2, a triumph significant only in that Spieth-Thomas won the battle of wits in equally convincing fashion.
The Independent

On This Day in 2011: Jonny Wilkinson calls time on international career

England’s World Cup-winning fly-half Jonny Wilkinson retired from international rugby on this day in 2011.Wilkinson will always be remembered for his drop goal which secured victory in the final seconds of the 2003 World Cup final against Australia.Just 17 seconds from the end of extra time, his kick broke Australian hearts in Sydney and handed England their first Webb Ellis trophy.The Surrey-born player won 91 England caps, plus six for the British and Irish Lions, scoring 1,246 Test points. He boasts the most points accumulated by a player at World Cups with 277, playing in four editions.He suffered a number...
Wichita Eagle

Patchy Mix says he undoubtedly is bantamweight grand prix final’s favorite after Bellator 289

UNCASVILLE, Conn. – After he became the first fighter to finish Magomed Magomedov, Patchy Mix thinks he should be the one everyone’s talking about at bantamweight. Mix (17-1 MMA, 6-1 BMMA) choked out Magomedov (19-3 MMA, 3-2 BMMA) in the first of two bantamweight grand prix semifinals on the Bellator 289 main card at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. Magomedov was a slight favorite in the fight.
Wichita Eagle

Gio Reyna’s ‘Lack of Effort’ Contributed to USMNT World Cup Benching

View the original article to see embedded media. As the United States reached the round of 16 in its first World Cup appearance since 2014, one of its stars was absent. Highly touted attacking midfielder Gio Reyna started just one game, against Iran, and came on as a substitute against England and the Netherlands.

