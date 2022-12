David Price's MLB career could soon be coming to an end. Of his three years on the Dodgers, he spent the 2020 season sitting out due to Covid concerns and then pitched 79 games — 68 of them in relief — between 2021 and 2022. The five-time All-Star delivered a solid performance, but in August many reports speculated he would retire at the end of the season.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO