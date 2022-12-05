ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma, AZ

Shots fired from vehicle during chase

By Faith Rodriquez
KYMA News 11
KYMA News 11
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47lUjx_0jYONkbx00

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) responded to a report of shots fired last Saturday night.

YPD says there was a report of shots being fired in the area of South 11th Avenue and 14th Street on Saturday, December 3.

According to YPD, multiple shots were first fired from a dark silver passenger car at a 2004 blue Chevy Tahoe in the area of E. 32nd Street and Pacific Avenue.

The silver passenger car continued to pursue and shoot at the blue Chevy Tahoe in the area of South 11th Avenue and 14th Street.

YPD also mentioned this pursuit caused a car accident between the two vehicles.

YPD says the silver passenger car fled from the scene but was then found in the area of 16th Street and 1st Avenue.

YPD and the silver passenger car had a brief vehicle pursuit and the officers had to stop since the vehicle crossed the Ocean-to-Ocean Bridge in California.

No injuries were reported says YPD.

If you have information about this case, you can contact YPD at (928) 783-4421 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous. YPD also mentioned, "if your information leads to an arrest you may receive up to $1,000 cash reward."

The post Shots fired from vehicle during chase appeared first on KYMA .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
yumadailynews.com

Yuma police are looking for the people involved in the car crash shooting

No injuries have been reported from a car crash that happened in Yuma. Police received the call about shots being fired. The incident happened on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at around midnight in the area of 1400 block of South 11th Avenue. Police say that multiple shots were first fired...
YUMA, AZ
yumadailynews.com

About 90 pounds of meth found by Wellton border agents

While patrolling the desert east of Yuma, Welton border agents found about 90 ponds of meth in a backpack. 90 pounds of meth equals almost $150,000 according to border agents. No word on who the backpacks belong to, or where they came from.
YUMA, AZ
yumadailynews.com

Returning visitor shares moments created at YFD station #5

YUMA - Yuma Fire Department had a returning visitor come into the station. Retired YFD Fire Chief Phillip Cano and his family stopped by Station #5. Chief Cano saw his picture on the wall and rode in the engine. Chief Cano served with the Yuma Fire Department from March 1957...
YUMA, AZ
thedesertreview.com

City of El Centro announces Scott Avenue closures December 12-13

EL CENTRO — Eastbound and Westbound traffic lanes will be closed at Scott Avenue near the intersection of Scott Avenue and Imperial Avenue for roadwork in the area on Monday, December 12 and Tuesday, December 13, according to a press release. Imperial Avenue will be opened for northbound and...
EL CENTRO, CA
calexicochronicle.com

El Centro Man Arrested for Alleged Stabbing

EL CENTRO – A 20-year-old El Centro man was arrested by El Centro police in connection to a stabbing in the 1000 block of South Third Street that left another person hospitalized at about 4 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 4. Francisco Jacob Flores was identified by police as the suspect...
EL CENTRO, CA
roselawgroupreporter.com

Plans call for apartment complex on Arizona Ave in Yuma

The owner of property located on South Arizona Avenue, between 17th and 18th streets, stretching east to the railroad tracks, intends to clean up the parcels and then sell them for construction of a multifamily apartment complex. The owner, Bruce and Linda D. Butcher Living Trust, requested annexation of the...
YUMA, AZ
kawc.org

Here are the visitation policies at Yuma Regional Medical Center.

Cases of flu, COVID-19 and the respiratory illness RSV are rising in Yuma County and elsewhere. Recently, Yuma Regional Medical Center announced that all hospital visitors must be 16 years of age and older unless a visitor is a patient. Deb Aders, chief nursing officer at YRMC, explained the hospital’s...
YUMA COUNTY, AZ
yumadailynews.com

Local high school put on lock down, shots fired in area say police

YUMA - Yuma Police have been investigating the reason why shots were fired on December 1st 2022, at 8 in the morning. The shots were fired in the area of 300 block of East 19th Street. Official's say a shot was fired by a man, later identified as 27 year-old...
YUMA, AZ
touropia.com

16 Best Things to Do in Yuma, AZ

Fittingly known as the ‘Sunniest City on Earth’, Yuma is situated in the southwest corner of Arizona, surrounded by the Sonoran Desert. Set right on the border with both Mexico and California, it has a wealth of interesting historic attractions and fun outdoor activities for visitors to check out.
YUMA, AZ
KYMA News 11

High numbers of winter visitors return to Yuma

It's that time of year when winter visitors make their way to the sunshine capital of the world, Yuma, and contribute tens of millions of dollars to our economy every year. The post High numbers of winter visitors return to Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
KYMA News 11

KYMA News 11

Yuma, AZ
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Yuma, AZ and El Centro, CA from KYMA.com, Where News Comes First.

 https://kyma.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy