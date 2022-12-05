Shots fired from vehicle during chase

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) responded to a report of shots fired last Saturday night.

YPD says there was a report of shots being fired in the area of South 11th Avenue and 14th Street on Saturday, December 3.

According to YPD, multiple shots were first fired from a dark silver passenger car at a 2004 blue Chevy Tahoe in the area of E. 32nd Street and Pacific Avenue.

The silver passenger car continued to pursue and shoot at the blue Chevy Tahoe in the area of South 11th Avenue and 14th Street.

YPD also mentioned this pursuit caused a car accident between the two vehicles.

YPD says the silver passenger car fled from the scene but was then found in the area of 16th Street and 1st Avenue.

YPD and the silver passenger car had a brief vehicle pursuit and the officers had to stop since the vehicle crossed the Ocean-to-Ocean Bridge in California.

No injuries were reported says YPD.

If you have information about this case, you can contact YPD at (928) 783-4421 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous. YPD also mentioned, "if your information leads to an arrest you may receive up to $1,000 cash reward."

