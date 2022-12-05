Bitcoin (BTC), the very first cryptocurrency, did a great job in publicizing the idea of a digital currency to the world. When Bitcoin (BTC) first broke into the mainstream media, many people ignored it as a passing craze that would soon fizzle out. However, as time passed, the crypto asset proved the naysayers wrong. Now, the crypto market is worth billions of dollars as more and more coins make their debut each day. With so many attractive features, many traders are also venturing into the crypto market to build their financial fortunes.

