Best-performing stocks last week

 6 days ago

Best-performing stocks last week

Stacker compiled a list of the best-performing stocks in the S&P 500 last week using data from IEX Cloud . Stocks are ranked based on percent price change from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2. All stocks in the S&P 500 listed on Barchart were considered.

Industries with the most stocks in the top 25
#1. Health Care: 6
#2. Communication Services: 4
#2. Consumer Discretionary: 4
#2. Information Technology: 4
#2. Materials: 4

The highest performing stock on the list returned +17.6% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.

#25. Take-Two Interactive (TTWO)

- Last week price change: +7.4% (+$7.50)
- Industry: Communication Services - Interactive Home Entertainment

#24. Ceridian (CDAY)

- Last week price change: +7.4% (+$4.81)
- Industry: Information Technology - Application Software

#23. Live Nation Entertainment (LYV)

- Last week price change: +7.6% (+$5.23)
- Industry: Communication Services - Movies & Entertainment

#22. Enphase (ENPH)

- Last week price change: +7.6% (+$23.79)
- Industry: Information Technology - Electronic Components

#21. Steris (STE)

- Last week price change: +7.7% (+$13.67)
- Industry: Health Care - Health Care Equipment

#20. Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR)

- Last week price change: +7.8% (+$27.72)
- Industry: Information Technology - Semiconductors

#19. International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF)

- Last week price change: +8.0% (+$7.99)
- Industry: Materials - Specialty Chemicals

#18. Teleflex (TFX)

- Last week price change: +8.1% (+$18.09)
- Industry: Health Care - Health Care Equipment

#17. Celanese (CE)

- Last week price change: +8.3% (+$8.34)
- Industry: Materials - Specialty Chemicals

#16. Halliburton (HAL)

- Last week price change: +8.3% (+$2.99)
- Industry: Energy - Oil & Gas Equipment & Services

#15. Organon & Co. (OGN)

- Last week price change: +8.4% (+$2.06)
- Industry: Health Care - Pharmaceuticals

#14. Idexx Laboratories (IDXX)

- Last week price change: +8.8% (+$35.20)
- Industry: Health Care - Health Care Equipment

#13. Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

- Last week price change: +8.9% (+$6.95)
- Industry: Consumer Discretionary - Casinos & Gaming

#12. West Pharmaceutical Services (WST)

- Last week price change: +9.0% (+$20.17)
- Industry: Health Care - Health Care Supplies

#11. Bath & Body Works (BBWI)

- Last week price change: +9.5% (+$3.80)
- Industry: Consumer Discretionary - Specialty Stores

#10. Newmont (NEM)

- Last week price change: +9.8% (+$4.35)
- Industry: Materials - Gold

#9. Las Vegas Sands (LVS)

- Last week price change: +9.9% (+$4.31)
- Industry: Consumer Discretionary - Casinos & Gaming

#8. The Estée Lauder Companies (EL)

- Last week price change: +10.0% (+$21.71)
- Industry: Consumer Staples - Personal Products

#7. MarketAxess (MKTX)

- Last week price change: +10.4% (+$26.54)
- Industry: Financials - Financial Exchanges & Data

#6. Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

- Last week price change: +11.1% (+$4.03)
- Industry: Materials - Copper

#5. Catalent (CTLT)

- Last week price change: +11.4% (+$5.33)
- Industry: Health Care - Pharmaceuticals

#4. FIS (FIS)

- Last week price change: +13.0% (+$8.53)
- Industry: Information Technology - Data Processing & Outsourced Services

#3. Meta Platforms (META)

- Last week price change: +13.5% (+$14.71)
- Industry: Communication Services - Interactive Media & Services

#2. Netflix (NFLX)

- Last week price change: +14.0% (+$39.24)
- Industry: Communication Services - Movies & Entertainment

#1. Etsy (ETSY)

- Last week price change: +17.6% (+$21.01)
- Industry: Consumer Discretionary - Internet & Direct Marketing Retail

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

