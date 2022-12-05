Read full article on original website
Aspen Daily News
Cool it! Ajax ski patrol says to straight-liners
The Aspen Mountain Ski Patrol is asking skiers to cool their jets voluntarily or risk facing enforcement action for straight-lining. The superb early season conditions and relatively uncrowded slopes have encouraged some sliders to ski too fast, according to Tessa Dawson, the new director of the Aspen Mountain Ski Patrol.
Another 12 inches expected on some Colorado peaks
According to the National Weather Service, another 12 inches of snow (or more) is expected to land on some Colorado peaks. Expected snowfall between 5 AM on Wednesday and 5 PM on Thursday is forecasted to hit southwestern peaks the hardest, as well as those in the west (near Grand Junction) and those in the Aspen and Glenwood Springs area. A small cluster of mountains north of Glenwood Springs may get up to 18 inches in the 'most likely' snowfall scenario. ...
9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: Dec. 9-11
COLORADO, USA — It's the most wonderful time of year in Colorado!. This weekend Colorado celebrates the coming winter season with holiday festivals, parades, musical performances, craft shows and special attractions. Winter and Christmas festivals are planned this weekend in Brighton, Longmont, Fort Lupton, Boulder, Thornton, Fruita, Breckenridge and...
skyhinews.com
Snow totals in Grand County on Dec. 6.
Snow arrived just in time for Granby Ranch’s opening on Saturday, Dec. 10. Fresh powder is blanketing open cross-country ski trails at Snow Mountain Ranch and Devil’s Thumb Ranch, and Winter Park Resort has had a chance to open more lifts. Winter Park’s website reported 11 inches of...
Large estate near Edwards sells for $40 million
The new owners of the 457-acre Casteel Creek property may have gotten a bargain for the $40 million purchase price. The property — which includes a home, an entertainment venue, a trails network and more — was originally listed in 2019 for $78 million. Listing brokers Malia Cox Nobrega and Barbara Scrivens of LIV Sotheby’s International Realty originally listed 250 acres for $42 million, but the recently closed transaction included the entire property for $40 million.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
A glimpse at overall crime in the Roaring Fork and Grand valleys
Even with a constant influx of people in the region, a pandemic, inflation and constant scrambles for housing, crime overall does not seem to be on the rise in Garfield County or the Roaring Fork Valley. But there are some alarming trends. Police statistics are recorded quarterly by each police...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
16 single-family units, 19 townhomes proposed for land near CMC Spring Valley
A local developer is proposing to use existing infrastructure left behind from an old residential project abandoned in the early 1980s to build a new subdivision near Colorado Mountain College Spring Valley. Glenwood Springs-based Eagle Ridge Homes, LLC wants to build 16 single-family units and 19 townhomes northwest of Auburn...
Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by vehicle in Colorado mountain town
A pedestrian was seriously injured in the mountain town of Frisco after being struck by a vehicle on Tuesday night. According to authorities, Summit County dispatch received a report about the accident at about 8:13 PM. A pedestrian had been pushing a cart southbound on Highway 9/Summit Boulevard, south of Hawn Drive, when they were struck by a vehicle. Evidence at the scene seems to indicate that the person was on foot in the roadway at the time.
Craig Daily Press
Moffat County executes recount for CD3 race this week
For the Moffat County Elections Office, the recount for the 3rd Congressional District race will take several days, but county officials expect the same results. The 3rd Congressional District race between incumbent Rep. Lauren Boebert, a Republican from Garfield County, and Adam Frisch, a Democrat from Pitkin County, fell within the 0.5% margin that automatically triggers a recount in Colorado. Based on results from the Secretary of State’s Office, Boebert received 163,842 votes while Frisch got 163,292.
Aspen Daily News
Two incidents with private planes added $517K in unexpected expenses in 2022
The Aspen-Pitkin County Airport is seeking more than half a million dollars to recoup unexpected expenses the facility incurred from two separate aircraft incidents in 2022. Airport Director Dan Bartholomew submitted a supplemental budget request, which the Pitkin County Board of Commissioners will review during its meeting today, seeking the $517,546 in unexpected expenditures from the two events — one in February and another in August. In his request, Bartholomew underscored that the county is “currently seeking reimbursement from the respective insurance carriers, or if necessary, directly from the aircraft owners” but maintained that in the interim, a financial stopgap is necessary to record the “current unpaid/unbudgeted expenses.”
Evergreen house fire extinguished
Smoke is visible across Evergreen because of a fire on Thimbleberry Lane, according to Evergreen Fire Rescue.
lyonsrecorder.org
Colorado on High status for COVID, flu and RSV
Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that Boulder County is now at High Community level of transmission for COVID-19. This means there is a high potential for a strain on our health care system and high levels of severe illness. Particularly concerning is the additional burden of influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (“RSV”), both of which are at high levels and are impacting the hospital systems.
Summit Daily News
Bob Rankin, a key Republican state senator, resigns halfway through his four-year term
State Sen. Bob Rankin, a Carbondale Republican and member of the Colorado legislature’s powerful Joint Budget Committee, will resign from his seat Jan. 10, halfway through his four-year term. Rankin, 80, who represents Senate District 5, announced his resignation Thursday. A vacancy committee will select a replacement to serve...
Man arrested in Vail after allegedly brandishing a handgun
At approximately 12:37 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4, Vail Police officers were dispatched to a report of a man with a gun at the Lionshead Transportation Center located at 350 S. Frontage Road West. It was reported that a man brandished a handgun after a verbal altercation escalated. Witnesses reported the suspect leaving the area and provided officers with a description of the vehicle and a direction of travel.
'It was just anarchy. A rampage': Victim describes light rail attack
Oct. 14 was a typical Friday afternoon for Zachary Chopko. He hopped on the light rail to head back to work after his lunch break. "It was just supposed to be a quick thing you know just jump on the light rail, it's one stop," said Chopko, of Lakewood. When he boarded the RTD eastbound W line at the Garrison station, he noticed the only other passengers were a group of teens. Listening to music, he didn't acknowledge them, but out of the blue, they attacked."I got on, I got hit in the back of the head and they just started beating...
5 Boulder officers disciplined after internal audit discovers misconduct
Five officers with the Boulder Police Department were disciplined following the results of an internal audit that uncovered misconduct, the department announced in a news release Tuesday.
