Man arrested on drug, gun charges after South Carolina traffic stop, sheriff’s office says
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — A man has been arrested in Cross after being pulled over and found with a handgun and drugs. The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said a patrolling deputy stopped a “suspicious” vehicle in the area of the Spiers Boat Landing in Cross. Before making contact with the driver, identified as […]
Domestic incident call leads to search, discovery of man with multiple lacerations in Sumter County
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Sumter County deputies are still early in their investigation following a late Friday incident that ended with a man being found with multiple wounds. According to a preliminary statement from the Sumter County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the area of Wildhog Drive near Sumter late Friday evening in response to an unspecified "domestic-related" incident.
Arrested SC correctional officer previously fired for ‘sub-standard performance,’ at SC Detention Center: docs
DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — Two women who worked as correctional officers in Darlington County have been accused of misconduct in office and possession of marijuana, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. Eunisha Campbell, 21, and Jade Scarborough, 27, were arrested Wednesday and released on bonds totaling more...
Mullins police investigating shooting
MULLINS, S.C. (WPDE) — The Mullins Police Department is investigating a shooting early Sunday morning at a home. “ One person shot at a residence after an early morning argument. @mullins_pd are actively working this investigation and still looking for the suspect.”. A specific location of the shooting hasn’t...
2 arrested amid an investigation into the operation of illegal taxis in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown are investigating several complaints regarding the operation of illegal taxis. Major Nelson Brown with the Georgetown Police Department (GPD) said Friday that investigators have identified several individuals who have been operating taxis without a business license and who have failed to register with the South Carolina Public Service […]
Police investigating shooting with life-threatening injuries in Conway
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — A shooting in Conway sends one person to the hospital with what police say are life-threatening injuries. Officers responded to the area of 900 Forest Loop Road in South Conway in reference to shots fired around 9 pm Sunday. Police add that no suspect was...
North Carolina man charged with raping juvenile family member
A Rowland man is in the Bladen County Jail under a $2.5 million secured bond after being charged with statutory rape of a child under 15.
Victim pepper sprays assailant in Pawleys Island armed robbery: Report
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WPDE) — A suspect was sprayed with pepper spray by an employee when he attempted to rob a Pawleys Island ice cream store Thursday night. The incident was reported around 8 p.m. at Paradice Ice Cream on Ocean Highway, officials said. Scott Todd, 55, of Murrells...
7 Darlington County correctional officers arrested in past 18 months
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Seven correctional officers with the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center in Darlington County were arrested for various crimes in the past 18 months. They're no longer with the department. The former officers are charged with various crimes, including bringing drugs and contraband into the...
Pawleys Island residents react to ice cream shop armed robbery
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WPDE) — Scott Todd is accused of robbing Paradice Ice Cream Shop in Pawleys Island Thursday evening. Police responded to the shop around 8 p.m. The shop is closed Friday because there's an active investigation going on inside. Paradice Ice Cream has been a Pawleys Island...
Teen charged after police say pursuit reached 130 mph in Laurinburg
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A juvenile faces multiple charges following a police pursuit in Scotland County. Laurinburg Police say that on Thursday, Dec. 8 at approximately 8:45 pm, an officer with the Laurinburg Police Department observed a black in color 2007 Dodge Charger fail to stop at a stop sign and attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Produce Market Road.
More than 200 attend benefit for late Scotland Co. deputy
LAURINBURG, S.C. (WPDE) — More than 200 people packed the Laurinburg National Guard Saturday night for a wrestling match to benefit the family of Lt. James "Reginald" McPhatter of the Scotland County Sheriff's Office. McPhatter passed away last week following an illness. He's remembered as a man who deeply...
2 former Darlington Co. corrections officers charged with misconduct, possessing marijuana
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Two former Darlington County corrections officers have been charged after being found with drugs. Eunisha Marie Campbell, 21 and Jade Symone Scarborough, 27, were charged by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) with misconduct in office and possession of marijuana, first offense. On...
Williamsburg deputies investigating Nov. 13 shooting in Kingstree
KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCBD)- The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is asking the public for information related to a shooting in Kingstree that occurred in November. According to WCSO, deputies responded to Rabbits Foot Loop on Nov. 13 and found a victim with a gunshot wound. Authorities said the victim was taken to the hospital where […]
One airlifted to hospital after deputies called for shooting
FAIRMONT, NC (WBTW) – One person has been airlifted to a hospital after a shooting in Robeson County. A Facebook post on the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office page says it happened in the 14000-block of Highway 41 North in Fairmont. Deputies were called out just before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday for a call of a person […]
FAIRMONT, NC (WBTW) — One person was flown to a hospital Wednesday afternoon after a shooting in Robeson County. In a Facebook post, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said it happened in the 14000 block of Highway 41 North in Fairmont. Deputies were called out just before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday for a call of a […]
Sheriff: 2 arrested in Georgetown County after large amount of meth found in stolen vehicle
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man and a woman were arrested Monday after trafficking amounts of meth were found in a vehicle that was reported stolen, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office. Wesley Ramsey, 36, of Rochester, New York, and Chelsea O’Connell, 35, of Tilton, New Hampshire, were arrested at a traffic stop, […]
PHOTOS: Grand Strand communities gather for Christmas parades
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Christmas festivities are continuing this weekend with a lineup of parades in a couple of Grand Strand towns. The Conway Christmas parade traveled through downtown this morning for families getting in the holiday spirit. Then up the road, the residents of Surfside Beach...
Two taken to hospital following crash along N. Kings Highway
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry Co. fire crews responded to a crash Sunday at N. Kings Highway and Lake Arrowhead Road, that impacted southbound lanes of traffic. Crews said lanes were blocked due to a two-vehicle crash requiring extrication operations. Two people were transported to the hospital with...
Police searching for person of interest in shoplifting at Lake City store
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Lake City Police Dept. is asking for help identifying a person of interest in an ongoing shoplifting investigation. Police said the incident happened at Sosa Tobacco and Vape on Kelley Street on Tuesday. The person of interest is a man with gray facial...
