ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
News19 WLTX

Domestic incident call leads to search, discovery of man with multiple lacerations in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Sumter County deputies are still early in their investigation following a late Friday incident that ended with a man being found with multiple wounds. According to a preliminary statement from the Sumter County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the area of Wildhog Drive near Sumter late Friday evening in response to an unspecified "domestic-related" incident.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Mullins police investigating shooting

MULLINS, S.C. (WPDE) — The Mullins Police Department is investigating a shooting early Sunday morning at a home. “ One person shot at a residence after an early morning argument. @mullins_pd are actively working this investigation and still looking for the suspect.”. A specific location of the shooting hasn’t...
MULLINS, SC
WCBD Count on 2

2 arrested amid an investigation into the operation of illegal taxis in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown are investigating several complaints regarding the operation of illegal taxis. Major Nelson Brown with the Georgetown Police Department (GPD) said Friday that investigators have identified several individuals who have been operating taxis without a business license and who have failed to register with the South Carolina Public Service […]
GEORGETOWN, SC
wpde.com

Police investigating shooting with life-threatening injuries in Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — A shooting in Conway sends one person to the hospital with what police say are life-threatening injuries. Officers responded to the area of 900 Forest Loop Road in South Conway in reference to shots fired around 9 pm Sunday. Police add that no suspect was...
CONWAY, SC
wpde.com

7 Darlington County correctional officers arrested in past 18 months

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Seven correctional officers with the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center in Darlington County were arrested for various crimes in the past 18 months. They're no longer with the department. The former officers are charged with various crimes, including bringing drugs and contraband into the...
wpde.com

Pawleys Island residents react to ice cream shop armed robbery

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WPDE) — Scott Todd is accused of robbing Paradice Ice Cream Shop in Pawleys Island Thursday evening. Police responded to the shop around 8 p.m. The shop is closed Friday because there's an active investigation going on inside. Paradice Ice Cream has been a Pawleys Island...
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC
wpde.com

Teen charged after police say pursuit reached 130 mph in Laurinburg

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A juvenile faces multiple charges following a police pursuit in Scotland County. Laurinburg Police say that on Thursday, Dec. 8 at approximately 8:45 pm, an officer with the Laurinburg Police Department observed a black in color 2007 Dodge Charger fail to stop at a stop sign and attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Produce Market Road.
LAURINBURG, NC
wpde.com

More than 200 attend benefit for late Scotland Co. deputy

LAURINBURG, S.C. (WPDE) — More than 200 people packed the Laurinburg National Guard Saturday night for a wrestling match to benefit the family of Lt. James "Reginald" McPhatter of the Scotland County Sheriff's Office. McPhatter passed away last week following an illness. He's remembered as a man who deeply...
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
WCBD Count on 2

Williamsburg deputies investigating Nov. 13 shooting in Kingstree

KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCBD)- The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is asking the public for information related to a shooting in Kingstree that occurred in November. According to WCSO, deputies responded to Rabbits Foot Loop on Nov. 13 and found a victim with a gunshot wound. Authorities said the victim was taken to the hospital where […]
KINGSTREE, SC
wpde.com

PHOTOS: Grand Strand communities gather for Christmas parades

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Christmas festivities are continuing this weekend with a lineup of parades in a couple of Grand Strand towns. The Conway Christmas parade traveled through downtown this morning for families getting in the holiday spirit. Then up the road, the residents of Surfside Beach...
CONWAY, SC
wpde.com

Two taken to hospital following crash along N. Kings Highway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry Co. fire crews responded to a crash Sunday at N. Kings Highway and Lake Arrowhead Road, that impacted southbound lanes of traffic. Crews said lanes were blocked due to a two-vehicle crash requiring extrication operations. Two people were transported to the hospital with...
HORRY COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy