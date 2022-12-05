ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stacker

Worst-performing stocks last week

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nzQWm_0jYONGKH00

Ink Drop // Shutterstock

Worst-performing stocks last week

Stacker compiled a list of the worst-performing stocks in the S&P 500 last week using data from IEX Cloud . Stocks are ranked based on percent price change from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2. All stocks in the S&P 500 listed on Barchart were considered.

Industries with the most stocks in the bottom 25
#1. Information Technology: 5
#2. Consumer Staples: 4
#2. Energy: 4
#2. Financials: 4
#5. Health Care: 2

The worst performing stock on the list returned -8.5% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EcrGK_0jYONGKH00
Stacker

#25. Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)

- Last week price change: -1.7% (-$0.43)
- Industry: Real Estate - Office REITs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ihU5P_0jYONGKH00
Stacker

#24. Alliant Energy (LNT)

- Last week price change: -1.8% (-$0.98)
- Industry: Utilities - Electric Utilities

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y8i8W_0jYONGKH00
Stacker

#23. Western Digital (WDC)

- Last week price change: -1.8% (-$0.66)
- Industry: Information Technology - Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fo6V5_0jYONGKH00
Stacker

#22. The Mosaic Company (MOS)

- Last week price change: -1.9% (-$0.95)
- Industry: Materials - Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36YhtE_0jYONGKH00
Stacker

#21. Capital One (COF)

- Last week price change: -1.9% (-$1.89)
- Industry: Financials - Consumer Finance

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49XY83_0jYONGKH00
Stacker

#20. Micron Technology (MU)

- Last week price change: -1.9% (-$1.07)
- Industry: Information Technology - Semiconductors

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KzggP_0jYONGKH00
Stacker

#19. Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS)

- Last week price change: -2.0% (-$1.31)
- Industry: Industrials - Building Products

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MjPjq_0jYONGKH00
Stacker

#18. Bank of America (BAC)

- Last week price change: -2.1% (-$0.78)
- Industry: Financials - Diversified Banks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zHmdg_0jYONGKH00
Stacker

#17. Wells Fargo (WFC)

- Last week price change: -2.2% (-$1.04)
- Industry: Financials - Diversified Banks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4chBCg_0jYONGKH00
Stacker

#16. Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD)

- Last week price change: -2.4% (-$5.80)
- Industry: Energy - Oil & Gas Exploration & Production

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34ssOv_0jYONGKH00
Stacker

#15. Kroger (KR)

- Last week price change: -2.6% (-$1.26)
- Industry: Consumer Staples - Food Retail

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28HheY_0jYONGKH00
Stacker

#14. Constellation Energy (CEG)

- Last week price change: -2.9% (-$2.77)
- Industry: Utilities - Multi-Utilities

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yzCKn_0jYONGKH00
Stacker

#13. Hormel Foods (HRL)

- Last week price change: -3.0% (-$1.47)
- Industry: Consumer Staples - Packaged Foods & Meats

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y43za_0jYONGKH00
Stacker

#12. Marathon Petroleum (MPC)

- Last week price change: -3.0% (-$3.69)
- Industry: Energy - Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1840NK_0jYONGKH00
Stacker

#11. Synchrony Financial (SYF)

- Last week price change: -3.1% (-$1.12)
- Industry: Financials - Consumer Finance

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eAQQs_0jYONGKH00
Stacker

#10. Baxter International (BAX)

- Last week price change: -3.6% (-$1.97)
- Industry: Health Care - Health Care Equipment

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22Nvj1_0jYONGKH00
Stacker

#9. Dollar General (DG)

- Last week price change: -3.6% (-$9.14)
- Industry: Consumer Discretionary - General Merchandise Stores

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HW3se_0jYONGKH00
Stacker

#8. EQT (EQT)

- Last week price change: -3.8% (-$1.59)
- Industry: Energy - Oil & Gas Exploration & Production

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ao1d2_0jYONGKH00
Stacker

#7. ADM (ADM)

- Last week price change: -4.7% (-$4.54)
- Industry: Consumer Staples - Agricultural Products

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36TRG2_0jYONGKH00
Stacker

#6. Valero Energy (VLO)

- Last week price change: -5.8% (-$7.77)
- Industry: Energy - Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22ixxF_0jYONGKH00
Stacker

#5. Salesforce (CRM)

- Last week price change: -5.9% (-$9.13)
- Industry: Information Technology - Application Software

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4foybI_0jYONGKH00
Stacker

#4. Charles River Laboratories (CRL)

- Last week price change: -6.1% (-$14.45)
- Industry: Health Care - Life Sciences Tools & Services

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LYbog_0jYONGKH00
Stacker

#3. PayPal (PYPL)

- Last week price change: -6.6% (-$5.27)
- Industry: Information Technology - Data Processing & Outsourced Services

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u6P2v_0jYONGKH00
Stacker

#2. Costco (COST)

- Last week price change: -6.9% (-$36.39)
- Industry: Consumer Staples - Hypermarkets & Super Centers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dS56D_0jYONGKH00
Stacker

#1. NetApp (NTAP)

- Last week price change: -8.5% (-$6.14)
- Industry: Information Technology - Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals

Comments / 0

Related
Stacker

Stacker

18K+
Followers
22K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy