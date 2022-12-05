ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Fans, Jackson leaders react to Coach Prime leaving JSU

By Morgan Gill
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S3A01_0jYOMsXA00

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Coach Deion Sanders’ decision to leave Jackson State came as a shock to some, but to others, it was only a matter of time. Coach Prime made the announcement to his team shortly after winning a second consecutive SWAC Championship on Saturday.

After the SWAC game between Jackson State and Southern, Sanders confirmed he accepted the head coach position at Colorado.

SWAC Fan Keith Wilkerson said, “I love it. I enjoyed seeing the things he has done and the quick turn-around of the program at Jackson State.”

Coach Prime helped Jackson State make history by having ESPN College GameDay for the first time, going undefeated this season, and winning the SWAC Championship in back-to-back years.

Coach Prime announces he is taking the Colorado job

He recruited top notch coaches and athletes, and the team won.

“Everyone has to make decisions that are in the best interest of themselves and the people that surround them. I respect him for that. I think that Jackson State has a strong strong role in him being elevated to the position that he is going to. My hats off to him, and I wish him well,” said Yolanda Clay-Moore.

Although Sanders is leaving earlier than expected, he made a tremendous impact on the university as well as the City of Jackson.

“I know that there is a variety of opinion and emotions surrounding his departure. Opinions and emotions that are wanted, but at the same time, I understand this is a moment for gratitude,” said Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Mississippi State coach Mike Leach taken to Jackson hospital

STARKVILLE, Miss. — Mississippi State coach Mike Leach was taken to a hospital Sunday after what the university called “a personal health issue” that happened at his home in Starkville. Leach, 61, was taken by ambulance to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, which is...
STARKVILLE, MS
WJTV 12

Ole Miss Baseball Head Coach Bianco Speaks at Coaches’ Meeting

Ole Miss baseball head coach Mike Bianco spoke in Madison at Madison-Ridgeland Academy Friday night at the Mississippi Baseball Coaches Association meeting. He spoke about the Rebels’ 2022 story of being ranked as the top team in the country to being 7-14 to making the NCAA Tournament as one of the last four teams in […]
OXFORD, MS
mississippiscoreboard.com

Jackson Prep Alumnus Andie Flatgard Earns Conference Freshman Of The Week Award For Alabama-Huntsville, Plays At Delta State And Mississippi College This Weekend

Point guard Andie Flatgard was almost always in the lineup during a game for Coach Michael McAnally during her high school career at Jackson Prep. Her ability to see the floor, control the tempo, play tight defense, makes crisp passes and score from various areas of the court paid off whenever Prep’s games were close.
JACKSON, MS
247Sports

2023 offensive lineman Amari Smith commits to Mississippi State

Brookhaven High School's Amari Smith played in his final high school football event on Saturday afternoon as part of the Mississippi-Alabama All-Star games. Afterwards, the 2023 offensive lineman and 247Sports three-star prospect opened up a new chapter to his gridiron career. The 6-foot-7 and 295-pound Smith committed to Mississippi State...
STARKVILLE, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson State grads celebrate 2022 Fall Commencement

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Friday was a proud day for students, family and faculty as Jackson State University (JSU) hosted their 2022 Fall Commencement. Hundreds of students received their degrees during the ceremony. “I chose Jackson State because of the atmosphere, and they treat you like family here. They are willing to help you if […]
JACKSON, MS
theclintoncourier.net

Arrows fall in North Semifinals to Starkville

The Clinton Arrows saw a good season come to an end on November 18 in the North Class 6A Semifinals, falling to eventual Class 6A State Champion Starkville 30-2. What began at Arrow Field on a hot August night with the heat index close to 100 degrees ended on the chilly November night with temperatures near 40 degrees on the same field.
CLINTON, MS
WJTV 12

Two injured in shooting on Sykes Road in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after two people were injured in a shooting. The shooting happened on Sykes Road on Friday, December 9. Police have not released any additional information about the suspect. There’s no word on the condition of the victims at this time.
JACKSON, MS
Magnolia State Live

‘We sold it for nothing’: The impact of broken government promises on Mississippi family

Faces of the Floods is a series by The Vicksburg Post that tells the stories of people impacted by catastrophic floods in the Yazoo Backwater area. Thomas Jones Jr. sold more than half of his family’s farmland in Holly Bluff to the United States government in the 1950s, on the promise that digging a canal through it would help mitigate flooding in the South Delta as part of what is now known as the Yazoo Backwater Pumps Project.
HOLLY BLUFF, MS
WJTV 12

Vacant home catches fire on North Jefferson in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A raging house fire off North Jefferson and High Street left part of Downtown Jackson blocked off to traffic. According to Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Arman, crews responded to the call early Sunday morning, batting it for hours before they were able to get it under control. Several fire crews were […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Things happening in Mississippi this weekend: Dec. 9-11

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (December 9 through 11) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Homestead for the Holidays – Friday – Jackson Snow Much Fun – Friday & Saturday – Jackson Totally […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Training center aims to bring qualified workforce to Mississippi

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – CAD, Autodesk, solid works, coding, and virtual reality. You may or may not be familiar with those words. They are, however, very important when it comes to preparing Mississippi’s workforce for the future. Through Hinds Community College (HCC) and the City of Vicksburg, an emerging technology training center is at the […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Silver Alert issued for 45-year-old Jackson man

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 45-year-old Carl Jolly, of Jackson. He is described as five feet ten inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. According to MBI, Jolly was last seen Tuesday, November 22 around 6:00 a.m. in the 400 block of […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Man charged in fatal shooting at Yazoo City car wash

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was charged with murder in connection to a fatal shooting that happened at a Yazoo City car wash. The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. at a car wash on Barnwell Street in November. Police Chief Kenny Hampton said it may have been drug related. The victim, Edward H. […]
YAZOO CITY, MS
WJTV 12

4 women accused of stealing $17,000 worth of merchandise in Madison

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison police arrested four Baton Rouge, Louisiana, women for allegedly stealing more than $17,000 worth of merchandise from two businesses. Police said they were notified by associates at Best Buy on December 7 about two women who were inside the store concealing items. When officers arrived, they observed two other women […]
MADISON, MS
WJTV 12

Woman shot during attempted carjacking in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Capitol police are investigating after a woman was shot during an attempted carjacking. The incident happened near Bellevue Place in Jackson around 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 8. Investigators said the victim was shot in the leg and is expected to make a full recovery. Police have not released any additional […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Motorcyclist killed in crash on Highway 80

JACKSON, Miss. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Thursday in Jackson. Police said Bradley Chambers, 32, was traveling west on Highway 80 near Carter Circle at about 9:25 p.m. when he collided with a vehicle that was pulling out from Carter Circle and making a left turn across traffic.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

46K+
Followers
25K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy