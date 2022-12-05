Fans, Jackson leaders react to Coach Prime leaving JSU

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Coach Deion Sanders’ decision to leave Jackson State came as a shock to some, but to others, it was only a matter of time. Coach Prime made the announcement to his team shortly after winning a second consecutive SWAC Championship on Saturday.

After the SWAC game between Jackson State and Southern, Sanders confirmed he accepted the head coach position at Colorado.

SWAC Fan Keith Wilkerson said, “I love it. I enjoyed seeing the things he has done and the quick turn-around of the program at Jackson State.”

Coach Prime helped Jackson State make history by having ESPN College GameDay for the first time, going undefeated this season, and winning the SWAC Championship in back-to-back years.

He recruited top notch coaches and athletes, and the team won.

“Everyone has to make decisions that are in the best interest of themselves and the people that surround them. I respect him for that. I think that Jackson State has a strong strong role in him being elevated to the position that he is going to. My hats off to him, and I wish him well,” said Yolanda Clay-Moore.

Although Sanders is leaving earlier than expected, he made a tremendous impact on the university as well as the City of Jackson.

“I know that there is a variety of opinion and emotions surrounding his departure. Opinions and emotions that are wanted, but at the same time, I understand this is a moment for gratitude,” said Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba.

