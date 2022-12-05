Read full article on original website
gobulldogs.com
Career night from West propels 'Dogs past NAU
FRESNO, Calif. – Tempo. For much of the night, Fresno State controlled the pace against a Northern Arizona squad who entered the day averaging 80.2 points per game, but the Bulldogs held them to 17 below that on their way to a 68-63 win on Thursday night at the Save Mart Center.
gobulldogs.com
Yap scores career-high 17 in win over CSUN
FRESNO, Calif. - The Fresno State men's basketball team earned its second straight victory with a 65-56 win over the CSUN Matadors on Wednesday night at the Save Mart Center. Fresno State (3-5) dug in defensively – especially in the second half – and Donavan Yap shot his way to a career-high 17 points on 6-for-8 shooting, including a career-best 5-for-7 clip on 3-pointers.
gobulldogs.com
Buckley added to Diamond 'Dog staff
FRESNO, Calif. - Fresno State baseball head coach Mike Batesole has announced the addition of Troy Buckley to the Bulldogs coaching staff on Thursday. One of the nation's top pitching coaches in the nation, Buckley arrives in Fresno after three seasons at Mountain West rival Nevada where he was the Wolf Pack associate head coach and pitching coach from 2020 to 2022.
WSU vs. Fresno State in LA Bowl: Who do the statistics favor?
BOTH WASHINGTON STATE and Fresno State rate highly in scoring defense: the Bulldogs ranks 25th nationally, and the Cougars are 33rd. If that statistical form holds true, it figures to put a premium on punts and takeaways when the two square off in the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl one week from Saturday.
Former Bulldog reflects on last meeting with Wazzu
The upcoming Jimmy Kimmel L.A. Bowl pairing between Fresno State and Washington State has brought out a feeling of nostalgia – for those Bulldogs who last played in a contest between the Cougars and ‘Dogs nearly three decades ago. Especially for one who had to overcome an early...
goldcountrymedia.com
Thunder fall to Clovis West in finals of NorCal Tip-Off Tournament
It’s not often that you see four non-seniors in the starting lineup for a high school basketball team. For the Rocklin High boys’ team, that lineup has been working to start the season as the Thunder made it to the finals of the NorCal Tip-Off Tournament before losing 74-65 to Clovis West on Saturday night.
Life in prison for 2 shootings in Tulare County
TULARE COUNTY, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 20-year-old man was sentenced to prison for two 2020 shootings on Thursday in a Tulare County Courtroom, according to the Tulare County District Attorney. The District Attorney says Myles Gonzales was sentenced to life in prison for two 2020 shootings. Around 4:55 p.m. on Dec. 8, 2020, the DA […]
