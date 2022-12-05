ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
US105

Texas’ Most Expensive Home Took A Huge Hit With A $7 Million Price Reduction

If you're looking for an affordable home at a bargain price because the interest rates are so dang high, this house probably isn't for you. It'll be one that you can quickly take off your consideration list. Now I don't want to discourage you from looking at it though. While the majority of us will NEVER be able to afford any property like this, it's always fun to peek into homes like this and dream!
DALLAS, TX
falconquill.org

Fort Worth is Kraving K-Town

If you are looking for a place to eat a fun and different corn dog, then K-Town Hot Dogs is the place for you. Right around the corner, in the Hulen Mall, there are two other Korean corn dog restaurants: Two Hands Corn Dogs and Yummy Corn Cup & Wassup Dog. The three stores seem to be located closely near each other and they also seem to sell the same food.
FORT WORTH, TX
keranews.org

City of Fort Worth prepares to sell Central Library for $18 million to national investment firm

After Tuesday, Fort Worth’s Central Library building will no longer rest in city hands, if a proposed sale goes through. City Council members are preparing to approve the sale of the building to Dart Interests LLC, a national real estate investment and development firm, for $18 million. The firm, which describes itself as a “long-term developer and investor,” owns properties in several states, including Florida, South Carolina, New York, California and Texas.
FORT WORTH, TX
CW33

2 North Texas cities ranked happiest in America for 2022: study

DALLAS (KDAF) — What does it mean to be happy? Having money, family, fame, good food & things to do around you? Does where you live coincide with your happiness?. It all depends on perspective, doesn’t it? Well, the perspective of a study conducted by Smart Asset set out to find the happiest cities in America for 2022 and it seems that North Texas is all smiles.
FRISCO, TX
dallasexpress.com

North Texas’ Top Two Christmas Towns

Texans can find plenty of ways to celebrate the holiday season this year in the Lone Star State. Trips To Discover, a travel discovery platform, compiled a list of the Top 10 Christmas Towns in Texas, which included the North Texas cities of Grand Prairie and Grapevine. Below is just...
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
KEEL Radio

This Buc-ee’s Sign Shockingly Popped Up Inside A Neighborhood

You wake up, shower, dress, down a cup of coffee, start the car, pull out of the driveway, and see a big "COMING SOON!!!" sign with the familiar Buc-ee's beaver on it. Right there in your neighborhood. What's your first reaction...shock? Horror? Excitement? Confession? I'm pretty sure it would be a mix of all of these.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Police arrest woman accused of stealing mail, checks from Texas churches

FLOWER MOUND, Texas — A woman has been arrested by police for allegedly stealing mail from local churches, according to the Flower Mound Police Department (FMPD). FMPD said 30-year-old Graciela Carolina Munoz-Perez, of Houston, was arrested in relation to several reported instances of mail theft from Nov. 2 to Nov. 10. Police said Munoz-Perez was identified as the suspect and found in Flower Mound at a local church on Nov. 17.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
eastcoasttraveller.com

The Best Must-Try Burgers In Texas

Located on the waterfront in Kemah, Texas, Tookie's is a down-home joint that serves signature burgers and casual fare. It is also the site of a popular TV show on the Travel Channel. Tookie's has been around since 1975, making it a local favorite in Kemah. The restaurant has undergone several expansions and has even been featured on the Travel Channel's "Burger Land" TV show.
TEXAS STATE
PLANetizen

Construction Set to Begin on $1.6 Billion Highway Widening in Texas

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will soon begin construction on the $1.6 billion Southeast Connector, one of the state’s largest-ever investments in transportation infrastructure. The project is intended to ease congestion and improve transportation in Tarrant County on a stretch of highway that sees about 200,000 vehicle trips a day—a number that is expected to increase to 370,000 vehicles a day by 2045.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
WFAA

There's a Santa shortage this holiday season and demand is skyrocketing

TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — It’s that special time of year, and this holiday season, Santa Claus has a full calendar. According to HireSanta, an online site that allows people to book Santa for events and visits, demand is skyrocketing. The demand comes as HireSanta Founder Mitch Allen is struggling to fill more than 2,000 open positions for Santa Claus, elves and Mrs. Claus.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
fox4news.com

Oak Cliff center renamed after Williams Chicken founder

DALLAS - The city of Dallas is honoring a man being described as a trailblazer in the community. A community center in Oak Cliff has been named after Hiawatha Williams, the founder of the Williams Chicken Franchise. This year marks the anniversary of opening his first Williams Chicken in Oak...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

WFAA

Dallas, TX
50K+
Followers
370
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Dallas local news

 https://www.wfaa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy