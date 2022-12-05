Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Texas Community Turns Out for Holiday Drive Honoring Athena StrandLarry LeaseWise County, TX
Top Republican Calls Trump "Sort of Crazy and Filled With Rage"News Breaking LIVEFort Worth, TX
The Fed Ex Driver Who Killed 7-year-old Athena Strand, Accidentally Ran Over Her, Before Strangling Her, Allegedlyjustpene50Boyd, TX
How TCU’s Max Duggan Compares to His Heisman CompetitionNick ReynoldsFort Worth, TX
WFAA
Study: What North Texas cities plan to spend the most on holiday gifts?
Flower Mound, TX was the third city in the U.S. with the biggest holiday budget. Most cities in the Top 10 on WalletHub's list are in California.
Texas’ Most Expensive Home Took A Huge Hit With A $7 Million Price Reduction
If you're looking for an affordable home at a bargain price because the interest rates are so dang high, this house probably isn't for you. It'll be one that you can quickly take off your consideration list. Now I don't want to discourage you from looking at it though. While the majority of us will NEVER be able to afford any property like this, it's always fun to peek into homes like this and dream!
fox4news.com
Sister of woman killed in Fort Worth hit-and-run hopes driver involved is caught
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are still looking for the person responsible for a deadly hit-and-run earlier this month. The sister of the woman killed is now sharing about the kind of person she was, and she's also asking anyone who knows anything to come forward. Police have...
falconquill.org
Fort Worth is Kraving K-Town
If you are looking for a place to eat a fun and different corn dog, then K-Town Hot Dogs is the place for you. Right around the corner, in the Hulen Mall, there are two other Korean corn dog restaurants: Two Hands Corn Dogs and Yummy Corn Cup & Wassup Dog. The three stores seem to be located closely near each other and they also seem to sell the same food.
Don’t miss these top holiday light displays in Texas, according to Yelp
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s the most wonderful time of the year around the United States and peak holiday season here in the Lone Star State. Don’t believe us? Visit one of the many holiday lights displays around the state of Texas and you’ll get into the spirit of the season.
Diners rank 4 Texas restaurants among ‘most beloved’ in America: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — They say everything is better in Texas, but most of the time it’s better, too. The food scene is no exception, and that’s proven by a new list of the top 100 most beloved restaurants in America for 2022. Four restaurants in Texas were ranked on the list.
keranews.org
City of Fort Worth prepares to sell Central Library for $18 million to national investment firm
After Tuesday, Fort Worth’s Central Library building will no longer rest in city hands, if a proposed sale goes through. City Council members are preparing to approve the sale of the building to Dart Interests LLC, a national real estate investment and development firm, for $18 million. The firm, which describes itself as a “long-term developer and investor,” owns properties in several states, including Florida, South Carolina, New York, California and Texas.
2 North Texas cities ranked happiest in America for 2022: study
DALLAS (KDAF) — What does it mean to be happy? Having money, family, fame, good food & things to do around you? Does where you live coincide with your happiness?. It all depends on perspective, doesn’t it? Well, the perspective of a study conducted by Smart Asset set out to find the happiest cities in America for 2022 and it seems that North Texas is all smiles.
dallasexpress.com
North Texas’ Top Two Christmas Towns
Texans can find plenty of ways to celebrate the holiday season this year in the Lone Star State. Trips To Discover, a travel discovery platform, compiled a list of the Top 10 Christmas Towns in Texas, which included the North Texas cities of Grand Prairie and Grapevine. Below is just...
New Tiki Bar Planned for Fort Worth
ShipWreck is expected to open in the Cultural District in early 2023.
Did you win? 2 $50,000 winning Powerball lottery tickets sold somewhere in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, the Dallas Cowboys sure won Sunday night starting the month of December on the highest of notes as the NFL regular season is slowly winding down, and while all the focus is on America’s Team, two winning lottery tickets were sold in the Lone Star State.
This Buc-ee’s Sign Shockingly Popped Up Inside A Neighborhood
You wake up, shower, dress, down a cup of coffee, start the car, pull out of the driveway, and see a big "COMING SOON!!!" sign with the familiar Buc-ee's beaver on it. Right there in your neighborhood. What's your first reaction...shock? Horror? Excitement? Confession? I'm pretty sure it would be a mix of all of these.
Businesses urge Fort Worth to shop local at 'Merry on Magnolia' and 'Merry on Main'
Small businesses on Fort Worth’s Near Southside are working together on a campaign to draw customers to small shops and restaurants this weekend.
Study: North Texas city ranked among worst for pastry lovers in the nation
Pastries are the best. There is no better compliment to a nice cup of coffee than a good pastry.
Police arrest woman accused of stealing mail, checks from Texas churches
FLOWER MOUND, Texas — A woman has been arrested by police for allegedly stealing mail from local churches, according to the Flower Mound Police Department (FMPD). FMPD said 30-year-old Graciela Carolina Munoz-Perez, of Houston, was arrested in relation to several reported instances of mail theft from Nov. 2 to Nov. 10. Police said Munoz-Perez was identified as the suspect and found in Flower Mound at a local church on Nov. 17.
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Best Must-Try Burgers In Texas
Located on the waterfront in Kemah, Texas, Tookie's is a down-home joint that serves signature burgers and casual fare. It is also the site of a popular TV show on the Travel Channel. Tookie's has been around since 1975, making it a local favorite in Kemah. The restaurant has undergone several expansions and has even been featured on the Travel Channel's "Burger Land" TV show.
PLANetizen
Construction Set to Begin on $1.6 Billion Highway Widening in Texas
The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will soon begin construction on the $1.6 billion Southeast Connector, one of the state’s largest-ever investments in transportation infrastructure. The project is intended to ease congestion and improve transportation in Tarrant County on a stretch of highway that sees about 200,000 vehicle trips a day—a number that is expected to increase to 370,000 vehicles a day by 2045.
FedEx contractor has yet to answer employment questions about murder suspect in Athena Strand case
DALLAS, Texas — A Dallas contracting company that hired capital murder suspect Tanner Horner to drive for FedEx has yet to provide details about the 31-year-old's employment history or any hiring protocols he had to pass to drive for the shipping giant. Horner is charged with capital murder and...
WFAA
There's a Santa shortage this holiday season and demand is skyrocketing
TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — It’s that special time of year, and this holiday season, Santa Claus has a full calendar. According to HireSanta, an online site that allows people to book Santa for events and visits, demand is skyrocketing. The demand comes as HireSanta Founder Mitch Allen is struggling to fill more than 2,000 open positions for Santa Claus, elves and Mrs. Claus.
fox4news.com
Oak Cliff center renamed after Williams Chicken founder
DALLAS - The city of Dallas is honoring a man being described as a trailblazer in the community. A community center in Oak Cliff has been named after Hiawatha Williams, the founder of the Williams Chicken Franchise. This year marks the anniversary of opening his first Williams Chicken in Oak...
