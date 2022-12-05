Read full article on original website
Sasha Banks To Appear On Bayley's Charity Stream On 12/14
Bayley announced that Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) will be part of her charity stream on December 14 to benefit Family Giving Tree. You’re welcomeeee!…. Because my 3rd guest joining me on IG live Dec 14 to benefit @familygivingtree is the one and only @themercedesvarnado. A main event of Wrestlemania, a star in The Mandalorian, killing the runways on Fashion weeks, co-owner of an award winning CBD company (@kanndelabs), and that’s all I’ll say for now because she’s gonna get a big head over this.
Spoiler: Title Change At IMPACT Wrestling Tapings On 12/9
Title change at IMPACT Wrestling tapings. IMPACT Wrestling is taping upcoming episodes of IMPACT in Pembroke Pines, FL on December 9. During the show, there was a title change. Read below if you want to be spoiled. The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) are the new...
New Day Will Be Better To NXT Than Rose Was To Jack, Grayson Waller Boasts, More | NXT Fight Size
Here is your Fight Size update following WWE NXT Deadline 2022. - Tonight, The New Day became WWE NXT Tag Team Champions, and afterward, they celebrated as only they could. Xavier Woods spoke about how emotional it is for him to return to WWE NXT before they absolutely ripped Titanic to shreds. See the full video above.
The Gunns Have Daddy Issues, Young Rock Viewership, NXT Stars Say Brand Is 'Back', More | Fight Size
Here is your Fight Size update for Sunday, December 11, 2022:. - The Gunn Club is the latest to sit down with RJ City on Hey! (EW). See the full episode above. - According to Spoiler TV, Young Rock garnered 1.278 million viewers on Friday, December 9, 2022. The show drew a 0.2 rating.
Carmelo Hayes Talks Recent Appearance On WWE Main Event, Says It Felt Like A Reward
Melo don't miss, especially on Main Event. In recent months, Main Event has seemingly become a testing ground for stars that currently perform on the NXT brand. For example, on this week's Main Event, Trick Williams faced Cedric Alexander and Katana Chance faced Tamina in singles action. Back in October,...
The Briscoes Win ROH Tag Team Titles In Bloody Double Dog Collar Match At ROH Final Battle 2022
The Briscoes finally conquer FTR. The Briscoes (Mark & Jay Briscoe) won the ROH Tag Team Titles in a double dog collar match at ROH Final Battle, defeating FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) in a bloody affair. Even referee Mike Posey got busted open due to an errant chain...
Matt Riddle Will Be Out Of Action For Six Weeks Following Attack By Solo Sikoa On 12/5/22 WWE Raw
Matt Riddle will be out of action for at least six weeks following the assault perpetrated against him by Solo Sikoa. On the December episode of WWE Raw, Matt Riddle was assaulted by Solo Sikoa following Riddle and Kevin Owens suffering a loss to Jimmy and Jey Uso in a Tag Team Championship match. During the attack, Sikoa utilized maneuvers made famous by Umaga such as The Samoan Spike and a Running Hip Attack on "The Original Bro."
Carmelo Hayes Reveals Subjects Shawn Michaels Has Had To Rein Him In For
Carmelo Hayes talks about Shawn Michaels reigning him in. Since the NXT rebrand back in 2021, Carmelo Hayes has been one of the most successful superstars on the entire brand. In a little over a year, Hayes has notched two reigns with the NXT North American Championship, both of which lasted over 100 days. Hayes has also been involved in quite a few notable matches outside of his two championship reigns.
AEW Dark: Elevation (12/10) Stream & Results: Athena, The Kingdom, Juice Robinson Compete
Ahead of Ring of Honor Final Battle, AEW is presenting a special episode of Dark: Elevation on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at 1 p.m. eastern time. Fans can see the full stream above and the full results below after the event concludes. AEW Dark: Elevation (12/10) - Top Flight (Dante...
MJF Lists People Who Will Never Beat Him For AEW Title, Includes 'Warhoe' And 'Dipshit Dragon'
MJF has made a list and probably isn't checking it twice. Ahead of his trip to Las Vegas to attend UFC 282, MJF has made a list of people who he believes will never beat him for the AEW World Title (Triple B). MJF's List. The Pebble (Ricky Starks) The...
ROH Final Battle (12/10/2022) Results: Jericho vs Castagnoli, FTR vs Briscoes 3, Samoa Joe In Action
Welcome to the Fightful.com live discussion & coverage for the 12/10/2022 edition of ROH Final Battle live from the College Park Center in Arlington, Texas on Bleacher Report Live & FITE TV (internationally). We will bring full results and breakdowns for every match and segment on the show. Follow Fightful on Twitter.com/Fightful and Facebook.com/FIGHTFULONLINE.
Psycho Boy Fodder & Angelina Love Talk NWA, AEW Appearances, CDW, Future Goals | Interview
Psycho Boy Fodder (@LoKeys910) and Angelina Love (@ActualALove) discuss their time in NWA, Angelina comments on EmPowerrr 2, Championship District Wrestling, Fodder talks AEW experience, and much more!
Swerve Strickland Walks Out On Keith Lee During Tag Bout At ROH Final Battle 2022
Miscommunication was the key factor in the match between Swerve in our Glory and the tandem of Shane Taylor & JD Griffey at ROH Final Battle 2022. For several weeks now, Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee have had communication issues getting back to their time as AEW Tag Team Champions. At ROH Final Battle 2022, Swerve and Keith attempted to put their issues behind them when they faced the team of Shane Taylor and JD Griffey.
Watch: Ring Of Honor Final Battle Post-Event Media Scrum | 12/10/22
WWE SmackDown On 12/9/22 Nets Over 2 Million Viewers In Preliminary Viewership
The numbers are in for the December 9 episode of WWE SmackDown. According to Spoiler TV, Friday's WWE SmackDown on December 9 drew 2,098,000 viewers. This number is up from the 902,000 viewers that last week's episode drew on FS1. This number is also up from the 2.064 million viewers the November 28 episode on FOX drew in preliminary viewership.
Double Dog Collar Match! | ROH Final Battle 12/10/2022 | Full Show Review & Results | Sean Ross Sapp
Sean Ross Sapp (@SeanRossSapp) and Kate (@MissKatefabe) review Ring Of Honor: Final Battle. - ROH World Heavyweight Championship Match: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Claudio Castagnoli. - ROH Pure Championship - Pure Rules Match: Daniel Garcia (c) vs. Wheeler Yuta. - ROH Women's Championship: Mercedes Martinez (c) vs. Athena. - ROH...
NXT Deadline 2022: Isla Dawn vs. Alba Fyre Result
Isla Dawn picks up her first premium live event win in WWE NXT. After NXT Deadline opened with Iron Survivor match between six of the biggest stars in NXT's Women's Division, Isla Dawn took on Alba Fyre in a singles match. Although Fyre had the upper hand for the majority of the match, at some point, Dawn seemingly possessed the referee and started to make him bleed from his mouth.
Wheeler Yuta: The Blackpool Combat Club Will Evolve And Refocus Moving Forward
Wheeler Yuta says the Blackpool Combat Club will evolve and refocus in the aftermath of William Regal's departure. The group formed shortly after Regal made his debut at AEW Revolution 2022, where he slapped Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson after their match. With Regal's guidance, the duo established a united front, and Yuta joined the mix in April after he faced Moxley in a brutal match on the April 8 episode of AEW Rampage. He earned the trio's respect after he competed in multiple hard-hitting battles against both Moxley and Danielson. Claudio Castagnoli joined the faction at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, and the stable feuded with the Jericho Appreciation Society for the second half of 2022.
Tony Khan Announces ROH TV Will Air On HonorClub, No Start Date Announced
Tony Khan addresses the future of ROH television. During the ROH Final Battle media scrum, Khan gave an update on where fans would be able to watch ROH television in the future. Tony Khan said there has been a "soft launch" of HonorClub, he's put a lot of money into...
Jose The Assistant Reveals RUSH Has Been Suspended For Using A Chair At ROH Final Battle
RUSH has been fined and suspended following ROH Final Battle. The former ROH World Champion competed at the pay-per-view on December 10; he teamed up with Dralistico to face Blake Christian and AR Fox. A 450 Splash from Fox clinched the win for his team, but Dralistico seemingly kicked out. The three count confused many fans and fired up RUSH and his brother. After the bell, they viciously attacked their opponents and hit them with chairs. RUSH also assaulted the referee.
