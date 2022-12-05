ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sasha Banks To Appear On Bayley's Charity Stream On 12/14

Bayley announced that Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) will be part of her charity stream on December 14 to benefit Family Giving Tree. You’re welcomeeee!…. Because my 3rd guest joining me on IG live Dec 14 to benefit @familygivingtree is the one and only @themercedesvarnado. A main event of Wrestlemania, a star in The Mandalorian, killing the runways on Fashion weeks, co-owner of an award winning CBD company (@kanndelabs), and that’s all I’ll say for now because she’s gonna get a big head over this.
Matt Riddle Will Be Out Of Action For Six Weeks Following Attack By Solo Sikoa On 12/5/22 WWE Raw

Matt Riddle will be out of action for at least six weeks following the assault perpetrated against him by Solo Sikoa. On the December episode of WWE Raw, Matt Riddle was assaulted by Solo Sikoa following Riddle and Kevin Owens suffering a loss to Jimmy and Jey Uso in a Tag Team Championship match. During the attack, Sikoa utilized maneuvers made famous by Umaga such as The Samoan Spike and a Running Hip Attack on "The Original Bro."
Carmelo Hayes Reveals Subjects Shawn Michaels Has Had To Rein Him In For

Carmelo Hayes talks about Shawn Michaels reigning him in. Since the NXT rebrand back in 2021, Carmelo Hayes has been one of the most successful superstars on the entire brand. In a little over a year, Hayes has notched two reigns with the NXT North American Championship, both of which lasted over 100 days. Hayes has also been involved in quite a few notable matches outside of his two championship reigns.
ROH Final Battle (12/10/2022) Results: Jericho vs Castagnoli, FTR vs Briscoes 3, Samoa Joe In Action

Welcome to the Fightful.com live discussion & coverage for the 12/10/2022 edition of ROH Final Battle live from the College Park Center in Arlington, Texas on Bleacher Report Live & FITE TV (internationally). We will bring full results and breakdowns for every match and segment on the show. Follow Fightful on Twitter.com/Fightful and Facebook.com/FIGHTFULONLINE.
ARLINGTON, TX
Swerve Strickland Walks Out On Keith Lee During Tag Bout At ROH Final Battle 2022

Miscommunication was the key factor in the match between Swerve in our Glory and the tandem of Shane Taylor & JD Griffey at ROH Final Battle 2022. For several weeks now, Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee have had communication issues getting back to their time as AEW Tag Team Champions. At ROH Final Battle 2022, Swerve and Keith attempted to put their issues behind them when they faced the team of Shane Taylor and JD Griffey.
NXT Deadline 2022: Isla Dawn vs. Alba Fyre Result

Isla Dawn picks up her first premium live event win in WWE NXT. After NXT Deadline opened with Iron Survivor match between six of the biggest stars in NXT's Women's Division, Isla Dawn took on Alba Fyre in a singles match. Although Fyre had the upper hand for the majority of the match, at some point, Dawn seemingly possessed the referee and started to make him bleed from his mouth.
Wheeler Yuta: The Blackpool Combat Club Will Evolve And Refocus Moving Forward

Wheeler Yuta says the Blackpool Combat Club will evolve and refocus in the aftermath of William Regal's departure. The group formed shortly after Regal made his debut at AEW Revolution 2022, where he slapped Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson after their match. With Regal's guidance, the duo established a united front, and Yuta joined the mix in April after he faced Moxley in a brutal match on the April 8 episode of AEW Rampage. He earned the trio's respect after he competed in multiple hard-hitting battles against both Moxley and Danielson. Claudio Castagnoli joined the faction at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, and the stable feuded with the Jericho Appreciation Society for the second half of 2022.
Jose The Assistant Reveals RUSH Has Been Suspended For Using A Chair At ROH Final Battle

RUSH has been fined and suspended following ROH Final Battle. The former ROH World Champion competed at the pay-per-view on December 10; he teamed up with Dralistico to face Blake Christian and AR Fox. A 450 Splash from Fox clinched the win for his team, but Dralistico seemingly kicked out. The three count confused many fans and fired up RUSH and his brother. After the bell, they viciously attacked their opponents and hit them with chairs. RUSH also assaulted the referee.
