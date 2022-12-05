Wheeler Yuta says the Blackpool Combat Club will evolve and refocus in the aftermath of William Regal's departure. The group formed shortly after Regal made his debut at AEW Revolution 2022, where he slapped Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson after their match. With Regal's guidance, the duo established a united front, and Yuta joined the mix in April after he faced Moxley in a brutal match on the April 8 episode of AEW Rampage. He earned the trio's respect after he competed in multiple hard-hitting battles against both Moxley and Danielson. Claudio Castagnoli joined the faction at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, and the stable feuded with the Jericho Appreciation Society for the second half of 2022.

7 HOURS AGO