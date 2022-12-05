Read full article on original website
A Heartfelt Christmas Tradition: The Guess Home
The quaint house on 1900 Charles Street has had its fair share of homeowners throughout the years. Though the house sat empty from 1965 to 1975; the home was involved in a lawsuit that was eventually settled in the Texas Supreme Court; and in 1970, the address was changed from 1902 to 1900 Charles. Nonetheless, Mike and Brenda Guess, who have been the current homeowners since the mid-90s, have made decorating their home a Christmas tradition.
Scooter’s Coffee Opens First Location in Pampa
Pampa, TX, November 28, 2022 – Scooter’s Coffee, best known for its amazingly fast drive-thru, specialty coffee, and baked-from-scratch pastries, added a new location at 1050 North Hobart Street, Pampa, Texas. To celebrate, the drive-thru location will be hosting a Grand Opening on Friday, December 9, where customers can get half off any drink when they pay with the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app!
