Read full article on original website
Related
WWL-TV
Chef Kevin Belton: Chicken Dumpling Soup
NEW ORLEANS — Chicken and Dumplings. Heat the olive oil in a large stockpot over medium heat. Add the onion, carrots, and celery and cook until the veggies are beginning to soften, about 8-10 minutes. Add the garlic, Creole seasoning, and cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 1 minute more.
Chicken Pot Pie Soup, a simple comfort food
I love chicken pot pies and this chicken pot pie soup is easy to make and is so thick and creamy which makes it the perfect, delicious cold weather comfort food. 1/2 lb. of small russet or yellow potatoes, peeled and chopped in cubes.
Stir-fry blend with shrimp recipe
BY's Recipe: No cooking experience is required to prepare a stir-fry blend with shrimp. Servings: 4-6. Prep. Time:15 minutes. Cooking Time: 20-30 minutues. 2 cups cooked shrimp (Mushroom works for vegans and vegetarians),
purewow.com
Spiral Sweet Potato Skillet with Rosemary Brown Sugar Streusel
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. It’s the perfect balance of sweet, savory and easy to make. Let’s mix up the usual holiday side dishes,...
Delish
Creamy Pesto Baked Gnocchi & Chicken Skillet
Step 1Preheat oven to 425º. Season chicken on both sides with 3/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. In a large straight-sided skillet over medium-high heat, heat 1 tablespoon oil. Add chicken and cook, turning occasionally, until golden brown, 4 to 6 minutes per side. Transfer to a plate.
BAKED GARLIC PARMESAN POTATO WEDGES
Optional: fresh parsley (or cilantro), ranch or blue cheese dressing for dipping$. Preheat oven to 375. Lightly grease a large baking sheet and set aside. Place potato wedges in a large bowl. Drizzle with olive oil and toss to coat. In a small bowl whisk together salt, garlic powder, and Italian seasoning. Sprinkle potato wedges with the shredded cheese, tossing to coat, then sprinkle with the seasoning mixture.
Sweet Potato Casserole: A must have Thanksgiving side dish
With Thanksgiving just days away, turkeys and hams are starting to defrost everywhere in preparation for the main course. But for me, it's all about the side dishes. Baked macaroni, green beans, cranberry sauce and of course, sweet potato casserole. The recipe for sweet potato casserole with pecans originated in the South and early variations included different ingredients like cream or milk. The side dish became so popular that it is a staple on many restaurant menus and most holiday tables are not complete without a sweet potato casserole. The best part about this dish is that you can prepare it a day or two in advance, which is a great way to get a head start on your Thanksgiving cooking. Plus, you can store any leftovers in the refrigerator, for a few days to be enjoyed with those turkey sandwiches.
Delish
Za'atar Sheet-Pan Chicken
When you don’t feel like doing a lot of dishes, sheet-pan dinners are your best friend. Whether you’re craving pork chops, gnocchi, or even chicken fajitas, a sheet pan promises to simplify your meal and leave you with minimal cleanup: perfect for weeknights, a lazy weekend meal—or any day at all.
Real Simple
Open-Face Chicken Curry Naan
Yes, this meal is ready in a snap. But that doesn't mean you have to compromise on flavor. This chicken dinner is in fact bursting with fresh, bright, spiced flavors, thanks to red curry paste, fresh lime juice, and serrano chile. A generous dollop of yogurt is stirred in at the end for added richness and creaminess. For perfectly warmed and pliant naan, brush the flatbread with oil and place it in a hot oven until it's warmed and toasted, which takes just a few minutes. Or if you have a gas range, place the naan directly over the flame and flip with tongs until the bread is charred on both sides.
General Tso chicken: a simple dinner idea
This is the busiest time of the year and as someone who cooks almost daily, I am always looking for new and easy recipes especially for those days when I don't have hours to spend in the kitchen. Crock Pot recipes are some of my favorites because after just a little prep time, it allows me to cook while doing other things around the house or even run errands, without being stuck standing over a stove. This General Tso chicken recipe makes a great meal in the Crock Pot, when you are craving something different and delicious for dinner but are crunched for time.
intheknow.com
Here are which pasta shapes to pair with which sauces, according to an Italian chef
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Joey Skladany is an In The Know cooking...
Recipes from Luvafoodie
Luvafoodie Founder and CEO Michelle Mazzara shared these recipes with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers. Luvafoodie Smoke House Lovers Candied BaconIngredients:1 lb. bacon2 tbsp. Luvafoodie Smoke House Lovers Spice2 tbsp. Brown Sugar1 tbsp. olive oilDirections: Preheat oven to 380 degrees 1. Drizzle olive oil on baking sheet.2. Arrange bacon on baking sheet3. In a small bowl mix together brown sugar and Luvafoodie Smoke House spice.4. Sprinkle brown sugar and spice mixture over bacon strips.5. Bake in oven until brown and crisp, about 15 minutesServe with breakfast and brunch!Luvafoodie Apple Cider MimosaIngredients:1 package Luvafoodie Mulled Spice Mix1 gallon of apple cider1 bottle of...
thespruceeats.com
Vegan Veggie Tortellini Soup
Nutrition Facts (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) Nothing is better than cozying up on the couch with a big bowl of warm soup. Especially one filled with tortellini and hearty vegetables. What is Tortellini Soup?. Tortellini soup has always...
geeksaroundglobe.com
Gordon Ramsay’s Cranberry Sauce Recipe
Still don’t know how to make Cranberry Sauce for this Christmas season? Here is the Cranberry Sauce recipe of Gordon Ramsay. To write this article we gathered information from gordonramsayrestaurants.com. Contents hide. Ingredients for Cranberry Sauce Recipe. 150g caster sugar. 2-star anise. 4 green cardamom pods, lightly crushed. 250g...
Comments / 0