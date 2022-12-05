Read full article on original website
Why Dan Aykroyd Thinks His Great-Grandfather Is The Reason Ghost Hunting Shows Are So Popular
The "Ghostbusters" franchise has remained a staple of pop culture since the release of the original film in 1984. That first movie was something of an unexpected hit, grossing $295 million at the worldwide box office (per The Numbers) and garnering a 95% on Rotten Tomatoes. Most of the praise was directed at the visual effects and comedic performances of its principal cast, especially Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, and Harold Ramis. The film would prove popular enough to lead to a sequel in 1989, an attempted reboot in 2016, and a continuation of the original canon in 2021 with "Ghostbusters: Afterlife." Yet another sequel is scheduled for a December 2023 release (per The Hollywood Reporter).
John Stamos Earned Major Cool Points With His Son After Joining Spidey And His Amazing Friends
John Stamos joined the voice cast of Disney Junior's "Spidey and His Amazing Friends" for Season 2, taking on the iconic role of Iron Man, which was previously played by Robert Downey Jr. in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He is definitely a necessary character to have, considering the importance of the relationship between Spider-Man and Tony Stark in the MCU since 2016's "Captain America: Civil War."
How Paul Reiser's Role In Stranger Things Has Affected His Audience
Paul Reiser is a comedian, actor, and writer who is probably best known for starring in the sitcom "Mad About You" for seven seasons. On top of traveling to do live stand-up comedy shows, Reiser has still appeared in a number of recognizable projects over the course of his career. From his first credited role in 1982, a movie called "Diner," to "Beverly Hills Cops" and "Aliens," Reiser has been in quite a lot of popular films from the '80s and '90s.
When It Comes To Harry Potter Performances, Daniel Radcliffe Is His Own Worst Critic
It's been a long time since Daniel Radcliffe donned the lightning bolt scar and a pair of Hogwarts robes — the final film, "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2," was released in 2011, over 10 years ago. After Radcliffe said goodbye to the character he'd played since 2001, he found himself with a collection of roles that were all far from his stint as the boy wizard. With appearances in the 2016 heist thriller "Now You See Me 2," on TBS' "Miracle Workers," and as Weird Al Yankovic in "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story," Radcliffe has proven he's more than Harry Potter, even if that's what most people will remember him for.
Daniel Radcliffe Uses Star Wars As A Template For A Potential Return To Harry Potter
Revivals and reboots are commonplace nowadays, meaning that any popular movie series or TV show is eligible to be revisited, as long as a sturdy new storyline exists, the funding makes itself available, and there's interest from the fan base. Of course, there are plenty of sequels and reboots out there that nobody asked for, but as long as creators believe a concept has the potential to make money, it has a fair shot.
Will Estes Says The Blue Bloods Cast Has A Running Gag If A Dinner Scene Line Is Messed Up
You don't have to be a fan of "Blue Bloods" to know it's all about family. The long-running CBS police procedural, currently in its 13th Season, regularly espouses the idea of family in its plots and themes — even in its basic premise. And nowhere is this idea established more firmly than in the regular Reagan family Sunday dinners.
Young Sheldon Fans Think Sheldon Should Have Read The Contract In Season 6 Episode 8
In the prequel series "Young Sheldon" we see how the lead intellectual scientist (Iain Armitage) grew into the eccentric physicist (Jim Parsons) in "The Big Bang Theory." The latest episode, titled "Legalese and a Whole Hoo-Ha," explores Sheldon's stubborn nature and independent mindset as he envisions a cataloging database system that could revolutionize the accessibility of scientific information. This humble cause quickly becomes littered with dollar signs as the university dean, professors, and even Sheldon's parents vie for a piece of the possible pie.
Young Sheldon Star Iain Armitage Gifted Jim Parsons An Ant Farm
"Young Sheldon," a show that follows the childhood of "Big Bang Theory" character Sheldon Cooper, an intellectual prodigy growing up in a regular family, has been well received ever since its debut in 2017. While the two actors who play Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons in "The Big Bang Theory," Iain Armitage in "Young Sheldon") can't be in scenes together, fans have been able to see them interact in promotional content and interviews that took place before the spin-off series premiered.
Who Played Katherine Tucker On Blue Bloods?
Since its 2010 debut, CBS' primetime procedural drama "Blue Bloods" has developed one of the more devoted fanbases in the modern television landscape. It's arguably done so by delivering stories of familial strife and criminal misdeeds as timely as they are gripping. It helps, of course, to have well-loved stars like Tom Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg, and Bridget Moynihan fronting the action. That combination of potent storytelling and small-screen star power has indeed helped "Blue Bloods" earn a surprising 15 seasons on the air. And it doesn't look like the series' creatives plan on stopping anytime soon.
Brendan Fraser's The Whale Just Broke A 2022 Box Office Record
It hasn't even gotten a wide release, but Darren Aronofsky's "The Whale" is already breaking box office records. Given the amount of buzz it has stirred, from its six-minute standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival to talk about an Oscar for Brendan Fraser, this might not be a surprise. In any case, it bodes well for one of the year's most talked-about pictures.
Wil Wheaton Has A Bowling Ball-Sized Regret About One Of His Favorite Appearances On The Big Bang Theory
In Season 3 of the long-running sitcom "The Big Bang Theory," audiences were introduced to one of Sheldon Cooper's (Jim Parsons) mortal enemies. Unexpectedly, it turned out to be actor Wil Wheaton (who plays an exaggerated version of himself), known for playing Wesley Crusher in "Star Trek: The Next Generation."
Who Plays Claire Muncy On Alaska Daily?
While ABC's stark journalism drama "Alaska Daily" continues to impress both critics and audiences in equal measure, it also still feels very much like an under-the-radar success for the network. That's a bit surprising as "Alaska Daily" premiered with some serious talent aboard, including two-time best actress winner Hilary Swank in the lead role, and Oscar-winning filmmaker Tom McCarthy ("Spotlight") behind the camera.
Dante Basco Believes He Knows Why He Was Cast In Avatar: The Last Airbender
"Avatar: The Last Airbender" was an influential TV show for an entire generation, teaching valuable life lessons while introducing fans to a world-building series unlike any other. "Avatar" takes place in a world divided into four nations, with each kingdom mastering control over one of the four natural elements. The Water Tribes, the Fire Nation, the Earth Kingdom, and the Air Nomads include people who can telekinetically manipulate their element, known as benders. Only one person in the world, the Avatar, can master all four bending techniques. The Avatar is a role that has been present throughout this world's history, with reincarnation putting their soul into another body upon death.
How Sons Of Anarchy's Ron Perlman Says The Show Did Its Homework
For arguably an entire generation of television lovers, Clay Morrow was — and is — the epitome of the bad boy tough guy. For six seasons on FX's hit biker drama "Sons of Anarchy," Ron Perlman was the actor tasked with making Morrow the baddest of the beloved series' many morally vacant bad boys. And for six seasons, Perlman embodied a character who was one of the most flawed, fascinating, and densely layered baddies to ever grace the screen.
The Walking Dead's Chandler Riggs Found Job Security To Be One Of The Greatest Perks Of The Show
"The Walking Dead" is hands-down one of the biggest franchises that AMC has ever wielded. While the series began trepidatiously with a small stint of only six episodes, the horror-drama would eventually go on to shamble forward for 11 long seasons. Furthermore, the show is so popular that it has led to spin-off series like "Fear the Walking Dead" and "Tales of the Walking Dead."
Why Curse Of Oak Island Fans Desperately Want Josh Gates On The Show
Over several seasons of "The Curse of Oak Island," the Oak Island Fellowship has investigated some fascinating theories about what might be buried on the island. They've even covered some fascinating history along the way, from a mysterious stone slab to an escaped American slave who became the island's biggest landowner.
Kristian Nairn Had Hodor's Game Of Thrones Fate Spoiled For Him By Finn Jones
"Game of Thrones" was an absolute powerhouse of a series for HBO. Though it has now been several years since the dark fantasy series aired its contentious final season, the show remains one of the most popular franchises that the network has ever seen (via Variety). Now, with its prequel series "House of the Dragon" also pulling in impressive viewership numbers (via Parrot Analytics), it looks like HBO won't be done with adapting the works of George R.R. Martin for some time.
What Has Billy Eichner Been Up To Since Parks And Rec Ended?
Out of all the most popular and acclaimed comedy series of the 2010s, "Parks and Recreation" was arguably the one that best exemplified one longstanding tenet of successful sitcom alchemy: Before anything else, you need to have a good cast. The NBC series about the trials and tribulations of the staff at the Pawnee, Indiana parks department had a lot of things going for it, but, ultimately, the foremost reason why we tuned in to "Parks and Rec" every week was to hang out with Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler) and company. From the moment the show found its groove and its voice on Season 2, it already had the ensemble balance figured out, and the multiple major cast changes it went through as the seasons progressed did not subtract one bit from how much every team member complemented one another.
Aubrey Plaza Loves The Theatrical Experience
Aubrey Plaza first gained notice when she played reluctant intern April Ludgate on the 2009 NBC sitcom "Parks & Recreation." However, she's been recognized as a dynamic and formidable screen presence in both television and film. She stalks Elizabeth Olsen's social media influencer in "Ingrid Goes West," plays a frightening parasite tormenting David (Dan Stevens) on "Legion," and nearly romances Kristin Stewart in "Happiest Season."
From Hell BTS Facts Only Johnny Depp (& Jack The Ripper) Would Know
In the dying years of the 19th century, the streets of Whitechapel in London were plagued by the murderous hand of history's most famous serial killer, Jack the Ripper. The monster in a cape and a top hat killed and mutilated at least five women before he disappeared back into the shadows, taking his true identity and motives for his macabre butchery with him. For (per Science), hard and fast proof regarding the man behind the notorious murders has constantly evaded Ripperologists. What we are left with is hearsay, speculation, and conspiracies — some outlandish, some plausible.
