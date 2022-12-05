Read full article on original website
Friday's local and area sports results; Saturday's schedule
The Norfolk High girls wrestling team overwhelmed the competition at the Lincoln Northeast Invitational. The Panthers scored 157 points in the nine-team field while the runner-up, Lincoln Southeast, garnered just 37. Norfolk champions: Jersi Rabbass (105), Tierra Pollard (110), Jazmin Haller (115), Kylie Beeken (130), Lesly Rodriguez (135), Victoria Maxey (140), Kayla Bobeldyke (145), Beverly Bobeldyke (170), Asahti Dillard (235).
Wayne State men's rugby ends season as national runner-up, women fourth
HOUSTON, Texas – For the second year in a row, the Wayne State College men's rugby team came up a try short in the finals of the 2022 NCR Small College National Championship. The Wildcats fell 20-15 to Cal Poly Humboldt on Sunday afternoon at AVEVA Stadium in Houston,...
Madison Co. Sheriffs looking for sword swinging assaultant
The Madison County Sheriff’s department needs your help locating a man after an assault early this morning. Sheriffs say an elderly man was outside his residence in the 800 block of South Nebraska in Madison around 7:45 a.m., when he was approached by a younger man carrying what is described to be a samurai sword.
