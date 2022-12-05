Don Lee Spencer of Mesa, AZ formerly of Pampa, Texas was a loving partner, brother, uncle, and friend who passed away on November 5, 2022 at the age of 90 years. Don was born September 3, 1932 outside of Pampa, TX on an oil lease. He was proceed in death by his parents, Charles and Mamie Spencer. He had three brothers that proceeded him, Morris Spencer, Henry Spencer, and Paul Spencer. He had one sister and her husband who proceeded him Clarene Laycock and Neil Laycock. He is survived by 3 sisters, Charlene Blalock Pampa, Janice Ferguson and husband Jim, Ft. Worth, TX, Katrina Bigham and husband Robert, Pampa. Eight nieces and 5 nephews.

