A Heartfelt Christmas Tradition: The Guess Home
The quaint house on 1900 Charles Street has had its fair share of homeowners throughout the years. Though the house sat empty from 1965 to 1975; the home was involved in a lawsuit that was eventually settled in the Texas Supreme Court; and in 1970, the address was changed from 1902 to 1900 Charles. Nonetheless, Mike and Brenda Guess, who have been the current homeowners since the mid-90s, have made decorating their home a Christmas tradition.
Don Spencer
Don Lee Spencer of Mesa, AZ formerly of Pampa, Texas was a loving partner, brother, uncle, and friend who passed away on November 5, 2022 at the age of 90 years. Don was born September 3, 1932 outside of Pampa, TX on an oil lease. He was proceed in death by his parents, Charles and Mamie Spencer. He had three brothers that proceeded him, Morris Spencer, Henry Spencer, and Paul Spencer. He had one sister and her husband who proceeded him Clarene Laycock and Neil Laycock. He is survived by 3 sisters, Charlene Blalock Pampa, Janice Ferguson and husband Jim, Ft. Worth, TX, Katrina Bigham and husband Robert, Pampa. Eight nieces and 5 nephews.
Scooter’s Coffee Opens First Location in Pampa
Pampa, TX, November 28, 2022 – Scooter’s Coffee, best known for its amazingly fast drive-thru, specialty coffee, and baked-from-scratch pastries, added a new location at 1050 North Hobart Street, Pampa, Texas. To celebrate, the drive-thru location will be hosting a Grand Opening on Friday, December 9, where customers can get half off any drink when they pay with the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app!
