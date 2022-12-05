Read full article on original website
Queen Latifah Tells Drew Barrymore of the Shocking Moment When Mariah Carey Sang Her Own Song Back to Her
What happens when the Queen of Christmas meets Queen Latifah? We found out on this morning’s episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, when the rapper/singer looked back on her 1993 album “Black Reign” and the Mariah Carey moment that left her shocked. Queen Latifah and host Drew...
Britney Spears Says Husband Sam Asghari Is "Home Now Acting Up" After Month Away
Watch: Britney Spears Faces Backlash for "Body Shaming" on Instagram. Britney Spears is holding Sam Asghari's closer now that he's back home. The "Toxic" singer shared her excitement over her husband's return after being away for work by posting a workout video of her man on social media. "Here's my husband !!! He's been gone working !!!" Britney captioned a Nov. 8 Instagram post. "Supposed to be a week, but ended up being a whole month … it was really hard … he's home now acting up … I know he's pretty hot!!!"
Men's Health
Justin Theroux Breaks His Silence After Ex Jennifer Aniston Reveals She Tried to Start a Family
Justin Theroux is here for his ex-wife and current good friend, Jennifer Aniston. After the Friends actress shared a photo of her Allure cover image on Instagram following her tell-all interview with the magazine, Theroux left a comment of support: "👊 ❤️." His fist pump and heart...
What Happened to Sinbad? Family Gives Update on Comedian’s Condition Amid Health Battle
Comedian Sinbad rose to fame in the late ‘80s as a standout on the sitcom A Different World. As a result, he landed a series of his own, The Sinbad Show, in 1993. In recent years, the Cosby Show alum has been facing health issues that have left him learning how to walk again. Get an update on his condition by scrolling below.
HipHopDX.com
Angela Simmons Seemingly Confirms Yo Gotti Dating Rumors With Romantic Photo
Angela Simmons has fanned the rumors of a budding romance with Yo Gotti after posting a photo of the would-be couple sharing an intimate moment. The photo, which appeared briefly in Angela Simmons’ Instagram stories on Friday (November 18), saw the Growing Up Hip-Hop star smiling at another person, whose face was covered with a red heart. She captioned the post, “FOREVER MOOD.”
Cory Hardrict Is Taking It Hard: Did The Actor Send A Musical Message To Soon-To-Be Ex Wife Tia Mowry?
Actor Cory Hardrict seems to be mulling over his 14-year marriage to actress Tia Mowry. Page Six reports that Hardrict jumped on Instagram Live the day after his soon-to-be ex shared when she knew the exact moment she wanted to file for divorce. Although the “All American” didn’t say a mumbling word in the video, […]
realitytitbit.com
Yara's before and after pics show how 90 Day Fiance star's look has evolved over the years
90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After’s Yara Zaya is a star in her own right today but her before and after pictures show how much her looks have evolved over the years. She has also spoken up about getting plastic surgery procedures,. Yara and Jovi are one of Happily...
Mandy Moore praised for posting intimate photos after baby’s birth
Fans praised Mandy Moore for sharing intimate photos from her newborn baby’s birth last month. In one of the snapshots, her baby boy, Oscar “Ozzie” Bennett, was still covered in amniotic fluid as the “This Is Us” star held him against her chest with a big smile on her face. “One month with our Ozzie. I’m still able to access everything about that moment, which simultaneously feels like one second ago and also unimaginable to fathom life before,” Moore captioned the Instagram post Thursday. She also thanked the health workers who helped to deliver her baby as well as their doula “for...
Jennifer Lawrence Said She Used to ‘Get Stoned’ With Her Co-Stars Before She Was ‘a Mom’
Jennifer Lawrence has seen quite a few changes since becoming a mom. Having a child has certainly hindered some of the fun activities she used to do with her castmates.
Hugh Jackman Once Shared That His Wife Deborra-Lee Furness Falls Asleep Through All of His Movies
Deborra-Lee Furness hadn’t seen most of her husband’s movies in their entirety at one point because she couldn’t stay awake during them.
Reba McEntire Stuns In Blue Velvet Gown, Red Sequin Dress & More At The CMA Awards
The queen of country music has arrived! Reba McEntire dazzled on the red carpet at the 2022 CMA Awards in a blue velvet gown. The dress paired perfectly with her iconic red hair. Reba was joined by her boyfriend, Rex Linn. Rex looked sharp in a black suit and rocked...
Women's Health
Former Hallmark Fans Can't Stop Applauding GAC Family's Lori Loughlin News On Instagram
Lori Loughlin is officially back to acting, and she just booked her first movie since the college admissions scandal in 2019. On September 22, Great American Country Media (GAC) officially announced that Lori will be starring in her first romantic comedy film with the network. Titled Fall Into Winter, it...
Nick Nolte addresses his decades-old feud with Julia Roberts, who called him 'completely disgusting': 'It was partly my fault and a little bit of hers'
Nick Nolte told Insider he's over his decades-long feud with Julia Roberts. The two reportedly didn't get along with one another while making the 1994 movie "I Love Trouble." "It was absurd what we went through," he said. "It was partly my fault, and a little bit of hers." The...
Beverly D'Angelo's Ex-Husband Gladly Divorced Her So She Could Be with Al Pacino: 'He's Fantastic'
The Violent Night actress tells PEOPLE she fell in love with Al Pacino when she was still wed to her husband, Italian duke Lorenzo Saviati, who encouraged her to be with the Oscar-winning actor Beverly D'Angelo is getting real about some of her past romances. In the new issue of PEOPLE, the National Lampoon's Vacation actress, 71, recalls how she fell in love with Al Pacino, 82, in the 1990s when she was still wed to her husband, Italian duke Lorenzo Salviati. She and Salviati eloped shortly after meeting at a party in...
Leonardo DiCaprio Is Reportedly Turning on the Charm & Is 'Quite Romantic' With Gigi Hadid
Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid are reportedly still going strong and it looks like the Oscar winner is turning up the heat on their romance. He is reportedly adding a little old-fashioned charm to their dating situation. The couple was first spotted during New York Fashion Week in September and they’ve worked hard to keep their love life off the radar as much as possible. DiCaprio prefers to keep “things private,” but he is acting like “a gentleman” and is “quite romantic” with the 27-year-old model, according to a Hollywood Life source. She’s “is smitten” with the 48-year-old actor and “very...
Award-Winning Country Music Star Dies
Up-and-coming country music star Jake Flint has reportedly died at the age of 37, according to Entertainment Weekly. According to reports, Flint died on November 26th in his sleep, just hours after celebrating his new marriage to his wife, Brenda, while in Oklahoma. No cause of death has been determined at this time.
Country music star Alan Jackson stays silent on bizarre rumor he had died after sharing cryptic post
COUNTRY music superstar Alan Jackson has seemingly brushed off the bizarre rumors about his death, insisting he's still living that "honky-tonk dream". Jackson has been at the center of a death hoax after the website FNEWS2 featured a framed picture of the It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere singer with “RIP” written next to it.
Fans Believe Britney Spears Is 'Detached From Everything' As She Declares 'OUT Is Thin' In New Video
Fans are growing more and more concerned over Britney Spears' latest video, where she is seen dancing around her house in a yellow dress. "OUT is thin !!" she declared in the Thursday, November 17, video. But fans seemed worried about the pop star, whose conservatorship ended in November 2021. One person wrote, "She’s so detached from everything but her own world and healing from her trauma. Let’s not speculate or analyse the captions. Let’s just enjoy seeing her enjoying her freedom," while another added, "This is so depressing …. These videos over and over show a drugged out Brittney....
Ok Magazine
Jennifer Aniston Flaunts Toned Abs In Skimpy Chanel Nipplekini For New Cover Shoot
Jennifer Aniston not only spilled the tea about what she's been going through the last few years, but she also wasn't afraid to pose nearly nude on the cover of Allure for their December issue. On the front page, the Friends alum, 53, flaunted her toned abs while wearing an...
Ant Anstead Confirms He Spent 'Romantic Thanksgiving' with Girlfriend Renée Zellweger to Instagram Commenter
The couple have been together since 2021 after meeting on Anstead’s show, Celebrity IOU Joyride Ant Anstead was feeling the love this Thanksgiving weekend! On Thursday, the Celebrity IOU Joyride host, 43, shared a series of nature photos from his getaway to Sedona, Arizona. While his girlfriend Renée Zellweger, 53, doesn't appear in the snaps of stunning red rocks and sprawling canyons, the British car expert hinted at her presence in the caption to his post: "What a beautiful few days for a romantic thanksgiving switch off adventure! We ended up in Sedona...
