Commissioners Court Amends Speed Limit for County Road 6 1/2
The Gray County Commissioner’s Court met for a regularly scheduled meeting, the meeting opened for public comment to agenda item 5, lowering the speed limit for a county road. The county road in consideration, 6 1/2, was receiving complaints from home owners for the lack of posted sign-age. The...
Amarillo Matters PAC Attacks Alex Fairly
Filing has not yet begun for the 2023 Amarillo City Council elections, but Amarillo Matters PAC is already on the attack, aiming its criticisms at an opponent of outgoing Mayor Ginger Nelson. On Friday, Amarillo Matters issued a statement on Facebook, attacking local businessman Alex Fairly. Fairly, who has been...
Test Drive Joyride Lands Three Amarillo Residents in Childress County Jail
I'm old fashioned. When I go shopping around for a new vehicle, I do it the good ol' traditional way. Set a budget. Check the classifieds. Ask around amongst automobile-minded friends. Go to a few reputable(ish) dealerships. Select a few likely candidates. Take one I like on a test drive.
What New Business Will Be Occupying this Amarillo Cursed Building?
It's always great to see new businesses coming into Amarillo. We try them out and we either like them or we don't. We may fall in love with some. As soon as that happens, it seems they close their doors. That is if they are unique and local. More and more it seems the only things that do well in Amarillo is coffee and fast food.
2 arrested after search warrant executed in Potter County
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Potter County Sheriff’s Office released information regarding an incident that led to the arrest of two individuals in Amarillo Friday. According to a news release from the Potter County Sheriff’s Office, deputies executed a search warrant for a home in the 1600 block of S Lincoln Street. Officials […]
UPDATE: 1 dead 2, injured after an overnight fire in north Amarillo
UPDATE: 12/11/22 (4:32) Officials with the Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office provided an update during their investigation on the fire that resulted in one dead and two with serious injuries on Saturday. According to an Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Facebook post, the fire started in the living room and will be undetermined with no criminal intent. Officials […]
Don Spencer
Don Lee Spencer of Mesa, AZ formerly of Pampa, Texas was a loving partner, brother, uncle, and friend who passed away on November 5, 2022 at the age of 90 years. Don was born September 3, 1932 outside of Pampa, TX on an oil lease. He was proceed in death by his parents, Charles and Mamie Spencer. He had three brothers that proceeded him, Morris Spencer, Henry Spencer, and Paul Spencer. He had one sister and her husband who proceeded him Clarene Laycock and Neil Laycock. He is survived by 3 sisters, Charlene Blalock Pampa, Janice Ferguson and husband Jim, Ft. Worth, TX, Katrina Bigham and husband Robert, Pampa. Eight nieces and 5 nephews.
Scooter’s Coffee Opens First Location in Pampa
Pampa, TX, November 28, 2022 – Scooter’s Coffee, best known for its amazingly fast drive-thru, specialty coffee, and baked-from-scratch pastries, added a new location at 1050 North Hobart Street, Pampa, Texas. To celebrate, the drive-thru location will be hosting a Grand Opening on Friday, December 9, where customers can get half off any drink when they pay with the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app!
A Heartfelt Christmas Tradition: The Guess Home
The quaint house on 1900 Charles Street has had its fair share of homeowners throughout the years. Though the house sat empty from 1965 to 1975; the home was involved in a lawsuit that was eventually settled in the Texas Supreme Court; and in 1970, the address was changed from 1902 to 1900 Charles. Nonetheless, Mike and Brenda Guess, who have been the current homeowners since the mid-90s, have made decorating their home a Christmas tradition.
Sentencing scheduled for Amarillo man who planned to blow up Tascosa High School
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A judge scheduled sentencing for an Amarillo man who planned to blow up Tascosa High School and then skip town. Erfan Salmanzadeh, 33, is scheduled to be sentenced on April 13, 2023 in federal court. According to documents obtained by ABC 7 , Salmanzadeh recorded...
Three Texas Panhandle Teens Killed in Jeep Rollover Crash
BORGER, TX – Three teenagers will killed in a rollover crash on Wednesday in the Texas Panhandle. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, on Dec. 7 at around 7:15 p.m., troopers with the Texas DPS were dispatched to Ranch to Market 1319, about two miles northwest of Borger, for the report of a rollover crash.
Best Brisket In Amarillo? Here’s A Few Contenders.
One of the things I was absolutely spoiled with when it came to Austin was BBQ. It's the place I've hands down had the best BBQ I've ever had. Franklin BBQ, Salt Lick, Terry Black's. Those were the three go-to joints for me when I was craving it. The family...
