Pampa, TX

thepampanews.com

Commissioners Court Amends Speed Limit for County Road 6 1/2

The Gray County Commissioner’s Court met for a regularly scheduled meeting, the meeting opened for public comment to agenda item 5, lowering the speed limit for a county road. The county road in consideration, 6 1/2, was receiving complaints from home owners for the lack of posted sign-age. The...
GRAY COUNTY, TX
The Amarillo Pioneer

Amarillo Matters PAC Attacks Alex Fairly

Filing has not yet begun for the 2023 Amarillo City Council elections, but Amarillo Matters PAC is already on the attack, aiming its criticisms at an opponent of outgoing Mayor Ginger Nelson. On Friday, Amarillo Matters issued a statement on Facebook, attacking local businessman Alex Fairly. Fairly, who has been...
AMARILLO, TX
thepampanews.com

Don Spencer

Don Lee Spencer of Mesa, AZ formerly of Pampa, Texas was a loving partner, brother, uncle, and friend who passed away on November 5, 2022 at the age of 90 years. Don was born September 3, 1932 outside of Pampa, TX on an oil lease. He was proceed in death by his parents, Charles and Mamie Spencer. He had three brothers that proceeded him, Morris Spencer, Henry Spencer, and Paul Spencer. He had one sister and her husband who proceeded him Clarene Laycock and Neil Laycock. He is survived by 3 sisters, Charlene Blalock Pampa, Janice Ferguson and husband Jim, Ft. Worth, TX, Katrina Bigham and husband Robert, Pampa. Eight nieces and 5 nephews.
MESA, AZ
thepampanews.com

Scooter’s Coffee Opens First Location in Pampa

Pampa, TX, November 28, 2022 – Scooter’s Coffee, best known for its amazingly fast drive-thru, specialty coffee, and baked-from-scratch pastries, added a new location at 1050 North Hobart Street, Pampa, Texas. To celebrate, the drive-thru location will be hosting a Grand Opening on Friday, December 9, where customers can get half off any drink when they pay with the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app!
PAMPA, TX
thepampanews.com

A Heartfelt Christmas Tradition: The Guess Home

The quaint house on 1900 Charles Street has had its fair share of homeowners throughout the years. Though the house sat empty from 1965 to 1975; the home was involved in a lawsuit that was eventually settled in the Texas Supreme Court; and in 1970, the address was changed from 1902 to 1900 Charles. Nonetheless, Mike and Brenda Guess, who have been the current homeowners since the mid-90s, have made decorating their home a Christmas tradition.
PAMPA, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Three Texas Panhandle Teens Killed in Jeep Rollover Crash

BORGER, TX – Three teenagers will killed in a rollover crash on Wednesday in the Texas Panhandle. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, on Dec. 7 at around 7:15 p.m., troopers with the Texas DPS were dispatched to Ranch to Market 1319, about two miles northwest of Borger, for the report of a rollover crash.
BORGER, TX

