Osceola County, FL

Florida deputies catch man who hid in swamp for days, sheriff says

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A wanted man hiding from deputies since Tuesday in a swamp near Yeehaw Junction has been captured, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office. It was announced on social media two days after Osceola deputies said they had “exhausted” search efforts for the man, identified as Cory Philippe, 32.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
2 dead after Orange County crash, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 53-year old Orlando woman and a 66-year old Orlando man are dead after an Orange County crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened near Palm Parkway and Central Florida Parkway on Sunday around 2:40 p.m. [TRENDING: Dog at Orange...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Titusville water well tests positive for fecal indicator, officials say

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A Titusville raw water well tested positive for E. coli Thursday, causing the city to shut it down, according to Titusville officials. The well will remain offline until a follow-up sample shows the well is not contaminated, officials said. They added that samples taken from treated water in the distribution system didn’t contain E. coli.
TITUSVILLE, FL
Action Church opens Christmas Store to empower parents

WINTER PARK, Fla. – A Central Florida church opened a unique Christmas Store on Saturday that empowers parents to purchase amazing gifts for their children at steeply discounted prices. Christmas is a joyous season, but for Jennifer Spencer, it can be stressful. “We live paycheck to paycheck. It’s kind...
WINTER PARK, FL
Firefighters warn of Christmas tree dangers. Here’s how to stay safe

WINTER PARK, Fla. – Orange County firefighters on Friday demonstrated the potential dangers of Christmas trees while providing safety tips on how to prevent home fires. Orange County Fire Rescue said many Christmas trees become dried-out, making them a hazard. [TRENDING: ‘Rare sighting:’ 8-foot-long American crocodile spotted on Brevard...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Col. Joe Kittinger, legendary Orlando aerospace pioneer, dies at 94

ORLANDO, Fla. – Col. Joe Kittinger, an Air Force veteran whose legendary jump from a balloon in the stratosphere above Earth set a milestone in aerospace history and was key to the space program, has died. The U.S. Parachute Association said Kittinger died this week at the age of...
ORLANDO, FL
Abundant sunshine as warm pattern continues in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We continue to enjoy warm temperatures, with highs in the low 80s in Central Florida. High pressure is the dominant feature in the forecast, leading to sunshine and dry conditions. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Expect a high of 82 degrees on Friday in Orlando....
ORLANDO, FL
Man found shot at extended-stay motel in Orlando, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was found shot late Thursday at at extended-stay motel in Orlando, police said. The shooting was reported just before midnight at Home Suite Home at the intersection of East Colonial and Primrose drives. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Orlando police said officers were...
ORLANDO, FL
SpaceX plans early morning launch for commercial moon mission

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – SpaceX is now looking at early Sunday morning for a rescheduled launch of a commercial lunar mission from a Japanese space company. SpaceX plans to launch a Falcon 9 rocket at 2:38 a.m. from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. This is an instantaneous launch window.
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL

