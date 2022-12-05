Read full article on original website
Man arrested after Osceola County SWAT team deploys gas to end standoff in Intercession City
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A standoff between Osceola County law enforcement officers and an armed man began Saturday in Intercession City after the man allegedly fired shots and refused to give himself up, according to a statement from the Osceola County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded around 9 p.m.
‘One bad apple:’ Paramotorists want results after pilot flies near Lake County homes
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Members of the paramotor aviation community are speaking out to educate and inform people after a pilot was seen causing concerns for residents in Clermont. "In any sport or any profession, there is always someone that you know doesn't hold the standard that you like
Florida deputies catch man who hid in swamp for days, sheriff says
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A wanted man hiding from deputies since Tuesday in a swamp near Yeehaw Junction has been captured, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office. It was announced on social media two days after Osceola deputies said they had “exhausted” search efforts for the man, identified as Cory Philippe, 32.
‘Christmas miracle:’ News 6 helps DeBary mother get lotto winnings after DEO issue
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – A DeBary mother can now make Christmas special for her seven children after News 6 stepped in to help get her lottery winnings following a snag with the Department of Economic Opportunity. On Thursday, News 6 reported Shawndra Wilson lost her winnings to the state
2 dead after Orange County crash, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 53-year old Orlando woman and a 66-year old Orlando man are dead after an Orange County crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened near Palm Parkway and Central Florida Parkway on Sunday around 2:40 p.m.
43-year-old Lakeland man struck, killed in hit-and-run crash on U.S. Route 98, sheriff says
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A 43-year-old man from Lakeland died Saturday after he was struck while walking along U.S. Route 98 in a hit-and-run crash, according to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd. Polk County deputies and fire rescue personnel responded around 7:15 a.m. to a report of a person
Orlando man struck, killed after trying to cross Orange County road, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY. Fla. – A 64-year-old Orlando man died a day after being struck while trying to cross State Road 436 in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol said. The crash happened on Friday, Dec. 9 around 7:24 p.m. near the intersection of State Road 436 and
Dog at Orange County Animal Services reunited with owner after being lost for 7 years
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A lost dog separated from her family seven years ago was found in a Central Florida hotel and reunited with her owner, according to a heartfelt post by the Orange County Animal Services. The Facebook post said that road officers responded to an abandoned dog
12-year-old student brings loaded Glock to Central Florida middle school, deputies say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A Seminole County deputy confiscated a loaded handgun from a 12-year-old girl who brought the weapon to Greenwood Lakes Middle School on Friday, according to an arrest report. A faculty member who met the deputy at the school's bus loop around 4 p.m. had the
‘Do you have a sense of peace?’ AdventHealth officials ask patients questions to check mental health
WINTER PARK, Fla. – With the end of the year quickly approaching, many of us are squeezing in those last-minute doctor's appointments. But you may have noticed some interesting questions your physician is asking. Members of the News 6 team noticed they were being asked questions related to
‘She keeps us all together:’ Brother of Orlando warehouse fire survivor shares recovery update
ORLANDO, Fla. – The brother of a 27-year-old woman who was critically injured in an Orlando warehouse fire explosion is sharing an update on her recovery. He said he hasn't stopped thinking about her since the fire. "Every minute. Every minute, I'm thinking about Lindsey," Jason Tallafuss said.
Titusville water well tests positive for fecal indicator, officials say
TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A Titusville raw water well tested positive for E. coli Thursday, causing the city to shut it down, according to Titusville officials. The well will remain offline until a follow-up sample shows the well is not contaminated, officials said. They added that samples taken from treated water in the distribution system didn’t contain E. coli.
Action Church opens Christmas Store to empower parents
WINTER PARK, Fla. – A Central Florida church opened a unique Christmas Store on Saturday that empowers parents to purchase amazing gifts for their children at steeply discounted prices. Christmas is a joyous season, but for Jennifer Spencer, it can be stressful. "We live paycheck to paycheck. It's kind
Firefighters warn of Christmas tree dangers. Here’s how to stay safe
WINTER PARK, Fla. – Orange County firefighters on Friday demonstrated the potential dangers of Christmas trees while providing safety tips on how to prevent home fires. Orange County Fire Rescue said many Christmas trees become dried-out, making them a hazard.
Col. Joe Kittinger, legendary Orlando aerospace pioneer, dies at 94
ORLANDO, Fla. – Col. Joe Kittinger, an Air Force veteran whose legendary jump from a balloon in the stratosphere above Earth set a milestone in aerospace history and was key to the space program, has died. The U.S. Parachute Association said Kittinger died this week at the age of
Abundant sunshine as warm pattern continues in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – We continue to enjoy warm temperatures, with highs in the low 80s in Central Florida. High pressure is the dominant feature in the forecast, leading to sunshine and dry conditions. Expect a high of 82 degrees on Friday in Orlando.
Man found shot at extended-stay motel in Orlando, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was found shot late Thursday at at extended-stay motel in Orlando, police said. The shooting was reported just before midnight at Home Suite Home at the intersection of East Colonial and Primrose drives. Orlando police said officers were
Orlando police looking for man accused of firing shots into apartment with 1-year-old inside
ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police are looking for a man considered to be armed and dangerous nearly two months after they said he shot into an apartment with three people, including a 1-year-old, inside. Police said Junior Jacinthe, 25, was involved in a shooting at the Catalina Isle Condominiums
SpaceX plans early morning launch for commercial moon mission
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – SpaceX is now looking at early Sunday morning for a rescheduled launch of a commercial lunar mission from a Japanese space company. SpaceX plans to launch a Falcon 9 rocket at 2:38 a.m. from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. This is an instantaneous launch window.
Salvation Army needs volunteers for Angel Tree distribution. Here’s how you can help
ORLANDO, Fla. – As the big day for Angel Tree distribution nears, the Salvation Army is still in need of volunteers. The Angel Tree program makes sure children and seniors in need will be able to open gifts on Christmas Day. "So Saturday
