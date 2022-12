Joseph Wayne Hagedorn, 73, of Carrollton, KY, died Friday, December 2, 2022, at home with his family by his side. He was born in Bristow on January 25, 1949. He graduated from Tell City High, Class of 1967. He served in the 217 Calvary 101st Airborne Division of the United States Army from 1968 through 1970 and was honorably discharged with a Bronze Star, a Purple Heart, and an Army Commendation Medal.

