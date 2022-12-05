Read full article on original website
WATE
Church shares "Blessings on Bell Street"
KFD continues investigation into Clinton Highway …. After reports of three separate incidents along Clinton Highway, officials said the fires are considered suspicious at this time. Did you know Dandridge is Tennessee’s second oldest …. Learn about the history of Dandridge, Tennessee in this edition of Tennessee Treasures. A...
Knoxville Fire continues investigation into Clinton Highway fires
An investigation is underway after Knoxville had several fires in the area.
WATE
A home for the holidays
A Knoxville woman now has a home for the first time in a long time that help from a local nonprofit. Kathy Hagy said hard work and help from Care Cuts Ministry led her to take the steps to qualify for and move into affordable housing. A home for the...
WATE
TSSAA allows student NILs
Haji Jackson, a student at Lakeway Christian Academy, is one of the first Tennessee high school students to sign a NIL deal. Haji Jackson, a student at Lakeway Christian Academy, is one of the first Tennessee high school students to sign a NIL deal. Did you know Dandridge is Tennessee’s...
WATE
Authorities searching for 'armed and dangerous' fugitive in Cocke County
A search for a fugitive considered armed and dangerous in Cocke County is ongoing Friday according to the sheriff’s office. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation identified the suspect as Gary Ball, who is wanted on violation of parole. WATE Midday News. Authorities searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ fugitive …...
wvlt.tv
New development coming to North Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Tuesday the Knox County Planning Commission voted 11-1, for approval to move forward with the Belltown development. Belltown will be a mixed-use development the size of a small town proposed for North Knox County. The project will consist of 1,098 residential neighborhoods/apartments, a commercial hub...
Knoxville nonprofit helps woman find new start after living on the street
A Knoxville woman now has a home for the first time in a long time that help from a local nonprofit. Kathy Hagy said hard work and help from Care Cuts Ministry led her to take the steps to qualify for and move into affordable housing.
6 free things to do in East Tennessee Dec. 9-11
Winter is here and East Tennessee has seen the change in weather and that means some new opportunities to take on free activities indoors.
Marble Springs' mascot Cinnamon is missing
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Marble Springs' mascot Cinnamon has been reported missing for over two weeks, according to Marble Springs' Facebook post. His last visit was with the director of Marbel Springs where he was given "extra special attention and treats." Cinnamon was born at Marble Springs in 2005 and...
Vehicles damaged after crash on University Avenue in Knoxville
WATE 6 was at the scene of two cars that were damaged after a crash in North Knoxville.
wvlt.tv
Historical artifacts donated to Monroe County museum
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Charles Hall Museum, a non-profit in Tellico Plains, is collecting donations of historical items. Pam Hall Matthews, the daughter of Charles Hall and president of the Board of directors at Charles Hall Museum, said the museum allows people to donate items they feel are better served in the museum.
WATE
Sheriff responds to lawsuit
The McMinn County sheriff is responding after his office was named in a lawsuit claiming deputies wrongful entered a home. The McMinn County sheriff is responding after his office was named in a lawsuit claiming deputies wrongful entered a home. Nominations for Orchids Awards now accepted. Keep Knoxville Beautiful is...
“Child welfare is in a state of crisis” Tennessee-based nonprofit feels strain of long DCS wait times
The struggles that the Tennessee Department of Children's Services have been facing are taking a toll on both the children in the system and their staff.
Residents on English Mountain nearing two weeks with no water
Residents on English Mountain heard what they have been wanting to hear for a long time; a review board with the state Comptroller's Office has asked for all current board members of ESCUD to step down. There are still problems that need to be addressed and people still without water.
Family seeks missing Knoxville woman they haven’t heard from since Nov. 25
An East Tennessee family is asking for the public's help in finding a family member.
Strangers rent 15-passenger van to get to TN after flight gets canceled — and go viral on TikTok
Millions of travelers are taking to the skies and roads this holiday season. Most trips go off without a hitch, but some will inevitably hit speed bumps along the way.
Children, teens receive a holiday experience on Bell Street
Those with Overcoming Believers Church were helping people get in the holiday spirit with their annual blessings on the Bell Street event Saturday.
Grainger Co. man to spend 36 years in prison for rape, kidnapping of UT student
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tylar Johnson was a predator so brazen that he was happy to drive from his home in Grainger County to Knoxville just to find a young female victim. A man so twisted he was willing another time to sit outside a stranger's apartment for 28 minutes in the dark until finally knocking on her door and offering $400 for sex, testimony Friday showed.
Cocke County fugitive captured after hours-long search
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says a fugitive who authorities had been searching for Friday has been captured in Cocke County
WATE
Unicorn World shares magical experience in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Unicorn World is bringing a magical experience to Knoxville for a weekend full of fun for the whole family. Unicorn World is an interactive attraction that will be in Knoxville on Dec 10-11. The event, which includes a magical forest and animatronic unicorns and will take place at the World’s Fair Exhibition Hall.
