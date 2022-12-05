ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WATE

Church shares "Blessings on Bell Street"

KFD continues investigation into Clinton Highway …. After reports of three separate incidents along Clinton Highway, officials said the fires are considered suspicious at this time. Did you know Dandridge is Tennessee’s second oldest …. Learn about the history of Dandridge, Tennessee in this edition of Tennessee Treasures. A...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

A home for the holidays

A Knoxville woman now has a home for the first time in a long time that help from a local nonprofit. Kathy Hagy said hard work and help from Care Cuts Ministry led her to take the steps to qualify for and move into affordable housing. A home for the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

TSSAA allows student NILs

Haji Jackson, a student at Lakeway Christian Academy, is one of the first Tennessee high school students to sign a NIL deal. Haji Jackson, a student at Lakeway Christian Academy, is one of the first Tennessee high school students to sign a NIL deal. Did you know Dandridge is Tennessee’s...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

New development coming to North Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Tuesday the Knox County Planning Commission voted 11-1, for approval to move forward with the Belltown development. Belltown will be a mixed-use development the size of a small town proposed for North Knox County. The project will consist of 1,098 residential neighborhoods/apartments, a commercial hub...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Marble Springs' mascot Cinnamon is missing

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Marble Springs' mascot Cinnamon has been reported missing for over two weeks, according to Marble Springs' Facebook post. His last visit was with the director of Marbel Springs where he was given "extra special attention and treats." Cinnamon was born at Marble Springs in 2005 and...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Historical artifacts donated to Monroe County museum

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Charles Hall Museum, a non-profit in Tellico Plains, is collecting donations of historical items. Pam Hall Matthews, the daughter of Charles Hall and president of the Board of directors at Charles Hall Museum, said the museum allows people to donate items they feel are better served in the museum.
MONROE COUNTY, TN
WATE

Sheriff responds to lawsuit

The McMinn County sheriff is responding after his office was named in a lawsuit claiming deputies wrongful entered a home. The McMinn County sheriff is responding after his office was named in a lawsuit claiming deputies wrongful entered a home. Nominations for Orchids Awards now accepted. Keep Knoxville Beautiful is...
MCMINN COUNTY, TN
WATE

Residents on English Mountain nearing two weeks with no water

Residents on English Mountain heard what they have been wanting to hear for a long time; a review board with the state Comptroller's Office has asked for all current board members of ESCUD to step down. There are still problems that need to be addressed and people still without water.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Grainger Co. man to spend 36 years in prison for rape, kidnapping of UT student

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tylar Johnson was a predator so brazen that he was happy to drive from his home in Grainger County to Knoxville just to find a young female victim. A man so twisted he was willing another time to sit outside a stranger's apartment for 28 minutes in the dark until finally knocking on her door and offering $400 for sex, testimony Friday showed.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Unicorn World shares magical experience in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Unicorn World is bringing a magical experience to Knoxville for a weekend full of fun for the whole family. Unicorn World is an interactive attraction that will be in Knoxville on Dec 10-11. The event, which includes a magical forest and animatronic unicorns and will take place at the World’s Fair Exhibition Hall.
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy