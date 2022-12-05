ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NC State set to hire Garett Tujague as next OL coach

RALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State is set to make another hire on the coaching staff with Virginia’s Garett Tujague taking over as the next offensive line coach, according to multiple reports. Michael Clark of Pack Pride already passed along the news to Pack Pride subscribers on Saturday. Clark pasted...
RALEIGH, NC
