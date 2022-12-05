Read full article on original website
Belle Terre Parkway road work and lane closures to begin Dec. 12
Building the future: Belle Terre Parkway improvements. Residents and visitors who travel down Belle Terre Parkway in Palm Coast near Indian Trails Middle School and Belle Terre Elementary School have likely encountered some dips in the road. The time has come to remedy those roadways and return them to safe...
Volusia County farm loses half its crop to hurricane flooding
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Volusia County farmer said back-to-back hurricanes brought floodwaters up to his chest in his field, causing him to lose nearly half of his crop. John Joshlin and his wife run Common Ground Farm, an organic farm off East Taylor Road in DeLand. While he said it has flooded before, he has never seen it flood to the extent that it did after hurricanes Ian and Nicole in the 15 years they’ve owned the property.
Lake County firefighters forced to break up brawl during emergency call
Lake County firefighters were forced to break up a fight during an emergency call in Leesburg. Lake County Fire Rescue responded to a medical emergency Dec. 4 at a residence located in the 100 block of Singapore Island Road. While there, the firemen witnessed an altercation occurring in the street near their truck and called law enforcement.
'We can't give up': Daytona Beach resident in new apartment after Hurricane Ian floods
Many across Central Florida felt the devastation of this year’s hurricane season. Flood waters and wind damage forced several residents into instant uncertainty about their living conditions. Some even turned to hurricane shelters to avoid sleeping on the street. What You Need To Know. Many Floridians were forced to...
Wildwood sets pace for Florida growth
Mayor Ed Wolf envisions a day when Wildwood ranks among the largest cities in Central Florida. The city is well on its way. Wildwood is growing faster than any other city in the state with a population of at least 5,000, with an increase of about 57% during a 24-month period studied by the University of Florida’s Bureau of Economic and Business Research. The agency estimates Wildwood’s population at 24,681 as of April 1, 2022, an increase of nearly 9,000 since the U.S. Census in April 2020. “Little old Wildwood is in a whole different bracket now,” Wolf said. “We have so many people wanting to move to Florida from up North and Wildwood has benefited from that tremendously.”
3 dead, 2 hurt following multi-car crash on SR-44 in Volusia County, troopers say
DELAND, Fla. - Three people died following a car crash involving four vehicles in Deland that happened early Sunday morning, Florida Highway Patrol said. Around 2:20 a.m., a Gray Toyota Tacoma traveling westbound on SR 44 collided with the front of a Black Infinity Q50, causing the Tacoma to rotate clockwise while the Infinity traveled to the center of the median.
Flagler County Accuses Dune Hold-Out of ‘Bad Faith’ and ‘Abomination,’ and Wants Property Seized
An attorney for Flagler County government accused the lone hold-out in a planned dune-rebuilding project along State Road A1A in Flagler Beach of “bad faith,” “fraud” and deception, and is asking a federal court to revoke the hold-out’s discharge from bankruptcy and convert her case to Chapter 7, enabling the government to seize all but her homesteaded assets.
Early morning crash in Putnam ends fatal: Vehicle torn in half
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Florida Highway Patrol state that at approximately 1:20 a.m. Saturday morning, a motorcyclist was traveling south on Highway 17 when, for reasons still unknown at this time, he lost control of his bike. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Reports state that...
Christmas Events in Lake County Florida: December 8-11, 2022
Are you looking for a fun holiday activity? Lake County still has plenty of Christmas tree lightings, parades, festivals, and events to get you into the Christmas spirit! Check out what's happening this weekend in Lake County, Florida below.
FHP: 3 killed, 2 hurt in Volusia County crash
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Volusia County. Troopers were called to SR-44 at New York Ave East around 2:3o a.m. Sunday. They received reports of three deaths and two trauma alerts. There's no word on what caused this crash. Stay with...
FHP: 52-year-old woman dies in fiery crash in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A 52-year-old woman died after crashing through several fences and her car caught on fire, Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers said the woman, from Leesburg, was driving eastbound on County Road 42 just after 3 a.m. on Saturday. They said she drove off the north side of the road and struck four fences.
Wawa Will Rise in Place of Paul Katz Building on Palm Coast Parkway and Florida Park Drive
A second Wawa is coming to Palm Coast. It’ll be built in place of the Paul Katz Professional Building at 1 Florida Park Drive South, on Palm Coast Parkway, next year. It’ll be directly across the street from one of the city’s three RaceTrac stations. The three-level,...
Troopers investigate deadly crash on Dean Road in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A late night crash turned deadly in east Orange County Wednesday, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers responded to Dean Road at River Pines Court around midnight. They shut down the northbound lanes of Dean Road to investigate the crash. The road reopened a few...
$5.5 million in drugs confiscated during 11-month-long operation, Flagler County sheriff says
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies say $5.5 million of drugs and several suspects are off the street in Flagler County following an 11-month drug-bust operation. Sheriff Rick Staly said the operation, dubbed Santa’s Naughty Little Helpers, netted arrest warrants for 35 people. He said they are not necessarily part of one large group, but there are some loose connections between the people on these boards.
Hurricanes Help to Unearth Historical Shipwreck from the 1800s in Florida
A mysterious and rare shipwreck was discovered in Florida after Hurricanes caused erosion in the beach, causing the object to emerge. Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Nicole left a catastrophic impact on Florida residents, causing damage to infrastructure, bridges and homes. Volunteer groups and Florida immediately sent assistance to affected residents.
The Villages Hospital Emergency Room is shameful
The Villages Hospital Emergency Room is shameful. I went with my neighbor. He had a serious cancer and had contracted COVID. He was extremely ill. The rooms were not clean. Across from us, a patient had defecated and he was ignored for the two hours that we were there. The attendants were aware, but ignored him. There was a lady lying in the hall. She was frightened and confused. No one stopped to administer to her. We tried to comfort her. The one nurse complained that he had triple the patients he normally has.
VIDEO: Bear spotted casually strolling through Florida neighborhood
WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. - A Florida woman captured a video of a bear strolling through her Winter Springs neighborhood Thursday night. The video, sent in by FOX 35 viewer Jenna Davidson, appears to show a bear walking across a Winter Springs front yard. "Hi there! Caught yogi grabbing a snack...
Deputies: Man shot, killed in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A deadly shooting in Volusia County is being investigated. On Sunday, just before 2 a.m., a man who'd been shot was found by deputies responding to the 300 block of Chipola Avenue in DeLand. The victim was found lying in the road. A DeLand police...
Police arrest Ormond man who was reported to cause nightly disturbances in his neighborhood
12:07 a.m. — First block of West Granada Boulevard, Ormond Beach. Disorderly intoxication. Police responded to a local restaurant after receiving a call about a fight amongst patrons. Once they arrived, restaurant staff and the people involved told officers that it was just a verbal argument, and that they had been separated and were in the process of leaving.
Have you seen her?: Mobile billboard deployed for missing woman
APOPKA, Fla.-- This month marks one year since a woman from Apopka went missing. Paola Miranda Rosa was last seen on December 18, 2021 in Wekiwa Springs State Park as she was swimming near Otter Camp. Now, her family is enlisting the help of a mobile truck billboard to try and bring her home.
