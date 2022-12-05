ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

palmcoastobserver.com

Belle Terre Parkway road work and lane closures to begin Dec. 12

Building the future: Belle Terre Parkway improvements. Residents and visitors who travel down Belle Terre Parkway in Palm Coast near Indian Trails Middle School and Belle Terre Elementary School have likely encountered some dips in the road. The time has come to remedy those roadways and return them to safe...
PALM COAST, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Volusia County farm loses half its crop to hurricane flooding

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Volusia County farmer said back-to-back hurricanes brought floodwaters up to his chest in his field, causing him to lose nearly half of his crop. John Joshlin and his wife run Common Ground Farm, an organic farm off East Taylor Road in DeLand. While he said it has flooded before, he has never seen it flood to the extent that it did after hurricanes Ian and Nicole in the 15 years they’ve owned the property.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
leesburg-news.com

Lake County firefighters forced to break up brawl during emergency call

Lake County firefighters were forced to break up a fight during an emergency call in Leesburg. Lake County Fire Rescue responded to a medical emergency Dec. 4 at a residence located in the 100 block of Singapore Island Road. While there, the firemen witnessed an altercation occurring in the street near their truck and called law enforcement.
LEESBURG, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Wildwood sets pace for Florida growth

Mayor Ed Wolf envisions a day when Wildwood ranks among the largest cities in Central Florida. The city is well on its way. Wildwood is growing faster than any other city in the state with a population of at least 5,000, with an increase of about 57% during a 24-month period studied by the University of Florida’s Bureau of Economic and Business Research. The agency estimates Wildwood’s population at 24,681 as of April 1, 2022, an increase of nearly 9,000 since the U.S. Census in April 2020. “Little old Wildwood is in a whole different bracket now,” Wolf said. “We have so many people wanting to move to Florida from up North and Wildwood has benefited from that tremendously.”
WILDWOOD, FL
fox35orlando.com

3 dead, 2 hurt following multi-car crash on SR-44 in Volusia County, troopers say

DELAND, Fla. - Three people died following a car crash involving four vehicles in Deland that happened early Sunday morning, Florida Highway Patrol said. Around 2:20 a.m., a Gray Toyota Tacoma traveling westbound on SR 44 collided with the front of a Black Infinity Q50, causing the Tacoma to rotate clockwise while the Infinity traveled to the center of the median.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
flaglerlive.com

Flagler County Accuses Dune Hold-Out of ‘Bad Faith’ and ‘Abomination,’ and Wants Property Seized

An attorney for Flagler County government accused the lone hold-out in a planned dune-rebuilding project along State Road A1A in Flagler Beach of “bad faith,” “fraud” and deception, and is asking a federal court to revoke the hold-out’s discharge from bankruptcy and convert her case to Chapter 7, enabling the government to seize all but her homesteaded assets.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Early morning crash in Putnam ends fatal: Vehicle torn in half

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Florida Highway Patrol state that at approximately 1:20 a.m. Saturday morning, a motorcyclist was traveling south on Highway 17 when, for reasons still unknown at this time, he lost control of his bike. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Reports state that...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WESH

FHP: 3 killed, 2 hurt in Volusia County crash

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Volusia County. Troopers were called to SR-44 at New York Ave East around 2:3o a.m. Sunday. They received reports of three deaths and two trauma alerts. There's no word on what caused this crash. Stay with...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

FHP: 52-year-old woman dies in fiery crash in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A 52-year-old woman died after crashing through several fences and her car caught on fire, Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers said the woman, from Leesburg, was driving eastbound on County Road 42 just after 3 a.m. on Saturday. They said she drove off the north side of the road and struck four fences.
MARION COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

$5.5 million in drugs confiscated during 11-month-long operation, Flagler County sheriff says

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies say $5.5 million of drugs and several suspects are off the street in Flagler County following an 11-month drug-bust operation. Sheriff Rick Staly said the operation, dubbed Santa’s Naughty Little Helpers, netted arrest warrants for 35 people. He said they are not necessarily part of one large group, but there are some loose connections between the people on these boards.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
natureworldnews.com

Hurricanes Help to Unearth Historical Shipwreck from the 1800s in Florida

A mysterious and rare shipwreck was discovered in Florida after Hurricanes caused erosion in the beach, causing the object to emerge. Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Nicole left a catastrophic impact on Florida residents, causing damage to infrastructure, bridges and homes. Volunteer groups and Florida immediately sent assistance to affected residents.
FLORIDA STATE
villages-news.com

The Villages Hospital Emergency Room is shameful

The Villages Hospital Emergency Room is shameful. I went with my neighbor. He had a serious cancer and had contracted COVID. He was extremely ill. The rooms were not clean. Across from us, a patient had defecated and he was ignored for the two hours that we were there. The attendants were aware, but ignored him. There was a lady lying in the hall. She was frightened and confused. No one stopped to administer to her. We tried to comfort her. The one nurse complained that he had triple the patients he normally has.
WESH

Deputies: Man shot, killed in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A deadly shooting in Volusia County is being investigated. On Sunday, just before 2 a.m., a man who'd been shot was found by deputies responding to the 300 block of Chipola Avenue in DeLand. The victim was found lying in the road. A DeLand police...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Police arrest Ormond man who was reported to cause nightly disturbances in his neighborhood

12:07 a.m. — First block of West Granada Boulevard, Ormond Beach. Disorderly intoxication. Police responded to a local restaurant after receiving a call about a fight amongst patrons. Once they arrived, restaurant staff and the people involved told officers that it was just a verbal argument, and that they had been separated and were in the process of leaving.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
mynews13.com

Have you seen her?: Mobile billboard deployed for missing woman

APOPKA, Fla.-- This month marks one year since a woman from Apopka went missing. Paola Miranda Rosa was last seen on December 18, 2021 in Wekiwa Springs State Park as she was swimming near Otter Camp. Now, her family is enlisting the help of a mobile truck billboard to try and bring her home.
APOPKA, FL

