Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlinginc.com
Major Update On Charlotte Flair's WWE Status
It appears that "The Queen" may finally make her royal return to WWE programming. Charlotte Flair has remained absent from television following her loss to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash in May — dropping her "WWE SmackDown" Women's Championship in the process. Flair was then written off programming with a "fracture of the radius" injury she suffered during the respective bout. In reality, though, Flair married AEW star Andrade El Idolo later that month.
wrestlinginc.com
Matt Hardy Provides Update On Jeff Hardy's Situation
The Hardy Boyz seemed poised to capture their first AEW gold in June, scheduled to take on the AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks in a stipulation quite familiar to Matt and Jeff, a ladder match. Before that match could officially commence, however, Jeff Hardy ended up in legal trouble in Florida, racking up his third DUI in ten years in the state, among other charges. As a result, Hardy was arrested and was set to await trial.
wrestlinginc.com
Update On How Long Matt Riddle Will Be Off WWE TV
Matt Riddle is expected to be out of action for at least six weeks following Solo Sikoa's vicious attack on The Original Bro on the 12/5 episode of "WWE Raw." It was announced on the 12/9 "WWE SmackDown" that Riddle was rushed to the hospital after he "suffered significant trauma to his trachea, lost his voice, and had difficulty breathing" following Sikoa's attack.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Sasha Banks' WWE Future
The future of Sasha Banks in WWE has been up in the air since her walkout from the company in May. Amidst initial reports that the former "SmackDown" Women's Champion had been released from WWE, more recent reports from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer claim she is still under contract with the company. Based on the latter, the two sides were reportedly undergoing negotiations to work out a potential on-screen return date for "The Boss." Unfortunately, the two parties experienced some "hang-ups."
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Comments On Potential WWE Tag Title Run
Ronda Rousey is a former "Raw" Women's Champion and currently a two-time "SmackDown" Women's Champion after making her WWE in-ring debut in 2018. As of late, "the baddest woman on the planet" has joined forces with real-life friend Shayna Baszler to dominate the women's division on Friday nights. The recent pairing has naturally led to fans wondering if the duo will be targeting the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship in the near future.
wrestlinginc.com
John Morrison Set To Return To Major Wrestling Promotion In 2023
Former WWE star John Morrison is set to return to Major League Wrestling (MLW) at the MLW Blood & Thunder event in Philadelphia on Saturday, January 7. Now going by the name Johnny Fusion, the veteran wrestler last competed for MLW at MLW's War Games event back in September 2018. Shortly after that match, the former Johnny Impact captured the IMPACT World Championship from Austin Aries at Bound for Glory 2018 and had a 7-month reign as champion until dropping the title to Brian Cage. He would subsequently join WWE in 2019 until his release from the promotion last November.
wrestlinginc.com
John Cena Set For Upcoming WWE SmackDown Appearance
For those wondering when they'd see John Cena in WWE again, the time is now — or at least in a couple of weeks from now. Variety has learned that the "Peacemaker" star and former multi-time WWE Champion is set to appear on the final "SmackDown" of the year on December 30 from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. This comes on the heels of Cena's only other WWE appearance of the year — the June 27 episode of "Raw" celebrating his 20 years in the industry. While Cena did not wrestle that night, he did appear in several backstage segments throughout and cut a promo of appreciation as well.
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Addresses Ava Raine's Development In WWE NXT
Ava Raine made her "WWE NXT" TV debut recently, as she aligned herself with the faction known as Schism — a cult-like group led by Joe Gacy that also features Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid, the tag team formerly known as Grizzled Young Veterans. Raine has yet to compete in the ring in WWE, however, she has trained at the WWE Performance Center for a couple of years. On the media call ahead of "NXT" Deadline this Saturday, December 10, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels discussed his thoughts on Raine's progression with her character onscreen.
wrestlinginc.com
More Drama Between Keith Lee And Swerve Strickland At ROH Final Battle
Swerve In Our Glory, aka Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland, have had various issues since their feud against and eventual loss to The Acclaimed this past fall. Despite this, they put their differences aside and reunited to face off against Shane Taylor Promotions' Shane Taylor and JD Griffey at ROH Final Battle in a match built on Keith Lee's loyalty as a tag team partner.
wrestlinginc.com
Result Of The Briscoes Vs. FTR At ROH Final Battle
FTR and The Briscoes completed their trilogy on December 10 at Ring of Honor's Final Battle pay-per-view. The four men clashed in a Double Dog Collar match for FTR's ROH World Tag Team Championship, and the trend of championships changing hands continued with this bloody bout. Dax Harwood was chained...
wrestlinginc.com
Flip Gordon Reveals How Much ROH Contract Was Worth Before Release
Flip Gordon was on his way to becoming a million dollar man before Ring of Honor changed hands in April, leaving its talent to book work elsewhere. On the latest episode of Sporstkeeda's "UnSKripted" podcast with Dr. Chris Featherstone, Gordon revealed that ROH had signed him to a deal worth a million dollars back in 2020, when he re-signed with the company.
wrestlinginc.com
Update On Injuries To Roman Reigns And Other Top WWE Stars
Two of WWE's biggest stars are out of commission at the moment with the same medical problem, though how long they will be missing from action is up in the air. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that both Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre suffered ruptured eardrums during the WarGames match at Survivor Series. Luckily, each is considered a short-term situation, but there is still no exact timetable for when either is expected back.
wrestlinginc.com
Result Of Mercedes Martinez Vs. Athena ROH Final Battle Match
A new Ring of Honor Women's Champion was crowned Saturday evening on the ROH Final Battle pay-per-view. Athena defeated Mercedes Martinez to become the new ROH Women's Champion. Before losing tonight, Martinez defeated the then-champion Deonna Purrazzo on the May 4 episode of "Dynamite." At the time of the title match, Martinez was the interim ROH Women's Champion, while it was Purrazzo, who was the "real" ROH Women's Champion. Martinez's last title defense before Final Battle was against Serena Deeb at ROH Death Before Dishonor.
wrestlinginc.com
Saraya Comments On Praise From WWE Stars Following AEW Debut Match
On Saturday, November 19, Saraya (formerly known as Paige in WWE) had her first match in five years after a career-threatening neck injury put her on the shelf. But instead of it being in WWE, Saraya made the move to AEW, facing their former Women's Champion Britt Baker and defeating her at the Full Gear pay-per-view.
wrestlinginc.com
Dominick Mysterio Addresses Amount Of WWE Titles
The amount of titles a pro wrestling promotion has been a controversial and divisive topic over the past few years; AEW currently showcases over 15 titles on their weekly shows between their own titles, ROH ones, and others. Former "SmackDown" Tag Team Champion Dominik Mysterio revealed his thoughts on the number of titles in WWE at the current moment.
wrestlinginc.com
Braun Strowman On Why WWE Release Was 'A Very Hard Pill To Swallow'
It's not every day that former WWE Universal Champions, arguably in the prime of their professional wrestling run, get released. For Braun Strowman, that day came in June 2021, as he, along with other notable names like Aleister Black, Ruby Riott, and Buddy Murphy, were released. In recent months, however,...
wrestlinginc.com
Big E Reacts To New Day's NXT Tag Title Victory At NXT Deadline
The New Day moved one step closer to becoming the most successful tag team in WWE history at NXT Deadline. The duo of Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston defeated Pretty Deadly's Elton Prince and Kit Wilson to win the "NXT" Tag Team Championship, ensuring that they've held the tag titles on every WWE brand.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE NXT Deadline Results (12/10): Bron Breakker Vs. Apollo Crews, Iron Survivor Matches, New Day In Action
Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live NXT Deadline 2022 Viewing Party. Please share coverage of tonight's Viewing Party on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the comments section below. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current, up-to-date coverage. This will mark...
wrestlinginc.com
Booker T Clarifies Whether He Was Approached About A Last Match At Starrcast
WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has cleared the air on whether or not he was approached by Conrad Thompson about doing a "Last Match." Thompson recently told Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman that any claims made that he approached Booker about having a "Last Match" are false.
wrestlinginc.com
Matt Hardy Teases Return Of Former Gimmick In AEW
Back in 2016, Matt Hardy debuted the "Broken" gimmick that ended up taking on a life of its own and, at the time, provided Hardy's employers Impact Wrestling some much-needed spotlight. From "The Final Deletion" cinematic match to new catchphrases such as "Delete," Hardy's new character became a huge hit with wrestling fans. Even former-WWE Chairman Vince McMahon allowed the former ECW Champion to portray a similar character on WWE programming following his return to the company in 2017. Hardy has now commented on whether the gimmick could return once again in AEW.
Comments / 0