A Woman Tries to Open Plane Exit Door Midflight Because She Could Not Breathejustpene50Houston, TX
Texas Children's murder suicide victim identifiedCovering KatyHouston, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
A Battle Against Diabetes: Free Medical Program Opens in Houston Low-income Neighborhood Acres HomesClarence WalkerHouston, TX
The richest person in Houston is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
KLTV
Vehicle strikes bridge at Green Street and Nelson in Longview
The University of Texas regents have voted to allow Chancellor James Milliken to work with SFA leadership on affiliation into the UT system. Smith County Commissioners purchase more property to make space for new courthouse. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Smith County Judge Neal Franklin said they are using ARPA...
Refugio: "Need to avoid 'Shiner hangover'" against #1 Timpson in state semis
REFUGIO, Texas — The Refugio Bobcats are one of two area teams still alive and heading to state semifinals this week and while a win over rival Shiner might have been the biggest obstacle to clear on the way to a state title in years past, that's not the case in 2022.
Longview, TX Celebs Pop and Nan Selling Merch for a Good Cause
What started out as some fun videos online years ago has grown into a gigantic audience for our celebrities, Joe Mack Roy and Maria Roy, also known as Pop and Nan from Pop Watch. These two people along with their grandson Jason serve up the wholesome content we all need on the internet. Occasionally we see other family members such as Pop and Nan’s son Billy, but most videos are focused on Pop and Nan and now they are selling some merchandise before the holidays to give back to organizations in East Texas.
scttx.com
Timpson ISD Accepting GT Referrals
December 7, 2022 - Timpson ISD is accepting referrals for the Gifted and Talented program until January 3, 2023 for our annual assessment period. Referral forms can be found in the front o#ce of each campus and can be returned there as well. If you have any questions, please contact...
The Community News
Historic powerhouses to clash in state semis
Two of the most historic Texas high school football programs ever will clash for the first time Saturday at Kincaide Stadium in Dallas as the Aledo Bearcats (12-2) and the Longview Lobos meet in the Class 5A Division I state semifinals. Aledo has more state championships (10) than any program...
Blake Shelton Tweets Support for Longview, TX Resident to Replace Him on The Voice
Back in October, country superstar Blake Shelton announced he'll be leaving NBC's The Voice. The following week, I threw my support behind someone I think would be the perfect replacement, someone who lives right here in Longview, TX. Neal McCoy is one of country music's all-time great entertainers, and after...
Pass The Jalapeno Ranch! Popular Tex-Mex Restaurant Is Now Open in Longview
Big As Yo' Face Burritos for everyone! Chuy's is now officially open in Longview, TX, and I'm on my way there now. The popular fast-casual spot officially has a second East Texas location. Back in May we brought you the news of the opening thanks to a post by Longview...
Ride Amtrak’s Wonderland Train to see Marshall’s Christmas lights
Once at the historic Marshall Depot, passengers will be greeted with a warm welcome to the city and given Christmas goodie bags filled with treats from Ginocchio Restaurant, Bear Creek Smokehouse, the City of Marshall Tourism and Economic Development division, and the Marshall Depot Board.
2 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Nacogdoches (Nacogdoches, TX)
The Texas Department of Public Safety reported a motor vehicle accident on Sunday. The accident occurred on TX-103 at around 12:55 p.m. According to the officials, a red Kenworth commercial vehicle was driving westbound on the road when it veered off the road and into a wooded area.
Family business a blessing for Longview auto mechanic shop
LONGVIEW, Texas — Editor's Note: Video above aired on September 2022. The changing times will become obvious within weeks at Frank's Lobo Tire in the Pine Tree area of Longview. That's when the decades-old business will install a new sign with its new name, but it will remain in...
scttx.com
Tenaha Christmas Parade, Market
December 7, 2022 - Tenaha Christmas Parade and Market December 10, 2022, with the market running from 8am to 2pm with the parade at 11am. Those attending can look forward to Santa Claus, shopping vendors, food vendors, a cake auction, door prizes and more!. Pictures with Santa are at 12pm...
This Cupcake Bakery In Lufkin, Texas Closes For Good
This past weekend I went to the Angelina County Farmers Market to check out the locally grown oranges and grapefruit. The selection at Bryan’s Farms was amazing, and I even got a long branch of oranges that could be used as a table decoration before eating. It has a...
KLTV
Indicted former Angelina County road engineer declines plea offer
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A former Angelina County road engineer who was indicted on a charge of tampering with a government document has declined a plea offer. Chuck Walker appeared in court Tuesday where his attorney said he had received a plea offer, but declined it. Walker is accused of...
OFFICIALS: 2 dead, 3 hurt after hydraulic line ruptures on East Texas oil rig site
SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas — Two people are dead and three people were hospitalized following a Monday night incident at an oil rig site in San Augustine. According to Sheriff Robert Cartwright with San Augustine Fire Dept., just before 8 p.m., a hydraulic line ruptured after a piece of equipment came loose while crews were trying to start up an old well off FM 353.
2 killed, 3 injured after incident at East Texas oil rig
SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KETK) – Two men were killed and three other men were injured after an incident at an oil rig Monday evening, according to the San Augustine Sheriff’s Office. Officials said they received a call to FM 353 around 6:30 p.m., and that departments from Sabine, Nacogdoches and Allegiance Medical Service responded for […]
HEALTH OFFICIALS: Holiday 'tripledemic' hits East Texas
TYLER, Texas — Local health officials say the expected post-Thanksgiving 'tripledemic' surge has arrived. "We're seeing rates of COVID increasing right now," said George Roberts, NET Health CEO. "We're seeing substantial increases in flu cases and RSV is still out there." Dr. Tom Cummins, UT Health East Texas Regional...
Tractor trailer overturns on MO-76, near Longview, Mo.
McDONALD COUNTY, Mo. – Just after 6 a.m. Monday, December 5, reports of a tractor trailer overturned on MO-76, east Longview near State Route JJ alerted McDonald County E-911. MoDOT is controlling traffic through the crash area as the westbound lane of MO-76 is blocked for clean up and recovery. Expect periodic delays. Avoid the area if possible. Google Maps...
Man Arrested in Shreveport Wins Award Against Hertz Rental Cars
Hertz Rental Car Company is settling a massive lawsuit to the tune of nearly $170 million dollars. This dispute centers on claims from customers who say they were wrongly accused of stealing a Hertz rental car. More than 300 customers filed complaints. More than 300 claims were filed against the...
scttx.com
Center Garden Club Visits Blue Star Memorial on Veteran's Day
December 6, 2022 - On November 9th, Center Garden Club met at its Blue Star Memorial to hear a Veteran’s Day message from veteran Don Richey and to hold a laying of the wreath ceremony there. Pictured below are members Janette Wittmann, Carolyn Bounds, Robbie Kerr, Shirley Richey, veteran...
Angelina College in Lufkin, Texas Graduates Fifteen New Nurses
One of my favorite quotes about nurses comes from an anonymous author:. “Not all angels have wings … some have scrubs.”. On Monday, December 5, the Angelina College Vocational Nursing program celebrated its newest graduates and soon-to-be angels with 15 new nurses walking the stage of Temple Theater on the AC campus.
