ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cypress, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KLTV

Vehicle strikes bridge at Green Street and Nelson in Longview

The University of Texas regents have voted to allow Chancellor James Milliken to work with SFA leadership on affiliation into the UT system. Smith County Commissioners purchase more property to make space for new courthouse. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Smith County Judge Neal Franklin said they are using ARPA...
LONGVIEW, TX
101.5 KNUE

Longview, TX Celebs Pop and Nan Selling Merch for a Good Cause

What started out as some fun videos online years ago has grown into a gigantic audience for our celebrities, Joe Mack Roy and Maria Roy, also known as Pop and Nan from Pop Watch. These two people along with their grandson Jason serve up the wholesome content we all need on the internet. Occasionally we see other family members such as Pop and Nan’s son Billy, but most videos are focused on Pop and Nan and now they are selling some merchandise before the holidays to give back to organizations in East Texas.
LONGVIEW, TX
scttx.com

Timpson ISD Accepting GT Referrals

December 7, 2022 - Timpson ISD is accepting referrals for the Gifted and Talented program until January 3, 2023 for our annual assessment period. Referral forms can be found in the front o#ce of each campus and can be returned there as well. If you have any questions, please contact...
The Community News

Historic powerhouses to clash in state semis

Two of the most historic Texas high school football programs ever will clash for the first time Saturday at Kincaide Stadium in Dallas as the Aledo Bearcats (12-2) and the Longview Lobos meet in the Class 5A Division I state semifinals. Aledo has more state championships (10) than any program...
ALEDO, TX
CBS19

Family business a blessing for Longview auto mechanic shop

LONGVIEW, Texas — Editor's Note: Video above aired on September 2022. The changing times will become obvious within weeks at Frank's Lobo Tire in the Pine Tree area of Longview. That's when the decades-old business will install a new sign with its new name, but it will remain in...
LONGVIEW, TX
scttx.com

Tenaha Christmas Parade, Market

December 7, 2022 - Tenaha Christmas Parade and Market December 10, 2022, with the market running from 8am to 2pm with the parade at 11am. Those attending can look forward to Santa Claus, shopping vendors, food vendors, a cake auction, door prizes and more!. Pictures with Santa are at 12pm...
TENAHA, TX
K-Fox 95.5

This Cupcake Bakery In Lufkin, Texas Closes For Good

This past weekend I went to the Angelina County Farmers Market to check out the locally grown oranges and grapefruit. The selection at Bryan’s Farms was amazing, and I even got a long branch of oranges that could be used as a table decoration before eating. It has a...
LUFKIN, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

2 killed, 3 injured after incident at East Texas oil rig

SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KETK) – Two men were killed and three other men were injured after an incident at an oil rig Monday evening, according to the San Augustine Sheriff’s Office. Officials said they received a call to FM 353 around 6:30 p.m., and that departments from Sabine, Nacogdoches and Allegiance Medical Service responded for […]
SAN AUGUSTINE, TX
CBS19

HEALTH OFFICIALS: Holiday 'tripledemic' hits East Texas

TYLER, Texas — Local health officials say the expected post-Thanksgiving 'tripledemic' surge has arrived. "We're seeing rates of COVID increasing right now," said George Roberts, NET Health CEO. "We're seeing substantial increases in flu cases and RSV is still out there." Dr. Tom Cummins, UT Health East Texas Regional...
TYLER, TX
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Tractor trailer overturns on MO-76, near Longview, Mo.

McDONALD COUNTY, Mo. – Just after 6 a.m. Monday, December 5, reports of a tractor trailer overturned on MO-76, east Longview near State Route JJ alerted McDonald County E-911. MoDOT is controlling traffic through the crash area as the westbound lane of MO-76 is blocked for clean up and recovery. Expect periodic delays. Avoid the area if possible. Google Maps...
LONGVIEW, TX
scttx.com

Center Garden Club Visits Blue Star Memorial on Veteran's Day

December 6, 2022 - On November 9th, Center Garden Club met at its Blue Star Memorial to hear a Veteran’s Day message from veteran Don Richey and to hold a laying of the wreath ceremony there. Pictured below are members Janette Wittmann, Carolyn Bounds, Robbie Kerr, Shirley Richey, veteran...
CENTER, TX
K-Fox 95.5

Angelina College in Lufkin, Texas Graduates Fifteen New Nurses

One of my favorite quotes about nurses comes from an anonymous author:. “Not all angels have wings … some have scrubs.”. On Monday, December 5, the Angelina College Vocational Nursing program celebrated its newest graduates and soon-to-be angels with 15 new nurses walking the stage of Temple Theater on the AC campus.
LUFKIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy