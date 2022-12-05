BROWNSBURG, Ind. — One person was killed in a shooting late Thursday in Brownsburg during what police believe was a transaction gone wrong. Shortly after 11 p.m., officers responded to the 3400 block of Hornaday Road, north of East County Road 300 North, for a report of a person shot. There they located one male who had been shot to death and at least one witness, police said.

BROWNSBURG, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO