Rosie Recio
5d ago
This Is Disasterous! Men/ Women, Who Took an Oath to PROTECT & SERVE. Sending Prayers for All the Victims, to their Families & to the Officers, their Families..( the Families Are Not Accountable for Their Males/ Females Action) .. We Got to Remind Ourselves, that there Are Horrible & Unfitting People In ALL Aspects of Our Everyday Lives.. Whether Public Servants ( Police, Medical Fields, Pastors, Priests, Teachers..ect.) Parents, CoWorkers. There Are Way More Good People than Bad...
Police: Near north side fatal shooting appears self-inflicted
INDIANAPOLIS — A person died Sunday in a shooting on the near north side of Indianapolis. The shooting happened at around 3:30 p.m. in the 300 block of West 31st Street, just south of Crown Hill Funeral Home and Cemetery and west of North Capitol Avenue. Police who were...
Police investigating after person shows up at hospital shortly after early-morning shooting
Police are working to determine if a person that showed up at the hospital early Sunday morning was connected to a shooting that happened shortly beforehand.
Man, girlfriend arrested in deadly drug deal gone wrong at Brownsburg park
BROWNSBURG, Ind. — A man and his girlfriend were arrested for a deadly drug deal gone wrong at a Brownsburg park on Thursday night. Police identified 23-year-old Deamonta McIntyre as the suspect in the killing of 20-year-old Christian Arciniega at Cardinal Bark Park, located at 3432 Hornaday Road. Investigators...
WTHR
Radio personality shot at in his vehicle in Indianapolis, 'lucky to be alive'
Ron Sexton said he was shot at on the north side of Indianapolis. He counted nine bullet holes through his rental car.
Rape charge filed against Muncie man accused of assaulting person in his care
MUNCIE, Ind. — The Delaware County prosecutor has filed rape charges against a Muncie man accused of assaulting someone who was in his care. Police arrested James Kwekwe on Monday. In court documents, investigators say Kwekwe, 38, became intoxicated on Dec. 5 and got into the victim's bed, touching...
Police: Man stabbed outside east Indianapolis hotel
INDIANAPOLIS — A man was taken to the hospital after being stabbed outside a hotel on the east side of Indianapolis Saturday night, police said. The stabbing happened at around 6:30 p.m. at the Rodeway Inn, located at 6990 E. 21st St., near the Interstate 70 exit onto Shadeland Avenue.
WTHR
IMPD investigating shooting on south US 31
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a shooting on the far south side of Indianapolis early Sunday afternoon. Officers were called to a strip mall on U.S. 31 near the intersection of Stop 11 Road just before 12:45 p.m. Sunday on a reported shooting and found the man, whose name was not shared.
Man shot to death during 'transaction' gone wrong in Brownsburg: Police
A man was shot to death during some type of "transaction" gone wrong late Thursday in Brownsburg, police say.
IMPD: Thief steals car with female passenger still inside, drops her off in downtown Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — One person was unhurt after being a victim of a carjacking in downtown Indianapolis, said IMPD. Police responded to the incident just before 12:30 a.m. outside of W. Maryland Street. The address matched a restaurant at the Circle Centre Mall. According to a police report, someone had stolen a vehicle with a female […]
Brownsburg PD searching for at least 1 suspect after person fatally shot during transaction gone wrong
BROWNSBURG, Ind. — One person was killed in a shooting late Thursday in Brownsburg during what police believe was a transaction gone wrong. Shortly after 11 p.m., officers responded to the 3400 block of Hornaday Road, north of East County Road 300 North, for a report of a person shot. There they located one male who had been shot to death and at least one witness, police said.
Randolph County cheerleading coach accused of sharing 'inappropriate material' with students
RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ind. — A cheerleading coach in Randolph County is accused of sharing inappropriate material with her squad. Randolph County investigators said they were called by staff at Monroe Central Jr./Sr. High School. Police said their investigation found 28-year-old Hanna Gilmer shared a photo of a nude man...
Kokomo looking for attempted murder suspect in stabbing
KOKOMO, Ind — Police in Kokomo are looking for a man wanted for attempted murder in a stabbing. Police were called to a home in the 2100 block of North Diamond Street on Dec. 5. Once there, officers found a 55-year-old man with multiple stab wounds. He was taken...
WISH-TV
Docs: Anderson man tells police ‘I’ve destroyed my life’ after killing wife
ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — An Anderson man who admitted to stabbing his wife to death on Tuesday told investigators he had destroyed his life, court papers say. Curtis Williams Sr., 61, is charged with the murder of 51-year-old Claudette Williams, the Madison County Prosecutor’s Office said Wednesday. Anderson...
Hit-and-run suspect arrested after getting into another crash on I-74
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police troopers arrested a hit-and-run suspect Thursday after they say he got in his second crash of the day. A trooper responded to a crash on I-74 eastbound around 7:15 a.m. in Montgomery County. John Kearns, 66, of Indianapolis, had driven a Hyundai Elantra off the road and hit […]
IMPD releases video of SWAT officers' deadly shooting of suspect
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD released police body camera video Friday in the Oct. 2 deadly shooting of a suspect in the 500 block of South Holt Road. Police said just after 10 a.m., officers were dispatched to the report of a domestic disturbance with a weapon. Police claim 40-year-old Thomas...
Police: man tried to abduct boy who was riding his bike
Police are investigating after a boy was almost abducted while riding his bike.
Male killed in shooting over ‘transaction gone wrong’ in Brownsburg
BROWNSBURG, Ind. – A man was shot and killed Thursday night over a “transaction of sorts gone wrong,” police say. Brownsburg Police were called to the 3400 block of Hornaday Road just after 11 p.m. on the report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they located a male with an apparent gunshot wound(s). He […]
WTHR
IMPD investigates shooting on northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a Saturday morning shooting on the city's northeast side. One person was in stable condition, according to police. The shooting happened around 2 a.m. in an apartment complex on Wittfield Street near 42nd Street and Post Road. When police arrived at the apartment, they...
Multiple children injured, 1 critically, in southwest side crash
INDIANAPOLIS — Multiple children were taken to the hospital following a crash on the southwest side of Indianapolis on Sunday, police said. The two-vehicle crash happened at around 5:15 p.m. in the 5600 block of Norcroft Drive, near the Interstate 465 exit onto Kentucky Avenue. Police at the scene...
Indy man sentenced to federal prison after throwing gun out of window during chase with IMPD
INDIANAPOLIS — Despite throwing a gun out of a car window during a police chase, an Indianapolis man was sentenced to five years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Investigators said 32-year-old John Ellis-Strayhorn pleaded guilty to the charge. He was charged in connection to a police chase involving […]
