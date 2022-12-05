ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muncie, IN

Comments / 11

Rosie Recio
5d ago

This Is Disasterous! Men/ Women, Who Took an Oath to PROTECT & SERVE. Sending Prayers for All the Victims, to their Families & to the Officers, their Families..( the Families Are Not Accountable for Their Males/ Females Action) .. We Got to Remind Ourselves, that there Are Horrible & Unfitting People In ALL Aspects of Our Everyday Lives.. Whether Public Servants ( Police, Medical Fields, Pastors, Priests, Teachers..ect.) Parents, CoWorkers. There Are Way More Good People than Bad...

Reply
5
Related
WTHR

Police: Man stabbed outside east Indianapolis hotel

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was taken to the hospital after being stabbed outside a hotel on the east side of Indianapolis Saturday night, police said. The stabbing happened at around 6:30 p.m. at the Rodeway Inn, located at 6990 E. 21st St., near the Interstate 70 exit onto Shadeland Avenue.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD investigating shooting on south US 31

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a shooting on the far south side of Indianapolis early Sunday afternoon. Officers were called to a strip mall on U.S. 31 near the intersection of Stop 11 Road just before 12:45 p.m. Sunday on a reported shooting and found the man, whose name was not shared.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Brownsburg PD searching for at least 1 suspect after person fatally shot during transaction gone wrong

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — One person was killed in a shooting late Thursday in Brownsburg during what police believe was a transaction gone wrong. Shortly after 11 p.m., officers responded to the 3400 block of Hornaday Road, north of East County Road 300 North, for a report of a person shot. There they located one male who had been shot to death and at least one witness, police said.
BROWNSBURG, IN
WTHR

Kokomo looking for attempted murder suspect in stabbing

KOKOMO, Ind — Police in Kokomo are looking for a man wanted for attempted murder in a stabbing. Police were called to a home in the 2100 block of North Diamond Street on Dec. 5. Once there, officers found a 55-year-old man with multiple stab wounds. He was taken...
KOKOMO, IN
WTHR

IMPD investigates shooting on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a Saturday morning shooting on the city's northeast side. One person was in stable condition, according to police. The shooting happened around 2 a.m. in an apartment complex on Wittfield Street near 42nd Street and Post Road. When police arrived at the apartment, they...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy