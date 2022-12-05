ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

247Sports

BREAKING: JUCO DL Jykeveous Hibbler commits to NC State

Northwest Mississippi JUCO defensive lineman Jykeveous Hibbler has committed to NC State. The 6-foot-2, 255-pound Hibbler took his official visit to Raleigh this past weekend and 48 hours on campus sealed the deal for the talented defensive lineman. Hibbler had a breakout season this fall for the Rangers, tallying 41...
RALEIGH, NC

