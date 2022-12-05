Jordan Brand’s 2022 saw the division’s typical balance of new colorways and silhouettes with classic ones. First appearing in May, the brand ushered in its newest hybrid model with the Jordan Two Trey. With a history of combining its iconic sneakers to create new looks, Jordan Brand took things to the next level this time as it combined elements from seven entries in its Air Jordan series. The list includes the Air Jordan 6, 7, 8, 11, 12, 13 and 14, all colliding to create the Jordan Two Trey.

