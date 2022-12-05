Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
Rounding Up Air Jordan 11 Retro Grails Ahead of the "Cherry" Launch
The Air Jordan 11 Retro “Cherry” drops this week on Saturday, December 10. The below roundup showcases underrated 11 Retros regaining momentum amongst the sneaker community in anticipation of the new release. For longtime fans of the iconic silhouette, “Cherry” harkens back to the AJ11 Low “Varsity Red” released in 2001, remixing the low-top’s two-tone color story with glossy, patent leather overlays and white mesh.
hypebeast.com
"Arctic Orange" Covers the Jordan Two Trey
Jordan Brand’s 2022 saw the division’s typical balance of new colorways and silhouettes with classic ones. First appearing in May, the brand ushered in its newest hybrid model with the Jordan Two Trey. With a history of combining its iconic sneakers to create new looks, Jordan Brand took things to the next level this time as it combined elements from seven entries in its Air Jordan series. The list includes the Air Jordan 6, 7, 8, 11, 12, 13 and 14, all colliding to create the Jordan Two Trey.
hypebeast.com
JJJJound Teases Maroon PUMA Suede Colorway
In the age of collaboration, JJJJound has made a name for itself in the footwear industry. The design studio has connected with countless brands, offering tasteful assemblies of classic silhouettes. Recently, its list expanded to include German sportswear brand. . Outfitting the PUMA Suede in “Putty” and “Limestone,” the duo...
hypebeast.com
atmos Teams up With Jordan Brand for Early Release of Air Jordan 11 Retro “Varsity Red”
For those who can’t wait to sport the highly anticipated Air Jordan 11 Retro “Varsity Red” early, atmos and Jordan Brand have partnered up to release the sneakers one day ahead of its official launch date. The iconic silhouette is brought back in a familiar two-tone color...
hypebeast.com
Cookie DPT and Sneaker Surge Create Cookies Inspired by Their Favorite Sneakers
Cookie DPT and Sneaker Surge are celebrating the holidays with a box set of cookies that pay homage to some of the most famous sneakers. Converted to the Sneaker DPT, the release will see the sneakers: Nike SB Dunk Low “Chunky Dunky,” Jordan 1 “Lost and Found,” Nike Kobe 6 Protro “Grinch,” Nike Jordan 1 Low x Travis Scott “Reverse Mocha,” and Nike Retro Dunk Low White Black “Panda” all reinterpreted as delicious cookies.
hypebeast.com
Everything Dropping at HBX Archives This Week
Following last week’s release of the visvim x Takashi Murakami x Hiroshi Fujiwara Kiefer sneakers, HBX Archives is back with a new selection of coveted footwear and outerwear for week 99. Launched in 2016, HBX Archives has become a go-to place for sourcing unique pieces from the fashion and...
hypebeast.com
Chanel Drops $1,150 USD Couture-ified Wellington Boots
With its roots in making some of the finest Haute Couture, bags, and jewelry in the industry, it might come as a surprise to some of you that Chanel also makes wellington boots — but here we are. Arriving in three shades — “Black,” “Beige” or “Dark Beige” —...
hypebeast.com
Maharishi Integrates Military-Spec Elements Into Its Reebok Classic Leather “Ripstop“ Collab
The Reebok team is traveling back across the pond to the U.K. to reunite with Maharishi for a new Classic Leather “Ripstop” collaboration. This offering serves as a follow-up to the duo’s Reebok LT Court Hemp team-up that was revealed in October. The London-based streetwear label wanted...
hypebeast.com
CDG Joins Alpha Industries for Two '70s Military Staples
COMME des GARÇONS diffusion line CDG is joining Alpha Industries for a military outwear capsule. Releasing is the FISHTAIL PARKA and the LINER JACKET, and while the liner has been present in the CDG range, this joint offering sees the expertise of Alpha Industries shine through via fit, construction, and small details — think of it as more of a more rugged version of the past releases.
hypebeast.com
Arc'teryx Releases the Vertex Shoe for Alpine Runners
Arc’teryx has just released a new shoe for alpine running. Made with breathable, synthetic fibers, the Vertex has been fine-tuned to give outdoor lovers the support they need during rough terrain. The Vertex comes in three colorways and features a 100% recycled PFC-free polyester upper, a knit collar, and...
hypebeast.com
Jordan Two Trey Gets Hit With the Tan and Linen Colorway
Jordan Brand is kicking it up a notch with the expansion of its Jordan Two Trey lineup. After revealing the New York Knicks colorway in November and most recently the “Arctic Orange”, the hybrid silhouette is going back to focusing on the fundamental muted tones. The latest colorway...
hypebeast.com
Song for the Mute is Restocking its adidas Shadowturf SFTM-001
After quickly selling out earlier this year, Melvin Tanaya and Lyna Ty‘s Australian imprint Song for the Mute is now restocking apparel and footwear from its collaboration with. for Fall/Winter 2022. Highlighted in the re-release are the return of the Shadowturf SFTM-001 sneakers in “Dusty Pink” and “Midnight.”...
hypebeast.com
Our Legacy WORK SHOP Creates Its Vans Sk8-Mid LX From Deadstock Materials
Our Legacy is a brand of the moment, following up on its British fabric collection, Baracuta collaboration, Stüssy jacket, Dr. Martens reworking, and Dickies drop with yet another team-up, this time around tapping Vans. Taking the skate stalwart’s signature Vans Sk8-Mid LX, Our Legacy WORK SHOP delivers a shoe indebted to its sustainable practice — using deadstock materials to realize its next collab.
hypebeast.com
Ford Unveils 800 HP, $1.7M USD Track-Only Ford GT Mk IV
The contemporary Ford GT is one of the most elusive supercars around, and things are about to get even rarer as the American marque has just unveiled its limited-edition track-only 2023 Ford GT Mk IV. With just 67 due to be built in homage to the original 1967 racer, this...
hypebeast.com
Take Another Look at the Air Jordan 1 High OG "'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse'"
After getting a first look, we now have more imagery of the upcoming Air Jordan 1 High OG “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.” Set to help celebrate the official premiere of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (June 2, 2023), the themed take follows Jordan Brand‘s Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “Origin Story” release for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.
hypebeast.com
The adidas Rivalry Low 86 Gears up for the Holidays in Candy Cane Colorway
Looking forward to the holiday season this year, is adding a new colorway to its Rivalry Low 86 lineup. The shoe, which was first introduced in 1986, is arriving in a candy cane colorway later this month. The adidas offering sees the silhouette feature a white leather upper and red...
hypebeast.com
Givenchy Finds Harmony Between Tailoring and Streetwear for Pre-Fall 2023
Each season, it feels as if Matthew M Williams settles into his role as Givenchy‘s Creative Director more and more — and for Pre-Fall 2023 the designer has hit the nail on the head with a selection of clothes that sit between streetwear, tailoring, and the luxury realm.
hypebeast.com
SZA Celebrates Her 'SOS' Album Release With a New Merch Collection
Coming off the release of her highly-anticipated album SOS, SZA has opted to support the launch of her latest musical project by dropping a new mech collection. Released via the Top Dawg Entertainment website, SZA‘s capsule features a myriad of apparel items and accessories that feature graphics and motifs that associated to the record.
hypebeast.com
Take a Look Inside Nothing’s New Flagship Store in London
London-based technology brand, Nothing, is officially opening the doors to its first-ever retail space this Saturday. Earlier this year, Nothing — a relatively new player in the tech space – presented its first smartphone, the Phone (1). The futuristic design was led by former Dyson designer Adam Bates, and the phone takes inspiration from artists like Massimo Vignelli who designed New York’s subway map.
hypebeast.com
Givenchy Takes on the Humble Shopping Bag With $995 USD Tote
Hot on the heels of its Pre-Fall 2023 collection reveal, Givenchy has now dropped a trio of shopping bag-inspired totes in a variety of sizes and colors. While luxurious takes on the humble shopping bag are nothing new (think Balenciaga, Palace), Givenchy’s might be the most typical of them all. That’s because, unlike the other luxury Houses, this trio is not made from leather but rather an IKEA FRAKTA-esque polyethylene material.
Comments / 0