Letter writers explain how white privilege works | Letters
I shall attempt to assist the letter writer who asked, “Please help me find my white privilege.” The GI Bill was supposed to be afforded to all returning vets, but Black veterans weren’t able to make use of the housing provisions of the GI Bill because banks generally wouldn’t make loans for mortgages in Black neighborhoods, and African-Americans were excluded from the suburbs by a combination of deed covenants and informal racism. Try being a Black soldier coming home from World War II or Korea and wanting to get a drink in a segregated bar or eat in a segregated restaurant. I don’t recall any strange white fruit hanging from trees either. I’d say that’s some really powerful white privilege.
newbooksnetwork.com
The Matter of Black Living
Autumn Womack is a professor of English and of African American Studies at Princeton University. Her new book, The Matter of Black Living: The Aesthetic Experiment of Racial Data, 1880–1930 (University of Chicago Press, 2022), addresses scholars and readers interested in literary studies, visual culture, and transformative justice in modern America. The book also transcends these areas to speak to readers in science & technology studies, in history of technology, or broadly interested in science justice.
Upworthy
Sarah Rector was once the richest Black girl in the USA. And you should know her story.
Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 27, 2021. It has since been updated. Sarah Rector was born in 1902 near the all-black town of Taft. Her parents, mother Rose McQueen, and father, Joseph Rector, were descendants of Africans enslaved by the Muscogee Creek Nation Creek Indians before the Civil War. Rector's parents and their descendants were listed as "freedmen," a term used to refer to formerly enslaved individuals who have since been freed from slavery, usually through the course of law. Therefore, the Rectors were entitled to land allotments as part of the Treaty of 1866 made by the United States with the Five Civilized Tribes. Along with Rector herself, almost 600 Black children (also known as Muscogee Freedmen minors) were granted such allotments. The young Black girl was given 159.14 acres (64 hectares) of land, which made her the richest Black girl in all of America.
“I never said what I said”: Trump ripped for trying to deny his own call to “terminate” Constitution
Former President Donald Trump gets ready to speak during a Save America rally on October 1, 2022 in Warren, Michigan. (Emily Elconin/Getty Images) After former President Donald Trump took to his Truth Social platform to proclaim that the U.S. should "terminate" the Constitution, he followed up on Monday with a new rant denying that he had ever said any such thing — even though he did, publicly, for all to see.
Summer Walker Gets Dragged After Offering $2,000 A Month For ‘Preferably White Or Gay’ Male Assistant, Responds To Backlash
Twitter drags Summer Walker for offering $2,000 a month for 'preferably white or gay' male assistant to 'build stuff' in Atlanta
Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Biden Should Be Impeached for Bringing Brittney Griner Home
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene called for President Joe Biden to be impeached following WNBA star Brittany Griner’s release from Russia in exchange for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout. “Another reason to impeach Biden,” the Georgia congresswoman tweeted. “The President of the United States traded Russian terrorist arms dealer, Viktor Bout, left a U.S. Marine in Russian jail, and brought home a professional basketball player.” Bout, nicknamed the “Merchant of Death,” is a former Soviet officer who was convicted in 2011 on several charges including conspiracy to provide material support or resources to a designated foreign terrorist organization, conspiracy to kill Americans,...
“This reporting is stunning”: Experts say newly found secret Trump docs could trigger new FBI search
Legal experts were stunned after former President Donald Trump's lawyers found more documents marked classified in his Florida storage facility months after the Justice Department launched its criminal investigation into national security documents Trump kept after leaving the White House. Lawyers for Trump in recent weeks found at least two...
Collider
‘Emancipation’ Review: Will Smith’s Brutal Slavery Drama Is Brought Down by Exhausting Choices
Over a decade ago, Will Smith famously turned down the title role in Quentin Tarantino’s Django Unchained, stating that “I wanted to make that movie so badly, but I felt the only way was, it had to be a love story, not a vengeance story.” With Antoine Fuqua’s Emancipation, Smith gets a bit closer to this vision, in this story based on the life of the escaped slave Gordon, also known as “Whipped Peter.” Smith plays Peter, a slave who is separated from his wife Dodienne (Charmaine Bingwa) and children and forced to work on the railroad. When Peter hears that Abraham Lincoln has freed the slaves, and that Lincoln’s army is nearby in Baton Rouge, Peter and a handful of other slaves attempt to escape, running through the Louisiana swamp as they try to make their way to freedom. Making this journey even more difficult is Fassel (Ben Foster), who hunts runaway slaves with his pack of dogs, a vicious reminder of the horrific cruelty that was dispensed during this period. Peter fights to get to Lincoln’s men not only for his own freedom, but so that he can eventually get his family to freedom as well.
What is the perfect gift for Black children this year?
During this season of gift-giving, parents spend a considerable amount of time and money trying to find and purchase the best Christmas presents for their children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Usually, it is whatever the most advertised toy happens to be that season. Not that much has changed since our childhood, in that regard.
For many Native Americans, hair tells a life story
From long hair to three-strand brands, the ways in which Indigenous people wear their hair is a reflection of their identity and their life.
AOL Corp
'America is always written as the hero': Native American boarding schools are a dark period in U.S. history that not enough people know about
Depending on your age and where you went to school in the United States, you may or may not know about Native American boarding schools, or residential schools, and the multigenerational impact they’ve had on Native families and culture. In May 2022, the U.S. Department of the Interior published...
Northerners Conspired to Assassinate Lincoln and the Entire Line of Succession to the U.S. Presidency.
Many have argued that the war between the states was rooted in a fundamental difference in ideologies. The Confederacy, made up of slave-holding states in the South, not only wanted to keep slavery intact but also wanted it expanded into newly accepted states, while the Union, made up of mostly non-slave-holding states in the North, wanted it abolished.
Deidra Moore is the New Age Story-teller of African-American History
How she "accidentally" got into teaching and speaking on African American history. Deidra Moore, Author and SpeakerPhoto bywww.DeidraMoore.com. For many of our black and brown children, it seems everyone has an opinion or a particular viewpoint about “who we are,” and “what our lives are worth.” The problem is – that often, the messages are negative and are routinely communicated, in such negative light, in almost every industry across this nation; and the stories are always framed in a way that serve to oppress and handicap people on account of their race.
November Was Native American Heritage Month — Watch These Documentaries to Keep Learning About Native Culture
Last month was Native American Heritage Month, a time to celebrate native people's culture and for others to consider what it means to be native. But it's crucial to keep learning about the social, political, and cultural sphere of the native world — and a great way to do so yourself is by looking at Native American documentaries.
bookriot.com
The Best Books of 2022, According to The Washington Post
The Washington Post throws its hat into the ring of early released end-of-year book lists with a roundup of 10 of the best books according to its editors and reviewers. The list includes a mix of fiction and nonfiction titles, with topics that range from colonialism to memoirs centering friendships. Among the authors are a Nobel Prize winner and a Kirkus Prize winner.
BBC
Emancipation movie: The true story of 'Whipped Peter' in Will Smith's new film
A photograph of an enslaved man who survived a whipping that left his body mutilated and scarred helped to reveal the brutality of American slavery. Actor Will Smith stars in Emancipation, a film that recounts the story of "Whipped Peter" and his journey from slave to soldier. Though his skin...
Knowing The Truth – Part V The Black Church!
The late sage and Jegna of Black people John Henrik Clarke once said, “Africa is our center of gravity, our cultural and spiritual mother and father, our beating heart, no matter where we live on the face of this earth.”. It is fascinating to know that when enslaved and...
How FDR's 'Day of Infamy' Speech Came to Be and Landed in the History Books
The president knew this was no time for America to wallow in pity or despair. He had work to do. He had a nation to rally.
‘Emancipation’ Producer Issues Proclamation After Backlash For Bringing Photo Of Enslaved Man To Premiere: “I Wholeheartedly Apologize”
Emancipation producer Joey McFarland is issuing an apology after backlash over bringing the photo to the premiere of the enslaved man that inspired the film. “I wholeheartedly apologize to everyone I have offended by bringing a photograph of Peter to the Emancipation premiere,” he posted on Instagram. “My intent was to honor this remarkable man and to remind the general public that his image not only brought about change in 1863 but still resonates and promotes change today.” The image, known as “The Scourged Back,” depicts a man named Peter who escaped enslavement with scars on his back after being whipped. “After uncovering...
Brittney Griner is free! Prisoner swap ends basketball star’s horrific ordeal in Russia
The WNBA star was released and will be sent back to the U.S. as part of an international prisoner swap with Russia, CBS News reported on Thursday morning. Griner’s release following her questionable conviction for drug smuggling ends a horrific ordeal that lasted for about 10 months. From CBS:
