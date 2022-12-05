Read full article on original website
Hypebae
Parade x Coca-Cola Drop a Bubbly New Collection of Intimates
Gen-Z favorite lingerie brand Parade has debuted suprising, yet welcome collection with Coca-Cola. The classic American soda is synonymous with laughter and playfulness as it has served as our refreshment of choice for years, making it the perfect partner for the fun-loving intimates label. The collaboration is grounded in the...
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Max 95 Ultra Receives A Greyscale Makeover
Continuously released in seldom propositions, the Nike Air Max 95 Ultra isn’t upending its inspired counterpart anytime soon, but the return of the silhouette in this clad grey and orange outfit is worthy of additional recognition. Near identical to the last released AM 95 Ultra fit with topographical prints,...
sneakernews.com
Purple And Gold Give The Nike Little Posite One A Regal Touch
The Nike Air Foamposite One has kept relatively quiet over the last few years, but that’s looking to change over the next 18 month period. Recently, Eric Avar’s future-thinking creation emerged in a “Cave Purple”, “vivid Purple”, “Black”, and “Saturn Gold” color combination exclusive to kids. The Little Posite One-variant might not have the majority of sneaker enthusiasts running to buy a pair, but the sneaker is indicative of Nike’s attention to the silhouette. When couples with other styles prepped for the new year–including the one included in Nike Doernbecher XVIII Freestyle collection.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nike Dunk High “Varsity Purple” Release Date Confirmed
The Nike Dunk High “Varsity Purple” is back. If you are a big fan of timeless sneakers, then the Nike Dunk High is probably a shoe that you are going to enjoy. Over the years, this model has been immortalized in sneaker history. After a lull in interest, this shoe is making a huge comeback, and fans are loving it.
sneakernews.com
Batman’s “Black And Yellow” Scheme Employs Unto The GS Nike Air Max 97
Amidst its 30th anniversary, a steady stream of propositions culminated in the return of the widely-regarded “Silver Bullet” Nike Air Max 97. Since its seldom return to past outfits and color blocking, titular tonal placement has run rampant across Christian Tresser’s design, now opting for a dark, gloomy aesthetic akin to the suit of LEGO Batman.
TikTok Content Creator Flaunts Mexican Culture Through ‘Inappropriate’ Outfit
In a world where we all find ourselves in different places at different times based on career paths, work demand or marriage, cultural diversity cannot be overemphasized. Many people lose their identity when they go through the aforementioned process, while some mask their culture to blend into their new environment.
Collection
As we know from previous collections, motoring, Y2K nostalgia, and futurism have become core concepts to Dominnico. Creative director Domingo Rodríguez Lázaro explored them once again in the brand’s spring 2023 proposal. This time around, however, there was a more personal approach. “I’m going back to my origins. ‘Nene’ is the pet name Juana, my mother, used to call Domingo, my late father; this intimate collection is in homage to him,” explained Rodríguez Lázaro. “It seemed the right moment to stop and think about my background. Life in the lorry, nature, my childhood… All those references that I have idealized all my life are now kept recorded.”
Paige Spiranac Crams into Tiny "Golf Girl Outfits" in Spicy Instagram Post
Paige Spiranac's latest Instagram post has her showing off different gold girl outfits, and people can't decide which one they love best
Pirelli Calendar 2023 unveiled
Pirelli unveiled its 2023 calendar Wednesday, an opulent, dream-like edition featuring a star-studded cast.
hotnewhiphop.com
Iggy Azalea Earns 8 Figures From Selling Her Catalog To Domain Capital
The mother of one said she has a larger project that she plans to invest her money in. walk away from the music industry last year. Now, the Australian-born rap diva is using it to her advantage to make major money moves. Most recently, she’s sold her catalog to Domain Capital in an impressive eight-figure deal.
If you have a Roku, you’re getting 36 new channels for free this month
Some companies are just now starting to lean into ad-supported content, but Roku has been offering free shows and movies for years. The Roku Channel has been around since 2017 and has a massive library containing tens of thousands of free shows and movies. It also features a number of live channels, with more being added all the time.
A former Yeezy employee said working for Kanye West was like being in a cult and she's had therapy since leaving the company
The ex-Yeezy staffer told Rolling Stone that since leaving the firm, she had used techniques designed to help cult members heal through therapy.
hotnewhiphop.com
DJ Khaled x Air Jordan 5 “Sail” Officially Unveiled
The “Sail” colorway of DJ Khaled’s Air Jordan 5 collab drops in a couple of weeks. DJ Khaled is one of the biggest figures in the music world. Whether you like him or not, he is someone who has figured out how to market himself. He is always coming through with new projects, and when it comes to the sneaker world, his collaborations are massive.
sneakernews.com
First Look At The Air Jordan 6 “Toro Bravo”
In 2009, Jordan Brand unleashed the Toro Bravo Pack, a set of Air Jordan 5 Retro releases that reflected the relentless nature of the Raging Bull. Of the two sneakers in that package, the all-red suede iteration struck an instant chord, later becoming one of the most sought after Retro drops of the post-retirement era.
Disney buys world’s biggest cruise ship destined for scrapyard
The world’s biggest cruise ship has been bought by Disney after 10 months on the market, saving it from being sold for scrap.The 9,000-passenger, 20-deck vessel, Global Dream II, was designed with an outdoor waterpark and a plush cinema, but has never left the dock.Built by German-Hong Kong business MV Werften, it was abandoned after the company filed for bankruptcy in January 2022.Disney confirmed on Wednesday that it had bought the vessel for “a favourable price”, though the company did not disclose the sum.“Disney cruise ships provide the unique opportunity to bring Disney magic to fans no matter where they...
wrestleview.com
Sasha Banks is coming to…
Sasha Banks is coming to Comic-Con in Ontario, California. Comic-Con Revolution announced Tuesday that Banks, under her real name – Mercedes Vernado is set to appear at their event on Saturday, May 20 and Sunday May 21, 2023. The event will be held at the Ontario Convention Center. Photo-op...
sneakernews.com
Air Jordan 4 “Red Cement” Releasing In August 2023
Superficially, the year of ’23 sounds important to the ear, and the AJ4 is poised to be at the forefront yet again as Jordan Brand continues its quest to engage with the younger, newer generation of basketball fanatics and sneaker lifestyle enthusiasts. That said, the powerhouse known as the...
sneakernews.com
Where To Buy The Air Jordan 11 “Cherry”
From “Concord” to “Jubilee,” the Air Jordan 11 has closed out the last few years in a wide range of styles both familiar as well as brand new. And now that the Holiday Season is back in full swing, the Tinker Hatfield-designed silhouette is returning to the shelves in “Cherry,” a colorway that originally belonged to the AJ11 Low.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 12 “Black Taxi” Release Date Confirmed
A new Air Jordan 12 drops this weekend. There are some massively underrated Jumpman silhouettes out there, including the Air Jordan 12. If you are a big fan of this shoe, then you have been eating well as of late. Numerous colorways have been revealed over these past few years, and that isn’t going to stop anytime soon.
sneakernews.com
Official Images Of The Air Jordan 13 “Black/University Blue”
Initially rumored in mid-March, the Air Jordan 13 in “Black” and “University Blue” has finally emerged via official images ahead of its December 23rd launch. Set to drop for adults and kids, the unreleased pair maintains a color-blocking with which the silhouette debuted 25 years ago. Leather and mesh construction comes together across most of the upper, but panels along the profiles and at the medial collar deviate in both color scheme and material, introducing a vibrant blue suede into the mix. Jumpman logos on the top of the tongue also sport the University of North Carolina Tar Heel-appropriate hue, adding yet anther tally to the roster of Air Jordan releases that’ve borrowed the tone since Michael Jordan signed to NIKE, Inc. in 1984. The panther eye-inspired accents at the lateral heel maintains its standard holographic finish, while sole units underfoot round out the look in the titular “Black” and “University Blue” colors.
