Lily Collins Reunites With ‘Emily in Paris’ Cast in Platform Heels & Thom Browne Suit Ahead of Season 3 Premiere

By Aaron Royce
 6 days ago
Lily Collins was chicly outfitted for dinner with her “Emily in Paris” co-stars this week, ahead of the Netflix romance show’s season 3 premiere on Dec. 21.

The “Emily in Paris” star sat down to dine with cast-mates — including Ashley Park, Lucien Laviscount and Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu — in a sharp gray Thom Browne outfit, as seen on Instagram . Her Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn-styled ensemble featured a dark gray corseted button-up minidress with a low curved neckline, layered atop a sheet white blouse with a gray tie. Adding more formality to Collins’ attire was a gray blazer by Browne, as well as sheer black Wolford tights. Layered Cartier rings completed her ensemble with a glamorous edge.

Collins’ footwear gave her a dynamic height boost, tapping into this season’s sky-high platform trend . The “Blind Side” actress’ shoes of choice hailed from British brand Kurt Geiger, featuring a set of the label’s new $195 Shoreditch Platform Court pumps . The glossy black style featured thick soles with pointed toes, accentuated by closed counters and thin ankle straps for added security. A set of thin 3.93-inch heels completed the set with a height-boosting finish, giving Collins’ outfit an utterly sharp base.

Collins’ shoe style is often both whimsical and chic. The “To the Bone” star often hits the red carpet in platform heels , boots and pointed-toe pumps, hailing from top brands including Valentino, Celine and Christian Louboutin. Her off-duty looks typically incorporate sharp comfortable shoes, ranging from Gucci loafers to Birdies slippers. She’s also been spotted in Nike, Lacoste and Sorel sneakers, as well.

PHOTOS: Click through the gallery to discover Collins’ style evolution over the years.

