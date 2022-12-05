‘The Crown’ Star Elizabeth Debicki Makes Chic Debut in Trousers & Crystal-Trimmed Pumps at British Fashion Awards 2022

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Elizabeth Debicki brought timelessly chic style to the red carpet while making her debut at the 2022 British Fashion Awards.

Arriving at Royal Albert Hall for the occasion, the “Crown” star posed alongside her date, British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful, in a sharp ensemble by Dior. Her attire featured an unbuttoned crisp white collared blouse, tucked into a pair of high-waisted black cigarette trousers. The classic set was layered with sheer black tights, as well as delicate silver and diamond necklaces and two thin rings for an elegant finish.

When it came to footwear, Debicki strapped into a set of equally chic pumps — with a glamorous twist — from Jimmy Choo . Designed by Sandra Choi, her $1,095 Saeda style featured black patent leather uppers with triangular pointed toes and pointed vamp toplines. Giving the pair a glamorous finish were its signature crystal-trimmed ankle straps and crystal teardrop back charm, as well as thin stiletto heels totaling 3.25 inches in height. The set provided a glamorously minimalist finish to Debicki’s attire, cementing her outfit’s timeless nature — and the actress herself as one to watch on the red carpet.

The Fashion Awards (also known as the British Fashion Awards) are an annual event, celebrating fashion’s presence in culture from the past year. Presented by Diet Coke, this year’s occasion at the Royal Albert Hall in London will honor categories including Model of the Year, Designer of the Year and Independent British Brand of the Year; nominees include Bella Hadid , Jonathan Anderson, Miuccia Prada, Lila Moss and Nensi Dojaka. Jefferson Hack will notably receive a Special Recognition Award for Cultural Curation, while Katie Grand will be honored with the Isabella Blow Award for Fashion Creator.

